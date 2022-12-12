AP News Summary at 11:39 a.m. EST

Young voters' enthusiasm for Democrats waned during midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Young voters who have been critical to Democratic successes in recent elections showed signs in November's midterms that their enthusiasm may be waning. That's a potential warning sign for a party that will need their strong backing heading into the 2024 presidential race. Midterm voters under 30 went 53% for Democrats compared with 41% for Republicans nationwide. That was down from 2020, when such voters supported Joe Biden over his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, 61% to 36%. That's according to AP VoteCast, a sweeping national survey of voters in November’s election.

Ukraine PM urges more military aid to counter Russia attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s prime minister is appealing for Patriot missile batteries and other high-tech air defense systems to counter Russian attacks, as more Russian shelling was reported on Monday in the eastern regions of Ukraine where Moscow is trying to make battlefield gains. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told French broadcaster LCI that Russia wants to swamp Europe with a new wave of Ukrainian refugees by its targeting of infrastructure in Ukraine that has caused electricity and water outages for millions during freezing winter weather. The interview was broadcast on Sunday night, ahead of meetings in Paris this week to raise and coordinate more international aid for Ukraine.

Iran execution: Man publicly hanged from crane amid protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has executed a second prisoner detained and convicted over crimes committed during the nationwide protests now challenging the country’s theocracy. Authorities publicly hanged him on Monday from a construction crane as a gruesome warning to others. The execution of Majidreza Rahnavard came less than a month after he allegedly fatally stabbed two paramilitaries after purportedly becoming angry about security forces killing protesters. It shows the speed at which Iran now carries out death sentences handed down for those detained in the demonstrations the government hopes to put down. Activists say at least 488 people have been killed since the demonstrations began in mid-September.

'I want to talk': Griner opened up during her long trip home

WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want quiet time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. “I’ve been in prison for 10 months, listening to the Russians. I want to talk,” Griner said. That's according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week. Carstens told CNN's “State of the Union” on Sunday that Griner walked throughout the plane, introducing herself to every member of the flight crew, shaking their hands, and “making a personal connection with them."

Golden Globe noms led by 'Banshees,' 'Everything Everywhere'

NEW YORK (AP) — The 80th Golden Globe Awards nominations have been announced, with “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leading the pack. Nominations were read Monday. Martin McDonagh’s feuding friends tale “The Banshees of Inisherin” led all films with eight nominations. The madcap metaverse film “Everything Everywhere all at Once” came in second with six nominations. The 2023 broadcast will mark the award show's return after scandal and boycott plunged the Hollywood Foreign Press Association into disarray and knocked it off television for a year. The Globes will be telecast Jan. 10, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.

Peru president proposes moving up elections amid protests

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s new president has given in to protesters demands, announcing in a nationally televised address a proposal to move up elections. The announcement from Dina Boluarte early Monday came after protests turned deadly as thousands of people took to the streets Sunday to demand her resignation. But her announcement did not placate protesters, particularly in rural areas. Hours after her address, demonstrators blocked access to an international airport in southern Peru and occupied its runway. Protesters are demanding new general elections to replace Boluarte and Congress, and they want the ex-president ousted last week, Pedro Castillo, to be released from custody. He is charged with rebellion.

Dog therapy for kids facing the trauma of the war in Ukraine

BOYARKA, Ukraine (AP) — Bice is an American pit bull terrier with an important and sensitive job in Ukraine — comforting children traumatized by the war. The Center for Social and Psychological Rehabilitation is a state-operated community center where a group of people are trying to help those who have experienced a trauma after the Feb. 24 Russian invasion, and now they are using dogs like Bice to give comfort. Some of the children witnessed how Russian soldiers invaded their hometowns and beat their relatives. Some are the sons, daughters, brothers or sisters of soldiers who are on the front lines — or were killed on them.

Morocco's World Cup streak brings a joyful Arab embrace

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It’s a rare moment in the Middle East when the public’s voice roars louder than those of the governments. But Morocco’s surprise wins at the World Cup have stirred a joy and pride among many Arab fans that have, at least for a moment, eclipsed the region’s many political divisions. Perhaps most striking is the Palestinians’ enthusiastic embrace of the Moroccan team, despite the Moroccan government’s normalization of ties with Israel.

Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service a month after a previous attempt failed. The social media company said it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting Monday. The blue checkmark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform. After Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October he launched a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay $8 a month. But it was inundated by imposter accounts, so Twitter suspended the service.

Jelly doughnuts: How to make the ultimate Hanukkah pastry

Jelly doughnuts are a common treat during Hanukkah. They're one of a number of foods fried in oil for the holiday. You can fill jelly doughnuts two ways. You might fill them before you fry them, sandwiching the jelly between two disks of yeast dough and sealing them. Or fry the doughtnuts first and then inject them with filling. That technique avoids the risk that the doughnuts will come apart in the pan and leak their filling. The yeast dough used to make the doughnuts requires two risings, one for the ball of dough and the other for the shaped doughnuts before they are fried. Both are necessary for light and fluffy doughnuts. Use any type of jam you like for the filling.