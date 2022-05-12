AP News Summary at 11:37 a.m. EDT

'This tears my soul apart': A Ukrainian boy and a killing

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — As he listened to his father die, the boy lay still on the asphalt. His elbow hurt where a bullet had pierced him. His thumb hurt from being grazed. Another killing was in progress on a lonely street in Bucha, the community on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, where bodies of civilians are still being discovered weeks after Russian soldiers withdrew. Many had been shot in the head. Fourteen-year-old Yura Nechyporenko was going to be next. But the boy survived when his hoodie was shot instead. Now the hoodie is the centerpiece of the family’s search for justice.

Finland moves toward joining NATO amid Russian threats

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Finland’s leaders have come out in favor of applying to join NATO, and Sweden could do the same within days. That would amount to a historic realignment on the continent 2 1/2 months after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine sent a shiver of fear through Moscow’s neighbors. The Kremlin has reacted to the move by Finland by warning it will be forced to take retaliatory “military-technical” steps.

EXPLAINER: Why Finland, Sweden joining NATO will be big deal

BRUSSELS (AP) — Finland appears on the cusp of joining NATO. Sweden could follow suit. By year's end, they could stand among the alliance's ranks. Russia's war in Ukraine has provoked a public about face on membership in the two Nordic countries. They are already NATO's closest partners, but should Russia respond to their membership moves they might soon need the organization's military support. The two are a perfect fit for NATO. Their armed forces, and political and legal systems, are in lock step with the alliance. They bring high-tech military equipment and high levels of defense spending with them. Their accession would double the length of NATO's borders with Russia. It's unclear exactly how Moscow will respond.

Crypto comes to Washington. Will the millions buy influence?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cryptocurrency tycoons are emerging as new power players in American politics. They're pouring millions of dollars into primary elections as they try to gain influence over lawmakers and other government officials. It's those lawmakers and officials who'll write laws or craft regulations overseeing the cryptocurrency industry. This year, for the first time, industry executives have flooded money into federal races, regardless of party. Records and interviews show them spending $20 million so far. Cryptocurrencies are a digital asset that can be traded over the internet without relying on the global banking system. They’re highly speculative and often lack transparency.

North Korea confirms 1st COVID outbreak, Kim orders lockdown

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has imposed a nationwide lockdown to control its first acknowledged COVID-19 outbreak of the pandemic. It had held for more than two years to a widely doubted claim of a perfect record keeping out the virus that has spread to nearly every place in the world. The outbreak forced leader Kim Jong Un to wear a mask in public likely for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The size of the outbreak isn't immediately known but it could have serious consequences because the country has a poor health care system and its 26 million people are believed to be mostly unvaccinated. Some experts say the North, by its rare admission of an outbreak, may be seeking outside aid such as vaccines and COVID-19 treatment pills.

Rights group: Israel approves over 4,000 new settler homes

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has advanced plans for the construction of more than 4,000 settler homes in the occupied West Bank. Thursday's decision came a day after the military demolished homes and other structures in an area where hundreds of Palestinians face the threat of expulsion. It was a jolting illustration of Israel’s policies in the territory it has occupied for nearly 55 years. The anti-settlement watchdog group Peace Now says a military planning body approved 4,427 housing units. It’s the biggest advancement of settlement projects since the Biden administration, which is opposed to settlement expansion, took office. Most of the international community views settlement construction as illegal.

Astronomers capture 1st image of Milky Way's huge black hole

WASHINGTON (AP) — Astronomers have unveiled the first wild but fuzzy image of the supermassive black hole at the center of our own Milky Way galaxy. Nearly all galaxies, including our own, are believed to have these giant black holes at their center, where light and matter cannot escape. That makes it extremely hard to get pictures of them. The image released Thursday was made by eight synchronized radio telescopes around the world. This is not the first picture of a black hole. The same international group released the first one in 2019 from a distant galaxy.

Army poised to revamp Alaska forces to prep for Arctic fight

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Army leaders say they are poised to revamp forces in Alaska to better prepare for future cold-weather conflicts. They are expected to replace the larger, heavily equipped Stryker Brigade in Alaska with a more mobile, infantry unit better suited for the frigid fight. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth says she expects to make a final decision soon about the Alaska troop change. The U.S. has long viewed the Arctic as a growing area of competition with Russia and China. Those concerns come as climate change brings warmer temperatures and opens the sea lanes for longer periods of time.

FIFA takes on EA Sports video game in soccer's new rivalry

LONDON (AP) — The name “FIFA” can bring to mind images of the World Cup and soccer’s greatest players. Pele, Zinedine Zidane and Lionel Messi among them. The acronym for the sport’s governing body may also remind some of shameless bribery and corruption. But for many it’s the video game that is synonymous with FIFA. The Switzerland-based soccer body has enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship with EA Sports for three decades with the annual edition of the video game raking in billions of dollars. But FIFA severed the licensing deal partnership with Electronic Arts Inc. on Tuesday. They are now becoming opponents.

Ashley Judd talks about mental health after mother's death

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Ashley Judd encouraged people to seek help for their mental health after the loss of her mother, country star Naomi Judd. In an interview on “Good Morning America,” the movie star said she wanted to address her mother's struggle with depression and talked about resources such as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Naomi Judd died at the age of 76, a day before she was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame with her duo partner and daughter Wynonna Judd. Ashley Judd said her mother shot herself. She said she cherishes every moment they had together. She also says she hopes people make the distinction between their loved ones and the mental health issues they face.

