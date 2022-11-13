AP News Summary at 11:36 a.m. EST

Bomb rocks Istanbul; authorities say 6 dead, dozens wounded

ISTANBUL (AP) — Authorities say a bomb has exploded on a major pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul, killing six people and wounding dozens. In a video posted online, a loud bang could be heard and flames rose as pedestrians turned and ran away. Other footage showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene on Istiklal Avenue. That's a thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants that is popular with tourists and locals and leads to the iconic Taksim Square. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Sunday's blast a “treacherous attack” and said its perpetrators would be punished. Istanbul's governor tweeted that six people were killed and another 53 were wounded.

Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats will keep control of the Senate, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda. The fate of the House is still uncertain as the GOP struggles to pull together a slim majority there. Catherine Cortez Masto’s victory Saturday in Nevada gives Democrats the 50 seats they need to keep the Senate. Her win reflects the surprising strength of Democrats across the U.S. this year. Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer says the American people have rejected “the anti-democratic, authoritarian, nasty and divisive direction” of Republicans who were promoted by Donald Trump. Biden says, “I feel good.”

Election Day saw few major problems, despite new voting laws

WASHINGTON (AP) — Heading into this year’s midterms, voting rights groups were concerned that restrictions in Republican-leaning states triggered by false claims surrounding the 2020 election might jeopardize access to the ballot box for scores of voters. Those worries did not appear to come true. There have been no widespread reports of voters being turned away at the polls. And turnout, while down from the last midterm cycle four years ago, appeared robust in Georgia, a state with hotly competitive contests for governor and U.S. Senate. The lack of broad disenfranchisement isn’t necessarily a sign that everyone who wanted to vote could; there’s no good way to tell why certain voters didn’t cast a ballot.

6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say six people were killed in a collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show. The collision happened Saturday afternoon at the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show at the Dallas Executive Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration says a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed. Videos on social media show two aircraft colliding before they both rapidly descend, causing a large fire and plumes of black smoke to billow into the sky. Citing the Dallas County medical examiner, county Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Sunday that six people were killed and authorities are continuing work to identify the victims.

Kherson celebrates Russian exit yet faces huge rebuilding

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Residents of Kherson are celebrating for a third straight day the end of Russia’s eight-month occupation of the southern Ukrainian city. Yet even as they rejoice, authorities are taking stock of the huge extent of the damage left behind by the Kremlin’s retreating forces. A jubilant crowd gathered in Kherson’s main square Sunday, despite the distant thumps of artillery fire that could be heard as Ukrainian forces pressed on to push out Moscow’s invasion force. Kherson, however, still lacks electricity and running water and has shortages of food and medicine. Residents said Russian troops plundered the city, carting away loot as they withdrew last week.

Amid the war ruins in Ukraine, Banksy seeds art

BORODYANKA, Ukraine (AP) — A delicate painting of a gymnast doing a handstand has popped up on the wall of a wrecked building outside of Kyiv and appears to be the work of the British graffiti artist known as Banksy. He posted photos of the artwork in Borodyanka on his Instagram page. The Ukrainian town was the scene of shelling and fighting in the early stages of the Russian invasion, which turned apartment buildings into charred hulks. The mural of the gymnast is in black and white and is painted so she looks like she is doing her handstand on crumpled blocks of concrete. Other Banksy-like murals now also adorn other war-damaged walls in the area but haven't been confirmed as his by him.

Biden-Xi summit: What Biden wants, what Xi wants

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — When U.S. President Joe Biden sits down with China's Xi Jinping on Monday, don't expect concessions from the U.S. side. There will be no real deliverables, which is government-speak for specific achievements. Don’t expect a cheery joint statement, either. Instead, the two leaders will be circling each other to game out how to manage a relationship that the U.S. has determined poses the biggest economic and military threat. At the same time, U.S. officials have repeatedly stressed that they see the two countries’ interactions as one of competition — and that they want to avoid conflict.

Sandy Hook memorial opens nearly 10 years after 26 killed

NEWTOWN, Ct. (AP) — A memorial to the 20 first graders and six educators killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting has opened to the public, a month before the 10th anniversary of the massacre. No ceremony was planned Sunday at the site a short distance from the school. It has become a custom in Newtown on anniversaries and other remembrances of the shooting to mark them with quiet reflection. Relatives of the victims were given a private tour of the grounds on Saturday. Paths at the memorial lead to a water feature with a sycamore tree in the middle and the victims’ names engraved on the top of a surrounding supporting wall.

Climate reshapes life for tenacious gannets on Quebec isle

PERCE, Quebec (AP) — Scientists are tracking the threats to seabirds from climate change, overfishing and other perils wrought by humans. Many species, though, are hard to study because they live in a marine wilderness or are scattered. But not the northern gannets that breed on Bonaventure Island off Canada's Gaspe Peninsula. The small island is close to shore and home to over 100,000 gannets in the breeding season, making them the world's second largest northern gannet colony. What's more, these birds are easy to approach. Experts say there's little question that global warming is reshaping the lives of northern gannets by driving fish deeper into cooler waters and sometimes beyond their reach.

Artemisia Gentileschi's 1616 nude to be digitally unveiled

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Restorers in the Italian city of Florence have begun a six-month project to clean and digitally unveil a long-censored nude by Artemisia Gentileschi. Gentileschi is one of the most prominent women in the history of Italian art. She is riding a wave of renewed popularity in the #MeToo era. Her painting, the “Allegory of Inclination,” features a life-size female nude, believed to be a self-portrait, that was covered by swirling veils and drapery some 70 years after Gentileschi painted it in 1616. Restorers won't be able to remove the cover-up strokes due to the risk of damaging the painting underneath. But they will instead produce a digital version of the original, which will be on display beginning next September.