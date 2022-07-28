AP News Summary at 11:33 a.m. EDT

US economy shrinks for a 2nd quarter, raising recession fear

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank from April through June for a second straight quarter, contracting at a 0.9% annual pace and raising fears that the nation may be approaching a recession. The decline in the gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of the economy — followed a 1.6% annual drop from January through March. Consecutive quarters of falling GDP constitute one informal, though not definitive, indicator of a recession. The report comes at a critical time. Consumers and businesses have been struggling under the weight of punishing inflation and higher borrowing costs. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by a sizable three-quarters of a point for a second straight time.

What's in, and out, of Democrats' inflation-fighting package

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s initial effort to rebuild America’s public infrastructure and family support systems had a price tag of $4 trillion. And it stalled in Congress. A much slimmer but still substantial compromise package costing $739 billion is now being considered by lawmakers. With strategies aimed at inflation-fighting health care, climate change and deficit reduction, the new measure appears headed toward quick votes in the Democratic-controlled House and Senate. A major component is allowing the Medicare program to negotiate prescription drug prices with pharmaceutical companies. That could save the federal government some $288 billion over 10 years, money that would help seniors pay for their medications.

Hidden Menace: Massive methane leaks speed up climate change

LENORAH, Texas (AP) — New aerial surveys show that massive amounts of methane are venting into the atmosphere from oil and gas operations across the Permian Basin. The emissions endanger U.S. targets for curbing climate change. Methane’s earth-warming power is some 83 times stronger than the carbon dioxide that comes from car tailpipes and power plant smokestacks. Congress and the EPA have largely failed to regulate the invisible gas. That leaves it up to oil and gas producers to cut methane emissions on their own, but in some cases they are the very companies who have been fighting regulations. An Associated Press investigation shows hundreds of sites spewing the gas over and over again.

Russia attacks Kyiv area for the first time in weeks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces launched missile strikes Thursday on the Kyiv area and the northern Chernihiv region for the first time in weeks, in what a Ukrainian official said was revenge for the fierce resistance the Kremlin has faced after it invaded its neighbor. The renewed strikes on the areas come a day after the leader of pro-Kremlin separatists in the east publicly called on the Russian forces to “liberate” a number of Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Chernihiv. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials announced an operation to liberate an occupied region in the country’s south. Ukrainian media quoted the presidential adviser as saying that Ukraine's operation to liberate the region of Kherson “has already begun.”

A richer, stronger China warns Pelosi not to visit Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — In 1997, Beijing grumbled but swallowed its irritation when then-Speaker Newt Gingrich of the U.S. House of Representatives visited Taiwan. The island democracy is claimed by the mainland’s ruling Communist Party as its own territory. At the time, China had other priorities, and Gingrich had just met the Chinese leader in Beijing. A quarter-century later, the situation is different. China is richer, more heavily armed and less willing to compromise. Why is this important? Because of recent news reports that the current speaker, Nancy Pelosi, might visit Taiwan. Beijing, always wary about Taiwan, is warning of “forceful measures” including military action if she does.

Climate Migration: Honduran couple flee amid storms, threats

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — In 2020, back-to-back hurricanes destroyed Ana Morazan's home in Honduras. She and her boyfriend, Fredi Juarez, fell into debt trying to repair the home after losing their jobs. They ended up borrowing money and living on the street when they were threatened unless they forked over money or gave up the home. Morazan was beaten up and feared for her life. That is when Morazan and Juarez fled. The couple has been on the move ever since. They have been living out of tents at migrant shelters at the Mexico-US border. Their story illustrates how climate change can play a major factor in forcing people to migrate. Yet no country currently offers asylum to people displaced because of climate change.

Biden, Xi talk more than 2 hours at time of US-China tension

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke for more than two hours on Thursday amid rising tensions between their two nations. The call began at 8:33 a.m. and ended at 10:50 a.m. It's the fifth talk of their presidencies and their first since March, shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Relations between the two countries have been strained by talk of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan. The island governs itself but China considers it part of its territory. John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, told reporters on Wednesday that it's important that “the lines of communication with President Xi remain open.”

Pope ends Canadian visit with stop in small, far-north city

In his extensive papal travels, Pope Francis has never journeyed further north than Iqaluit, the capital city of the Inuit-governed territory of Nunavut in northern Canada. On Friday, it will be the final stop of the pope's six-day Canadian visit, focused on apologies for abuses of Indigenous youths at Catholic-run boarding schools. Iqaluit is a distinctive destination – home to about 7,500 people but not a single traffic light, with no road or rail links to the outside world. Its lone Catholic church serves parishioners from at least five continents; more than 100 of them routinely fill the pews each Sunday.

Rejected by courts, retirees take last shot to save pensions

WASHINGTON (AP) — When General Motors went through the biggest industrial bankruptcy proceedings in history, 20,000 retirees from GM's Delphi Corp. subsidiary saw their retirement savings slashed. They fought unsuccessfully in court for 13 years to get that money back. Now, they're focused on congressional legislation to restore what they lost. Lawmakers from the left and right support the bill, which passed the House on Wednesday. But there's also some resistance to spending tax dollars to bail out pension funds. Supporters are hopeful for swift Senate action. And President Joe Biden's White House has expressed support for the measure.

England and Germany set for historic Euro 2022 final

LONDON (AP) — England against Germany at Wembley Stadium. A final that underlines the growing stature of women’s soccer in Europe and echoes decades of history. A tournament-record crowd of nearly 90,000 is expected for the European Championship final on Sunday. England is aiming to win its first major women’s tournament title and Germany is an eight-time champion. England has scored a tournament-leading 20 goals on its way to the final and beat Germany for the first time on home soil earlier this year.