AP News Summary at 11:38 a.m. EDT

How much for gas? Around the world, pain is felt at the pump

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Around the world, drivers are looking at the numbers on the gas pump and rethinking their habits and finances. Walking, biking, public transport, or going car-free are options for the lucky ones. But for minibus operators in the Philippines or a graphic artist in California with clients to visit, it's not so simple. Those without access to adequate public transportation or who otherwise can’t forgo their car have little other choice than to grit their teeth and pay. Energy prices fueled by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the global rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic are a key driver of inflation that is rising worldwide.

The moments resonating from the Jan. 6 hearings (so far)

NEW YORK (AP) — Nielsen numbers tell us how many people watched live coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearings — 20 million the first night, 11 million the second and nearly 9 million for the third. Yet those traditional yardsticks don't begin to account for the true impact of what is being said. Memorable moments from each hearing are sliced for quick consumption online, and on television news and comedy shows — almost certainly reaching a larger audience than watched them originally, and sealing them in the public memory. Liz Cheney's prediction, a previously little-known breakout star and Rudy Giuliani's alcohol intake stand out so far.

Men, morale, munitions: Russia's Ukraine war faces long slog

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s initially botched offensive is focusing on Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region. The war has hit a seemingly more enduring phase as fighters on both sides take heavy casualties. “Ukraine fatigue” is rising abroad and the question has become one of how long the war will go on and how sustainable it will be. The factors are manpower, morale, and munitions. And they are all unknowns. One Western analyst says the war could last years as Western defense industries move from peacetime mindset to wartime production to equip the fight. He says time is on Ukraine's side for now.

Sweltering streets: Hundreds of homeless die in extreme heat

PHOENIX (AP) — Hundreds of homeless people die in the streets each year from the heat, in cities around the U.S. and the world. The ranks of homeless have swelled after the pandemic and temperatures fueled by climate change soar. Global warming is ramping up the dangers of being outside on hot days and not just in desert areas like Las Vegas or Phoenix. The Pacific Northwest was unprepared last summer when record heat killed scores of people, some of them homeless. Concerns have grown worldwide in places like Spain and India about longer, more frequent heat waves as cities take steps to protect vulnerable communities.

What to watch in Alabama Senate runoff, DC mayor's race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The two Republican candidates in Alabama’s U.S. Senate primary runoff on Tuesday can each boast that at one point they had Donald Trump’s endorsement in the race. Trump first backed congressman Mo Brooks before rescinding that endorsement this March. Trump announced his support for Katie Britt after she emerged as the top vote-getter in the state’s May 24 primary. In other races, voters in Washington, D.C., are deciding whether to give Mayor Muriel Bowser a third term amid rising concerns about crime. Georgia and Arkansas are also holding runoff elections on Tuesday, while Virginia is holding congressional primaries.

Sri Lankan students demand government resign over crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Thousands of students from state universities have marched in Sri Lanka’s capital to demand the president and prime minister resign over an economic crisis that has caused severe shortages of essential supplies and disrupted people’s livelihoods and education. The students say President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is responsible for the economic crisis, the worst since independence in 1948, and that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took over the position a little more than a month ago promising to end shortages, has not delivered on his pledges. Sri Lanka is nearly bankrupt. Its foreign reserves are nearly gone and it is unable to import food, fuel, cooking gas and medicines. A lack of fuel to run power stations has resulted in long daily power cuts.

Black Americans living abroad reflect on Juneteenth holiday

BANGKOK (AP) — As the United States marks only the second federally recognized Juneteenth, Black Americans living overseas have embraced the holiday as a day of reflection and an opportunity to educate people in their host countries on Black history. President Joe Biden moved quickly last year to federally recognize the day Black Americans have been celebrating since the last enslaved people were told they were free in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865. In Liberia, Saqar Ahhah Ahershu, from Jersey City, organized the country’s first “Journey Home Festival.” He says this part of hidden African American history still hasn’t been completely unpacked. Some Black Americans say only a powerful change would make them consider returning.

EXPLAINER: What is Title IX and what impact has it had?

Title IX is best known for its role in gender equity in athletics and sexual harassment on campuses. But the landmark U.S. law covers a wide variety of topics and educational settings — and those continue to evolve. The law was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Richard Nixon on June 23, 1972. That means Title IX is 50 years old — but it remains a vital piece in the ongoing push for equality, including for the LGBTQ community.

Cambodian catches world's largest recorded freshwater fish

BANGKOK (AP) — Scientists say the world’s largest recorded freshwater fish, a giant stingray, has been caught in the Mekong River in Cambodia. Wonders of the Mekong, a joint Cambodian-U.S. research project, says the stingray, captured a week ago, measured almost four meters (13 feet) from snout to tail and weighed slightly under 300 kilograms (660 pounds). The Mekong River runs through China, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam. It is home to several species of giant freshwater fish but environmental pressures are threatening their survival. A tagging device was implanted in the stingray before it was released back into the river to track its movements.

New this week: Luke Combs, Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Soccer Mommy and Luke Combs, the the action comedy “The Man From Toronto” starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson, and the 10-episode, coming-of-age comedy “Gordita Chronicles.” Fans of Jon Stewart can see him receive the Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in a special airing Tuesday on PBS that features Dave Chappelle, Stephen Colbert and John Oliver. And the top nominees for the BET Awards 2022 on Sunday include Doja Cat, Ari Lennox and Drake. Taraji P. Henson will host the ceremony with Sean “Diddy” Combs to receive a lifetime achievement award.

