AP News Summary at 11:33 p.m. EDT

Trump supporters' threats to judge spur democracy concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — Threats against the judge who approved the search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Florida resort are the latest sign of a judiciary branch in the political crosshairs. Legal experts say that's a worrying sign for the rule of law and the future of democracy in the United States. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart has been targeted online by Trump supporters who've published his address and unleashed antisemitic vitriol against him. Judicial groups say the situation shows Congress must approve legislation providing greater protection for judges in today's polarized environment.

Giuliani says he 'satisfied' obligation with Ga. grand jury

ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani says he has “satisfied his obligation” after facing hours of questioning Wednesday before a special grand jury in Atlanta. His appearance was part an investigation into attempts by former President Donald Trump and others to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia. In an interview with The Associated Press, Giuliani said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis ended his appearance by saying he had “satisfied his obligation under the subpoena.” Giuliani didn’t provide any additional details about his appearance or testimony, including the type of questions he was asked. He spoke to the AP upon his return to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Cheney's defeat end of an era for GOP; Trump's party now

WASHINGTON (AP) — Liz Cheney’s resounding election defeat marks the end of an era for the Republican Party. Her loss to a Trump-backed challenger is the most high-profile political casualty yet as the GOP transforms into the party of Trump. What's next for the three-term congresswoman is uncertain. The daughter of Vice President Dick Cheney is making it her mission to ensure Donald Trump never again returns to the Oval Office, calling him a danger to democracy. She may run for the White House herself. But the Congress she leaves behind will be shaped in Trump's image.

Trump CFO’s plea deal could make him a prosecution witness

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s chief financial officer is expected to plead guilty on Thursday to tax violations in a deal that would require him to testify about business practices at the former president’s company. That's according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Allen Weisselberg is charged with taking more than $1.7 million in untaxed compensation from the Trump Organization. The people told the AP that Weisselberg will have to speak in court about the company’s role in the compensation arrangement and possibly serve as a witness when the Trump Organization goes on trial in October. Messages seeking comment were left with prosecutors and lawyers for Weisselberg and Trump's company.

Climate Migration: Flooding forces Bangladesh family to flee

BHOLA, Bangladesh (AP) — Mohammad Jewel and Arzu Begum were forced to flee Ramdaspur village in Bangladesh last year when the Meghna River flooded and destroyed their home. The couple and their four sons moved to the capital, Dhaka, where they struggle to pay their rent and food bills on their small incomes. The low-lying country is home to 130 rivers and is particularly prone to flooding which has worsened due to climate change. Bangladesh is expected to have about a third of South Asia’s internal climate refugees by 2050.

US to hold trade talks with Taiwan in new show of support

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. government says it will hold talks with Taiwan on a trade treaty in a new sign of support for the self-ruled island democracy claimed by China’s ruling Communist Party as part of its territory. The announcements comes after Beijing launched military drills that included firing missiles into the seas around Taiwan in an attempt to intimidate the island after a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The announcement by the U.S. Trade Representative made no mention of tension with Beijing but said the negotiations were meant to enhance trade and regulatory cooperation, a step that would entail closer official interaction.

CDC director announces shake-up, citing COVID mistakes

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of the nation’s top public health agency is shaking up the organization with the goal of making it more nimble. The planned changes at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention come after amid criticism of the agency’s response to COVID-19, monkeypox and other public health threats. CDC leaders are calling it a “reset.” The changes include internal staffing moves and steps to speed up data releases. The CDC’s director told the agency’s staff about the changes on Wednesday. She says it’s a CDC initiative, and was not directed by the White House or other administration officials.

Judge reinstates North Carolina’s 20-week abortion ban

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that abortions are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy in North Carolina. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated the abortion ban Wednesday after he said the June U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade erased the legal foundation for his 2019 ruling that placed an injunction on the 1973 state law. The ruling erodes protections in one of the South’s few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. His decision defies the recommendations of all named parties in the 2019 case, including doctors, district attorneys and the attorney general’s office, who earlier this week filed briefs requesting he let the injunction stand.

Bombing at Kabul mosque kills 10, including prominent cleric

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An Afghan resident and police say that a bombing at a mosque in Kabul during evening prayers killed at least 10 people, including a prominent cleric, and wounded at least 27. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Wednesday's attack, the latest to strike the country in the year since the Taliban seized power. A resident of the city’s Kher Khanna neighborhood said the mosque explosion was carried out by a suicide bomber. He added that more than 30 other people were wounded. The Italian Emergency hospital in Kabul said that at least 27 wounded civilians, including five children, were brought there from the bombing site.

Blasts in Crimea underscore Russian forces' vulnerability

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A spate of explosions and fires has turned Russian-occupied Crimea from a secure rear base into a new battleground in the war, demonstrating both the Russians’ vulnerability and the Ukrainians’ capacity to strike deep behind enemy lines. Nine Russian warplanes were reported destroyed at an air base in Crimea last week, and an ammunition depot on the peninsula blew up Tuesday. Ukrainian authorities have stopped short of publicly claiming responsibility, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alluded to Ukrainian attacks behind enemy lines after the latest blasts, which Russia blamed on “sabotage.” Russia seized the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and has used it to stage attack on the country in the war that began Feb. 24.