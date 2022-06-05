AP News Summary at 11:36 p.m. EDT

Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia took aim at Western military supplies for Ukraine by launching airstrikes on Kyiv that it claimed destroyed tanks donated from abroad. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin warned Sunday that any Western deliveries of longer-range rocket systems would prompt Moscow to hit “objects that we haven’t yet struck.” The Russian leader’s cryptic threat of a military escalation did not specify what the new targets might be, but it came days after the United States announced plans to deliver $700 million of security assistance for Ukraine. Those weapons include four precision-guided, medium-range rocket systems, as well as helicopters, Javelin anti-tank weapon systems, radars, tactical vehicles and more.

Pope Francis fuels new speculation on future of pontificate

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has added fuel to rumors about the future of his pontificate. The Vatican announced Saturday he would visit the central Italian city of L’Aquila in August for a feast initiated by Pope Celestine V, one of the few pontiffs who resigned before Pope Benedict XVI stepped down in 2013. That has added to unsourced speculation in Italian and Catholic media that the 85-year-old Francis might be planning to follow in Benedict’s footsteps, given his increased mobility problems. Those rumors gained steam last week when Francis announced a consistory to create 21 new cardinals scheduled for Aug. 27. Sixteen of those cardinals are under 80 and eligible to vote in a conclave to elect Francis’ successor.

Pastor shot at by Uvalde gunman recounts terror in sermon

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — One of the first people shot at by the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, is now trying to comfort the community. Gilbert Limones and a coworker at a funeral home both came under fire as they were across the street from Robb Elementary School last month. Neither was injured, and Limones preached about the horror on Sunday at the small church where he serves as pastor. He says Satan brought confusion and hurt, but the believers have a defense in their faith. While townspeople are hurting badly right now and seeking answers, Limones says they need to come together and are surrounded by love.

Students of color push back on calls for police in schools

After the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, schools around the country pledged to boost security measures and increased the presence of law enforcement on campus — partly to reassure parents and students. But police inside schools can make some students more uneasy, not less. Especially for Black students and other students of color, their personal experiences with policing can leave them feeling unsafe and alienated from school when they see officers on campus. Researchers have found that Black students report feeling less safe around police officers than their white peers.

US, S. Korea fire missiles to sea, matching North's launches

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The U.S. and South Korea have launched eight ballistic missiles into the sea in a show of force matching a North Korean display a day earlier that extended a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Monday's drill was aimed at demonstrating an ability to respond swiftly and accurately to North Korean attacks. Its launches of eight missiles on Sunday appeared to be a single-day record for North Korea and was its 18th round of missile tests this year. Experts say the weapons displays are a brinksmanship ploy to bring the U.S. back to their stalled diplomacy from a position of strength and to cement North Korea's status as a nuclear power.

And she waved: Festive pageant caps queen's Platinum Jubilee

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has appeared at the balcony of Buckingham Palace, delighting fans who had hoped to catch a glimpse of her on the final day of festivities marking her 70 years on the throne. The 96-year-old monarch has had problems moving around recently. Earlier, a boisterous, colorful street pageant celebrating Elizabeth's life and Britain’s diversity paraded through London. When it was finished, thousands flooded in front of the palace to see the queen. One man said “it’s a massive honor to be part of this. We’ve got the best queen in the world, don’t we?" In a statement later, the queen said “she was humbled and deeply touched” that so many people turned out for her Platinum Jubilee.

Trump's Ukraine impeachment shadows war, risks GOP response

WASHINGTON (AP) — Even the staunchest defense hawks in the Republican Party stood virtually united by Donald Trump’s side when the then-president was impeached in late 2019 after pressuring Ukraine’s leader for “a favor” and withholding $400 million in military aid. But when Russia invaded Ukraine this February, Republicans and Democrats cast aside impeachment politics, rallied to Ukraine’s side and swiftly shipped billions for the country's defense. The question ahead is whether the rare bipartisanship on Capitol Hill is resilient enough to withstand Trump’s isolationist influences on his party. Or will Republicans who yielded to Trump’s “America First” approach do so again, putting military and humanitarian support for Ukraine at risk.

Over 50 feared dead in Nigeria church attack, officials say

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Lawmakers in southwestern Nigeria say more than 50 people are feared dead after gunmen opened fire and detonated explosives at a church. Ogunmolasuyi Oluwole with the Ondo State House of Assembly said the gunmen targeted the St Francis Catholic Church in Ondo state on Sunday morning just as the worshippers gathered for the weekly Mass. Many children were among the dead. Adelegbe Timileyin who represents the area in Nigeria’s lower legislative chamber says the attackers also kidnapped the presiding priest. While much of Nigeria has struggled with security issues, Ondo is widely known as one of Nigeria’s most peaceful states.

Jennifer Lopez, 'Spider-Man' highlight MTV Movie & TV Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Lopez was honored with the Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday. The actor-singer gave emotional speech acknowledging skeptics and believers who she says collectively contributed to her career success. She also won best song for the track “On My Way” from the “Marry Me” soundtrack. Olivia Rodrigo won best music documentary for her project “Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u." “Spider-Man: No Way Home” took home best movie. “Euphoria” won best show at the ceremony, which returned to a live format after being pre-recorded for several years. It was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Warriors answer in Game 2, top Celtics 107-88 to even Finals

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 29 points, Jordan Poole connected from just inside of midcourt to cap a huge third-quarter run and the Golden State Warriors evened the NBA Finals at a game apiece by beating the Boston Celtics 107-88 on Sunday night. Poole finished with 17 for the Warriors, who outscored Boston 35-14 in the third quarter to turn a two-point halftime lead into a 23-point edge. And when the Warriors then scored the first six points of the fourth, the Celtics waved the surrender flag and emptied their bench. Jayson Tatum scored 21 of his 28 points in the first half for Boston. Jaylen Brown added 17 for the Celtics.

