AP News Summary at 11:40 a.m. EST

US intel chief thinking 'optimistically' for Ukraine forces

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of U.S. intelligence says Russia’s war against Ukraine is running at a “reduced tempo” and suggests Ukrainian forces may have the upper hand in coming months. Avril Haines said Russian President Vladimir Putin “is becoming more informed of the challenges that the military faces in Russia.” But she said it's unclear whether he has a “full picture” of the challenges. She said her team expects that both sides will look to refit, resupply, and reconstitute for a possible Ukrainian counter-offensive in the spring. In recent weeks, Russia’s military focus has been on striking Ukrainian infrastructure and pressing an offensive in the east, near the town of Bakhmut.

No OPEC+ oil shakeup as Russian price cap stirs uncertainty

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC oil cartel and allied producers including Russia aren't changing their targets for shipping oil to the global economy. The decision Sunday comes amid uncertainty about the impact of new Western sanctions against Russia that could take significant amounts of oil off the market. Starting Monday, a European Union boycott of most Russian oil and a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian exports by the EU and the Group of Seven democracies take effect. On the other side, oil has been trading at lower prices on fears a slowing economy will reduce demand. OPEC said in October that's why it was a slashing production by 2 million barrels per day starting in November, which remains in effect.

Supreme Court weighs 'most important case' on democracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is about to confront a new elections case that could dramatically alter voting in 2024 and beyond. A Republican-led challenge is asking the justices for a novel ruling that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and the presidency. The court is hearing arguments Wednesday in a case from highly competitive North Carolina, where Republican efforts to draw congressional districts heavily in their favor were blocked by a Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court. The question for the justices is whether the U.S. Constitution’s provision giving state legislatures the power to make the rules about the “times, places and manner” of congressional elections cuts state courts out of the process.

Group aiding kin of slain CIA officers comes out of shadows

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA Officers Memorial Foundation provides college tuition and other expenses to children of fallen officers. Unsurprisingly, much of the charitable work to support those families goes on in private. The leaders want to change that by holding gatherings for the children of fallen officers and gradually telling more of their stories publicly. The foundation recently hired the daughter of one of seven officers to die in a December 2009 attack on the CIA's base in Khost, Afghanistan. Calista Anderson wants to help other children of fallen officers and shares her memories of her mother, Jennifer Matthews.

FIFA official Wenger knocks teams protesting at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA official Arsène Wenger has taken a shot at World Cup teams who tried to make political statements in Qatar. He says they lacked focus for their first games. The former Arsenal manager says teams who had a good opening game were mentally ready to focus on the competition and “not on political demonstration.” He did not specify which teams he was talking about while speaking during an analysis of group games at a FIFA-hosted media event. Denmark and Germany both under-performed in their first games and did not reach the round of 16. They were among seven European teams who wanted their captains to wear an anti-discrimination armband.

In Georgia, how sports explain a political battleground

SMYRNA, Ga. (AP) — Georgia's U.S. Senate race between Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock highlights how sports and college loyalties explain a political battleground. It goes beyond just the fact that Walker is a University of Georgia and NFL football icon. Sports and politics have long intersected in America. For Republicans, it means embracing the Georgia Bulldogs, the Atlanta Braves and their fan bases that trend older, whiter and less urban than the general population. Democrats have a more demographically diverse, urban base and are less likely to use sports to connect with voters.

Survivors of Brussels suicide attacks seek closure at trial

BRUSSELS (AP) — The trial of 10 men accused over the 2016 suicide bombings at Brussels airport and an underground metro station starts in earnest this week. Survivors, and relatives of the 32 people killed in the deadliest peacetime attacks on Belgian soil, are hoping the trial will bring them closure. If convicted, some of the 10 defendants could face up to 30 years in prison. Among them is the only survivor among the Islamic State extremists who in 2015 struck the Bataclan theater in Paris, city cafes and France’s national stadium, Salah Abdeslam. The trial was initially expected to start in October but was pushed back to allow changes to the seating arrangements for the defendants.

FDA change ushers in cheaper, easier-to-get hearing aids

It's now a lot easier and cheaper for Americans to get hearing aids. The government recently began allowing the sale of hearing aids without a prescription. These over-the-counter hearing aids began hitting the market in October at prices that can be thousands of dollars lower than prescription hearing aids. They are for people with mild-to-moderate hearing problems — not those with more severe hearing loss. The Food and Drug Administration estimates that around 30 million people in the United States deal with hearing loss. Only about 20% of the people who could use a hearing aid seek help.

South African president awaits party decision on his fate

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa looked relaxed and shared a joke with journalists as the African National Congress party’s national working committee is discussing his political fate. Ramaphosa’s future hangs in the balance as he faces calls from within the ANC and from opposition parties to step down from his position amid a scandal involving the theft of a large sum of cash from his farm in 2020. Ramaphosa was recused from Sunday’s meeting of the ruling ANC, which came days after an independent parliamentary panel issued a report that suggested he may have broken anti-corruption laws. The president has denied any wrongdoing in the matter.

George Clooney, Gladys Knight among Kennedy Center honorees

WASHINGTON (AP) — Performers such as Gladys Knight or the Irish band U2 usually would be headlining a concert for thousands. But this Sunday the tables will be turned as they and other artists will be the ones celebrated at the Kennedy Center Honors. Other honorees include actor, director, producer and human rights activist George Clooney, groundbreaking composer and conductor Tania León, and contemporary Christian singer Amy Grant. Every year the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts honors a select group of people for their artistic contributions to American culture. The show will be broadcast on Dec. 28 on CBS. President Biden, Vice President Harris and their respective spouses are slated to attend.