AP News Summary at 11:46 a.m. EDT

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, underscoring the extent to which the virus has infiltrated American society. The White House said Thursday the 79-year-old Biden is experiencing “very mild symptoms.” Biden is fully vaccinated after getting two initial doses of the coronavirus vaccine and two boosters since. When a fully vaccinated person experiences a breakthrough infection, the chance of severe illness or death is low. The virus that has now infected numerous world leaders, despite an urgent global vaccination drive. Biden will isolate at the White House but continue to carry out his duties via phone and Zoom, the White House said. Biden canceled a planned visit to Pennsylvania on Thursday.

What to watch as Jan. 6 panel returns to prime time

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is headed back to prime time for its eighth hearing. It might be the final time this summer that lawmakers lay out evidence about the U.S. Capitol insurrection and President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Thursday’s night's hearing is expected to focus on what Trump was doing in the White House as the violence unfolded. Republican congressman and committee member Adam Kinzinger says he expects the hearing will “open people’s eyes in a big way.” This will be the panel’s second prime-time hearing. The first was watched by more than 20 million people.

AP-NORC poll: Majority in US want legal abortion nationally

WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of Americans say Congress should pass a law guaranteeing access to legal abortion nationwide. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade asserted that abortion is not a constitutional right and handed states the authority to severely restrict or ban abortion. The poll shows many Americans back some restrictions on abortion, especially after the first trimester. It also shows that the most extreme measures introduced in some Republican-led states are at odds with the public — and with many of the people who live in them.

Italy's Draghi resigns, spelling trouble for nation, Europe

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi has resigned after his ruling coalition fell apart. That deals a destabilizing blow to the country and Europe at a time of severe economic uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine. Draghi tendered his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella during a morning meeting on Thursday. Mattarella rejected a similar resignation offer from the premier last week. He “took note” of the new one and asked Draghi’s government to remain on in a caretaker capacity. While the president could see if a new parliamentary majority was possible, his office indicated that he would dissolve the body and call early elections.

Ex-cop Thomas Lane faces sentencing in George Floyd killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane is hoping for a sentence that could let him go free after as little as two years for his role in the killing of George Floyd. His attorney has argued the rookie was the least culpable of the four officers involved in the Black man's death under Officer Derek Chauvin's knee in 2020. Lane, who is white, was one of three ex-officers convicted by a federal jury in February of violating Floyd’s civil rights. Prosecutors have asked Judge Paul Magnuson to sentence Lane on Thursday to 5 1/4 to 6 1/2 years. But Lane, who is free on bond, has asked for 2 1/4 years. Assuming good behavior, that would result in two years in prison.

HIMARS and howitzers: West helps Ukraine with key weaponry

The deliveries of Western arms have been crucial for Ukraine’s efforts to fend off Russian attacks in the nearly five-month-old war. Ukrainian officials praise the billions of dollars of Western weapons systems they have already received but say their numbers are too small to turn the tide of the war. Ukraine's first lady was in Washington on Wednesday to appeal to the U.S. Congress for air defense systems. The small numbers of U.S.-made multiple rocket launchers have given Ukraine a long-sought capability to strike Russian targets from a safe distance with precision. And supplies of Western heavy artillery systems, armored vehicles and other weapons have been essential to replenish Kyiv's equipment losses.

Mistrust lingers in Black communities amid 988 launch

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Health officials are grappling with how people staffing the new national 988 crisis hotlines will contend with suspicion of the medical establishment in Black communities. The U.S. Justice Department ordered Mississippi last year to revamp its mental health system after federal regulators found that mentally ill people were being improperly detained. That contributes to what some experts say is an underutilization of mental health services within communities of color. Some local leaders are guiding people to mental health treatment through the Black churches that are pillars of their communities.

Housing market chills as mortgage rates, prices scare buyers

NEW YORK (AP) — Rising mortgage rates have combined with already high home prices to discourage would-be buyers. Mortgage applications have declined sharply. Sales of previously occupied homes have fallen for five straight months, during what is generally the busiest time of year in real estate. All signals point toward the Federal Reserve continuing to raise interest rates to combat inflation, promising little relief for potential buyers at least for the rest of the year.

Vatican says they're gifts; Indigenous groups want them back

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Restitution of Indigenous and colonial-era artifacts is one of the many agenda items awaiting Pope Francis on his trip to Canada, which begins Sunday. The visit is aimed primarily at letting the pope apologize in person, on Canadian soil, for abuses Indigenous people and their ancestors suffered at the hands of Catholic missionaries in notorious residential schools. But Indigenous groups from Canada who visited the Vatican Museums' Anima Mundi Ethnological Collection this spring say they saw some items there that they want returned. It's a debate facing museums across Europe about what to do with their colonial and Indigenous collections.

Beloved monarch butterflies now listed as endangered

WASHINGTON (AP) — Monarch butterflies are now listed as endangered because of fast dwindling populations in North America. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature announced the designation on Thursday for the orange-and-black butterflies. The group estimates that populations have declined between 22% and 72% over a decade. After wintering in central Mexico, the butterflies migrate north to Canada. They breed new generations along the way that begin the return trip at the end of summer. The butterflies are imperiled by loss of habitat and increased use of herbicides and pesticides for agriculture, as well as climate change.