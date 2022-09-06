AP News Summary at 11:40 a.m. EDT

Canada police hunt remaining suspect in stabbing attacks

WELDON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Canadian police are hunting for the remaining suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in an Indigenous community and nearby town in the province of Saskatchewan after finding the body of his brother amid a massive manhunt for the pair. Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead Monday near the stabbing sites and authorities believe his brother and fellow suspect, Myles Sanderson, 30, is injured, on the run and likely in the provincial capital of Regina, said police chief Evan Bray. RCMP Commanding Officer Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said authorities are not sure of the cause of death yet but the injuries were not self-inflicted.

Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister

LONDON (AP) — Liz Truss has become U.K. prime minister to replace Boris Johnson in the post. Truss immediately needs to confront the enormous task ahead of her including increasing pressure to curb soaring prices. She will also need to ease labor unrest and fix a health care system burdened by long waiting lists and staff shortages. At the top of her in-box is the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The conflict threatens to push energy bills to unaffordable levels, shutter businesses and leave the nation’s poorest people shivering in icy homes this winter.

UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.N. atomic watchdog agency is urging Russia and Ukraine to establish a “nuclear safety and security protection zone” around the Zaporizhzhia power plant amid mounting fears the fighting could trigger a catastrophe in a country still haunted by the Chernobyl disaster. The report was issued Tuesday following a visit to the plant experts from the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency last week. It said shelling should stop immediately.

Judge grants Trump bid for special master in document search

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has granted a request by former President Donald Trump’s legal team to appoint a special master to review documents seized by the FBI during a search of his Florida home last month. The decision by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon came despite the objections of the Justice Department, which said an outside legal expert was not necessary in part because officials had already completed their review of potentially privileged documents. The appointment may slow the pace of the department’s investigation into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago, but it is not clear whether it will affect any investigative decisions or the ultimate outcome of the probe.

Video fills in details on alleged Ga. election system breach

ATLANTA (AP) — Security video from a rural county in Georgia shows local election and Republican Party officials were present when voting equipment was accessed in what the secretary of state's office calls an unauthorized breach. Some of the video footage counters claims the local officials have made about their involvement. The breach in Coffee County is one of several around the country in which allies of former President Donald Trump were seeking access to sensitive voting information after his loss in the 2020 election. Election security experts worry the information obtained — including copies of software and hard drives — could be exploited by those who want to interfere with future elections.

EXPLAINER: Europe struggles with crisis as Russia cuts gas

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe is struggling to contain an energy crisis as Russia throttles back supplies of natural gas. European officials say it's a pressure game over their support for Ukraine after Russia's invasion. The job now is to conserve energy, line up new supplies, and cushion the impact on the poor who can't afford to pay increasingly higher utility bills. Europe has made some progress in finding new gas supplies by ship and in filling underground gas storage to get through the winter heating season. The goal is to avoid rolling blackouts or widespread shutdowns of energy-intensive industries as the weather gets colder.

US stocks fall, extend losing streak after Labor Day holiday

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell on Wall Street, extending a losing streak into a holiday-shortened week. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% in morning trading on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also slipped. Bed Bath & Beyond fell following the death of its chief financial officer. ADT jumped after State Farm said it was taking a stake in the home security company. Trading began Tuesday at the New York Stock Exchange after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy virtually rang the opening bell. Markets are coming off of a three-week losing streak as investors worry about inflation and the Federal Reserve's determination to raise interest rates.

China's Chengdu enforces strict lockdown despite earthquake

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in southwestern China’s Chengdu have maintained strict COVID-19 lockdown measures on the city of 21 million despite a major earthquake that killed at least 65 people in outlying areas. Footage online showed workers wearing top-to-bottom protective gear preventing residents of apartment buildings from exiting through locked lobby doors following Monday’s 6.8 magnitude quake. It was felt throughout much of western China. Despite only recording a handful of cases, Chengdu’s lockdown is the most severe since the largest city of Shanghai was placed in isolation. In all, 65 million Chinese in 33 cities including including seven provincial capitals are under lockdown and the government is discouraging travel during upcoming holidays.

Airlines count on business travelers to keep recovery going

DALLAS (AP) — The summer vacation season is winding down, and for airlines that means the return of business travelers is very important. Leisure travel in the United States is roughly back to pre-pandemic levels, but airlines say business is still about 25% below 2019 levels. Business travelers generally pay higher fares, so the absence of so many of them has an outsized impact on airline revenue and profit. The Global Business Travel Association predicts that corporate travel won’t fully return until mid-2026. Experts say business travel is lagging behind because many white-collar workers still have not returned to their offices, and some trips are being replaced by video meetings.

Column: Mickelson wins part of the battle, loses the war

Some big changes coming to the PGA Tour are what Phil Mickelson was pushing nearly 20 years ago. So maybe Mickelson should feel vindicated. But even if won the battle, he might end up losing the war, according to AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. Mickelson's actions are a lot like his style of golf. His imagination is only as good as his ability to pull off the shot. His image has taken a beating for his heavy involvement in Saudi-funded LIV Golf. And now that the tour is moving toward the elite playing against each other more often, Mickelson is no longer welcome on the PGA Tour.