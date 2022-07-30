AP News Summary at 11:32 a.m. EDT

Kentucky governor: Death toll from flooding rises to 25

HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor said it could take weeks to find all the victims of flash flooding that killed at least 25 people after torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia. Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday that the numbers of victims would likely rise significantly as a result of record flash flooding over the past several days. Rescue crews continue the struggle to get into hard-hit areas, some of them among the poorest places in America. Beshear says crews have made more than 1,200 rescues from helicopters and boats. Flooding swelled creeks and streams coursing through small towns, engulfing homes and businesses. President Joe Biden has offered federal government help.

Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot

CHICAGO (AP) — Someone has beaten the odds and won the estimated $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. A lottery official says there is one winning ticket and it was purchased at a store in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines. The winning numbers drawn Friday night are: 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball of 14. The jackpot is the nation’s third-largest lottery prize. It grew so large because no one had matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner. The $1.28 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing was an estimated $747.2 million.

Dems seem headed, finally, toward triumph on climate, health

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s been more than a year in the making and has seen plenty of ups and downs. Now, a Democratic economic package focused on climate and health care faces hurdles but seems headed toward party-line passage by Congress next month. Approval would let President Joe Biden and his party claim a triumph on top priorities as November’s elections approach. They haven't forgotten they came close to approving a far grander version of the bill last year, only to see Sen. Joe Manchin, one of their most conservative and contrarian members, torpedo it at the eleventh hour. The current compromise is more modest than earlier versions but still checks boxes on issues that make Democrats giddy.

Red Cross requests access to Ukraine prison after POWS die

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the U.N. and the International Committee of the Red Cross have a duty to react after an attack on a prison complex killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war. Russian and Ukrainian officials have blamed each other for the deaths of the POWs on Friday at the prison in a separatist-controlled area of eastern Ukraine. Both sides alleged the attack was intended to cover up atrocities. Zelenskyy called it “a deliberate mass murder." The Red Cross says it has requested access to the prison “to determine the health and condition of all the people present" at the time of the attack. Russia has released the names of 48 Ukrainian POWs who died in the attack.

Indiana Senate to vote on near-total abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state senators are set to meet in a rare weekend session to vote on a near-total abortion ban. Passage Saturday would send the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. Indiana is one of the first Republican-controlled states to debate tighter abortion laws since the U.S. Supreme Court last month overturned the precedent establishing a national right to an abortion. But the GOP splintered after the rape and incest exceptions remained in the bill, and it wasn’t clear whether enough anti-abortion lawmakers would support it for passage.

Iraqi protesters storm parliament in Baghdad, set up sit-in

BAGHDAD (AP) — Thousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric have stormed into Iraq's parliament to protest government formation efforts lead by his rivals from Iran-backed groups. The protesters — followers of Muqtada al-Sadr — used ropes and chains to topple cement walls around the heavily fortified district, known as Baghdad’s Green Zone, on Saturday, then flooded into the assembly building. It was the second such breach this week but this time, they did not disperse peacefully. Iraqi security forces first used tear gas and sound bombs to try to repel the demonstrators but then backed off. The protesters are now saying they are staging an open-ended sit-in inside the parliament. Al-Sadr's rivals, the Iran-backed political groups, have called for counter-demonstrations.

Biden no longer shy in singling out Trump, the 'former guy'

WASHINGTON (AP) — One month into his presidency, Joe Biden made clear his distaste for even naming the man he'd ousted from the Oval Office. “I’m tired of talking about Trump,” the new president said. But these days, Biden is eagerly naming and singling out the “former guy” in remarks and on social media. Biden's elevating Donald Trump in ways that he and White House aides didn’t do during the first 18 months of his term. For some Democrats, Biden’s willingness to engage directly with Trump was overdue. Biden himself has made no secret of the fact that he is hungry to run against Trump again in 2024.

Federal tourism aid funds gas stations, trash cans, jazz

Hundreds of tourism projects nationwide are collectively getting about $2.4 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding. The money has aided everything from a gas station expansion in California to new sports facilities in Georgia, and a culturally diverse music in Nashville, Tennessee. Portland, Oregon, has categorized the purchase of 200 graffiti-resistant trash cans as a tourism project. All the money comes from the American Rescue Plan, signed last year by President Joe Biden. The flexible aid program for governments lists tourism as one of its eligible purposes alongside such things as health care and housing.

Pope: Canadian residential schools were cultural 'genocide'

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis says the attempt to eliminate Indigenous culture in Canada through its residential school system amounted to a cultural “genocide.” Speaking to reporters while en route home from Canada on Saturday, Francis said he didn’t use the term during his trip to atone for the Catholic Church’s role in the schools because it never came to mind. Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission determined in 2015 that the forced removal of Indigenous children from their homes and placement in the residential schools to assimilate them constituted a “cultural genocide.” In the main apology of his Canada trip, Francis spoke of “cultural destruction” but didn’t use the term “cultural genocide” as some school survivors had expected.

In race for monkeypox vaccines, experts see repeat of COVID

LONDON (AP) — Public health officials warn that moves by rich countries to buy large quantities of monkeypox vaccine could leave millions of people in Africa unprotected against a more dangerous version of the disease. Scientists say that, unlike the campaigns to stop COVID-19, mass vaccinations won’t be necessary to curb monkeypox outbreaks. They think targeted vaccinations, along with other measures, could be enough to shut down the multiple outbreaks. Monkeypox is much harder to spread than coronavirus. But experts warn that if the disease spills over into general populations, the need for vaccines could intensify. Brazil and Spain have just reported monkeypox deaths, the first in their nations.