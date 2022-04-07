AP News Summary at 11:48 a.m. EDT

Ukraine pleads for weapons as fight looms on eastern front

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is telling residents of its industrial heartland to leave while they still can after Russian forces withdrew from the shattered outskirts of Kyiv to regroup for an offensive in the country's east. Ukraine's foreign minister urged NATO member nations on Thursday to send “weapons, weapons, weapons” to help prevent further atrocities like those reported in Kyiv’s northern outskirts. Ukrainian authories are gathering evidence of alleged Russian atrocities amid signs Moscow’s troops killed people indiscriminately before retreating from Bucha and other towns north of the capital. Elsewhere, the mayor of Mariupol said more than 5,000 civilians have been killed in the besieged port city.

Senate poised to confirm Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is expected to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Thursday, securing her place as the first Black woman on the high court and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his historic pick. Three Republican senators have said they will support Jackson, who would replace Justice Stephen Breyer when he retires this summer. While the vote will be far from the overwhelming bipartisan confirmations for Breyer and other justices in decades past, it will still be a significant bipartisan accomplishment for Biden in the narrow 50-50 Senate after GOP senators aggressively worked to paint Jackson as too liberal.

Social programs weak in many states with tough abortion laws

States with some of the nation’s strictest abortion laws are also some of the hardest places to have and raise a healthy child, especially for the poor. An analysis of federal data by The Associated Press raises questions about the strength of the social safety net as up to half the states are poised to ban or greatly restrict access to abortion following an expected U.S. Supreme Court decision later this year. The burden is likely to fall heaviest on those with low incomes, who also are the least able to seek an abortion in other states where the procedure remains widely available.

Turkey to move trial of Khashoggi suspects to Saudi Arabia

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court has decided to transfer the trial of 26 Saudis accused in the gruesome killing of Jamal Khashoggi to Saudi Arabia, raising fears that those responsible for the death of the Washington Post columnist won’t be brought to justice for a crime that drew international outrage. The decision comes as Ankara is trying to repair relations with Saudi Arabia and was denounced as “scandalous” by a human rights group. It marked an abrupt reversal for Turkey, which had vowed to shed light on the killing and began prosecuting the defendants in absentia in 2020. Khashoggi, who wrote critically about Saudi Crown Prince Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed Oct. 2, 2018, at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Tiger's back: Woods tees off at Masters after terrible wreck

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Against all odds, Tiger Woods has teed off in the Masters for his first truly competitive tournament since a car wreck that damaged his right leg so badly he was faced with the prospect of amputation. Wearing a pink shirt and black pants, Woods was greeted by thunderous applause when his name was announced to a huge gallery surrounding the first tee. Woods failed to make solid contact with his first shot, a 264-yard drive that faded behind a bunker on the right side of the fairway. But he dropped a 10-foot putt to save par, bringing another huge roar.

Tiger at the Masters: A hole-by-hole look at his return

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods is playing the first round of the Masters on Thursday. He made par on each of his his opening two holes.

Shanghai wrestles with food shortages under virus shutdown

BEIJING (AP) — Residents of Shanghai are struggling to get meat, rice and other food supplies under anti-coronavirus controls that confine most of its 25 million people to their homes. People in China's business capital have grown frustrated over the government's effort to contain a spreading outbreak, complaining that online grocers often are sold out. Some were given government food packages that lasted a few days, but anxiety is rising over when people can leave their homes. The complaints are an embarrassment for the ruling Communist Party during a politically sensitive year when President Xi Jinping is expected to try to break with tradition and award himself a third five-year term as leader.

Despite risk of death, Thailand sends Myanmar refugees back

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Thailand has sent thousands of people fleeing escalating violence by Myanmar’s military back home despite the risk to their lives, and despite international refugee laws that forbid the return of people to countries where their lives may be in danger. That's according to interviews with refugees, aid groups and Thai authorities themselves. The refugees are now living in limbo, forced to ricochet between both sides of the river dividing the two countries as the fighting in their home villages rages and briefly recedes. Myanmar’s military has killed more than 1,700 people and arrested more than 13,000 since it took over the country's government last year. Thailand insists Myanmar’s refugees return to their embattled homeland voluntarily.

US Navy intends to decommission some of its newest warships

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Navy was once enamored with speed. It wanted lighter, faster ships to deal with threats during the war on terror, before pivoting to Russia and China and their modern navies. The Navy now wants to retire nine recently built littoral combat ships, which cost about $4.5 billion altogether to build. Chief of naval operations Adm. Mike Gilday said this week that it's better to have a smaller, lethal force than a larger force that’s “less ready, less lethal and less capable.” The oldest of the littoral combat ships is 10 years old. Congress must sign off on the Navy’s proposal to decommission ships ahead of their projected service life.

Meta: Russian invasion driving more disinformation online

A report from Facebook owner Meta finds a big jump this year in disinformation and propaganda linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The company, which also owns Instagram, says its review also has found an increase in domestic disinformation and propaganda in countries around the world, suggesting that the tactics pioneered by foreign intelligence organizations are now being used more widely for political and financial motives. Meta says it's trying to stay one step ahead of groups trying to exploit its site, but executives at the company acknowledge their adversaries are adapting, too.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0