AP News Summary at 11:39 a.m. EDT

The AP Interview: Belarus admits Russia's war 'drags on'

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko is defending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in an interview with The Associated Press, but he said he didn’t expect the 10-week-old conflict to “drag on this way.” He also spoke out against the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine but wouldn’t say if Russian President Vladimir Putin had plans to do so. Lukashenko said Moscow, which launched the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 — partly from his territory — had to act because Kyiv was “provoking Russia.” But in the nearly 90-minute interview at Independence Palace in Minsk, he said: “I want to stress one more time. I feel like this operation has dragged on.”

Mariupol steel mill battle rages as Ukraine repels attacks

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Heavy fighting is raging at the besieged steel plant in Mariupol as Russian forces attempt to finish off the city’s last-ditch defenders and complete the capture of the strategically vital port. Thursday's bloody battle came amid growing suspicions that President Vladimir Putin wants to present the Russian people with a major battlefield success in time for Victory Day on Monday. That is the biggest patriotic holiday on the Russian calendar, marking the Soviet Union’s triumph over Nazi Germany. Ukraine’s military claimed Thursday it recaptured some areas in the south and repelled other Russian attacks in the east.

Next battle over access to abortion will focus on pills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — More than half of abortions in America are now done with pills, rather than surgery. The battle over access to medication abortions will only grow in importance if the Supreme Court follows through with its leaked draft opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision and allow individual states to ban the procedure. For abortion-seekers, cross-border trips, remote doctors' consultations and packages of pills delivered in the mail offer hope they can skirt state restrictions. Republicans in South Dakota, Texas, Kentucky, Arkansas, Ohio, Tennessee and Oklahoma have all moved to restrict access to abortion pills in recent months.

AP analysis finds growing number of poor, high-hazard dams

An Associated Press analysis has found a growing number of hazardous dams in poor condition across the U.S. The AP tallied more than 2,200 dams in poor or unsatisfactory condition that are rated as high hazard, meaning their failure likely would kill someone. That figure is up substantially from a similar AP review three years ago. Experts say the increase is a result partly of deferred maintenance and new development downstream from old dams that weren't necessarily designed to today's standards. The federal government's National Inventory of Dams has been updated to make the conditions of many dams public, but some agencies still withhold that information.

Abuse-clouded prison gets attention, but will things change?

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — The director of the federal Bureau of Prisons and a task force of senior agency officials traveled recently to a federal women's prison in California. The officials were under pressure to end a culture of sexual abuse at the facility. What they found was a prison in deep despair. An inmate screamed through tears about sexually abusive staff. A demoralized workforce confronted senior leaders but with no success. A new warden acknowledged broken trust. An aging facility was woefully unequipped to prevent further misconduct. A follow-up to an Associated Press investigation finds that the crisis at the federal correctional institution in Dublin, California, is far from over.

WHO: Nearly 15 million deaths associated with COVID-19

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization is estimating that nearly 15 million people were killed either by the coronavirus or by its impact on overwhelmed health systems in the past two years. That is more than double its official death toll. The U.N. health agency says most of the fatalities were in Southeast Asia, Europe and the Americas. In a report released Thursday, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus describes the figure as “sobering." Accurate numbers on COVID-19 deaths have been problematic throughout the pandemic, as the figures are only a fraction of the devastation wrought by the virus. That is largely due to limited testing and the differences in how countries count COVID-19 deaths.

Israel tightens grip on West Bank with planned restrictions

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military body in charge of civilian affairs in the occupied West Bank has developed a new policy that would heavily regulate entry into the territory. Critics say it extends Israel's nearly 55-year military rule even further into every corner of Palestinian society. It would impose new restrictions on foreigners who work, study or volunteer in the West Bank and those who marry Palestinians. COGAT, the military body, says the procedures will formalize the entry process. The new procedures could anger the United States, which has long refused to enter into a visa waiver program with Israel because it treats Palestinian-Americans differently from other U.S. citizens.

Death toll rises to 26 in central China building collapse

BEIJING (AP) — The death toll has risen to 26 in the collapse of a building in central China. The official Xinhua News Agency says that 10 people have also been rescued as of Thursday night. Rescuers have been searching through the rubble since the building in the city of Changsha collapsed last Friday. The announcement came after the 10th survivor was rescued early Thursday, almost six days after the collapse. At least nine people have been arrested in connection with the collapse of what Xinhua has described as a “self-built building” on suspicion of ignoring building codes or committing other violations.

W.Va. House race pits Trump loyalty against infrastructure

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A GOP House race between incumbents in West Virginia pits a Donald Trump-endorsed congressman against one who voted with the Democrats for infrastructure funding. The May 10 primary contest in West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District between Republican congressmen Alex Mooney and David McKinley is a test of Trump’s clout in the state. McKinley voted to pass the infrastructure bill and was condemned by both Trump and Mooney for doing so. McKinley says it would have been a betrayal not to vote for the bill in a state in dire need of upgrades.

Heard: Depp team of enablers shielded his drug, alcohol use

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Amber Heard is telling a Virginia jury that Johnny Depp surrounded himself with an entourage of enablers to shield him from the consequences of his drug and alcohol use. Heard is back on the witness stand on the former couple’s civil lawsuit. She showed jurors pictures of a passed-out Depp she said she took in an effort to prove to him what happens when he drinks. Depp is suing Heard for libel over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers say he was defamed by the 2018 article even though it never mentioned his name.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0