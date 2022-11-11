AP News Summary at 11:30 a.m. EST

Ukraine troops prepare to reclaim city abandoned by Russians

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has relinquished its final foothold in a major city in southern Ukraine, clearing the way for victorious Ukrainian forces to reclaim the country’s only Russian-held provincial capital, which could act as a springboard for further advances into occupied territory. Russia’s Defense Ministry said its troops finished withdrawing from the western bank of the river that divides Ukraine’s Kherson region early Friday. The area they left included the city of Kherson, the only provincial capital Russia had captured during its nearly nine-month invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian officials have not confirmed the city was back in Ukrainian hands. A spokesperson for Ukraine’s military intelligence agency said an operation to liberate Kherson” and the surrounding region was underway.

Dems maintain narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats are holding on to narrow leads in key Arizona contests, but the races for U.S. Senate and governor are still too early to call. About a fifth of the total ballots are left to be counted. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly led Republican Blake Masters by 5.6 percentage points late Thursday, while Democrat Katie Hobbs was 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Election officials in populous Maricopa County expected to begin reporting results Friday from nearly 300,000 mail ballots that were returned on Election Day. That crucial group of ballots will provide clues about how remaining votes will fall.

Colorado voters decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms

DENVER (AP) — Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated centers where participants can experience the drug. Colorado becomes the second state after Oregon to establish a regulated system for substances like psilocybin and psilocin, the hallucinogens found in some mushrooms. Colorado’s initiative eventually will allow an advisory board to add other plant-based psychedelic drugs to the program. Proponents argued that the state’s current approach to mental health has failed and that naturally occurring psychedelics can treat depression, PTSD, anxiety and addiction. Critics said decriminalization would jeopardize public safety.

Biden: new spending boosts US resolve against climate change

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — President Joe Biden says new spending on clean energy initiatives has cemented the United States' commitment to fighting global warming. Biden commented Friday during a speech at the annual United Nations climate conference being held in Egypt. He talked about significant new U.S. spending on the issue. Biden is likely to face questions about how far the U.S. will go to pull along other large greenhouse gas emitters. The Democratic president's attendance at the climate conference was his first stop on an around-the-world trip. He's also going to Cambodia for a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders and to Indonesia for a Group of 20 summit meeting.

Pelosi faces uncertain future weeks after attack on husband

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived at a crossroads. She could be forced to relinquish the gavel if Republicans win majority control of the House. Pelosi is the nation's first and only woman to become speaker. The uncertainty surrounding her future comes just weeks after her husband, Paul Pelosi, was brutally attacked when an intruder broke into the family home in California looking for the speaker. She was in Washington at the time. Speaker Pelosi has said the attack will affect her decision about whether to remain in Congress. She won her own re-election representing San Francisco. She has served for 35 years.

Dubbed torture, ID policies leave transgender people sterile

SINGAPORE (AP) — Across the world, scores of countries still require transgender people to submit to sterilizing surgeries before their genders are legally recognized. It's a practice international human rights bodies have condemned as torture. These policies have left untold numbers of transgender people with an agonizing choice between their fertility and their identity. For those who opt against surgery, the policies’ consequences can be severe, limiting their prospects for jobs, housing, marriage and safe passage through the world. Since their identification documents list their genders as the opposite of how they present in public, they can easily be outed. And that can lead to everything from bureaucratic hassles to life-threatening confrontations.

Tropical Storm Nicole remnants rain from Georgia to New York

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole is now a depression dumping heavy rain in places from Georgia to New York. Flooding is still possible in urban and mountain areas, with as much as 8 inches of rainfall predicted for the Blue Ridge Mountains. Dozens of homes and high-rises have been declared structurally unsafe in the Daytona Beach area. The buildings were evacuated as Nicole's storm surge compromised their foundations. Some houses lost their backsides as the storm swallowed the shore. At least three deaths were reported — a man and woman electrocuted by a downed power line and a man whose yacht was slammed by waves against a dock.

After quiet days, handful of protests at UN climate summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The first days of the annual climate summit had few protests. On Friday there were several small demonstrations at COP27 in the Egyptian coastal resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. Protesters called for rich countries to compensate developing nations for the impacts of climate change, demanded the end of a pipeline project in Africa and criticized leaders for not moving fast enough to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the main cause of climate change. Often a large presence at climate negotiations, protests were muted this year. Activists blame the high cost of travel and accommodation, fear of the Egyptian government cracking down, and doubts about demonstrations' usefulness.

Justices cheered at conservative group's anniversary dinner

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four of the five Supreme Court justices who overturned the constitutional right to abortion showed up at the conservative Federalist Society’s black-tie dinner marking its 40th anniversary. The justices turned out Thursday night to celebrate the group that helped then-President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans move the American judiciary to the right. Justice Samuel Alito got a loud ovation in the main hall at Washington’s Union Station. Justice Amy Coney Barrett spoke briefly. Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh also attended. The Federalist Society’s dinner came at a moment when opinion surveys show Americans think the Supreme Court is becoming more political and give it dismal approval ratings.

Politics of Israel and Iran ensnare 1st World Cup in Mideast

JERUSALEM (AP) — Qatar may hope that soccer fans will ignore politics at the first World Cup in the Middle East. But Israel and Iran, foes locked in conflicts across the region, are bringing sensitive flashpoints to the tournament’s doorstep. Israel is not competing, but it sees the massive spectacle as a way to further integrate into the Middle East after establishing ties with two of Qatar’s Gulf Arab neighbors. Iran is convulsed by protests that erupted over the September death of 22-year-old woman in the custody of the country’s morality police. It has much at stake — the pitch could provide Iranian activists a vast audience for a protest. Or it could deliver Iran a rare victory on the world stage.