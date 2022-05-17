AP News Summary at 11:42 a.m. EDT

'Like every other day': 10 lives lost on a trip to the store

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The 10 people shot and killed in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, were caregivers and protectors and helpers. Some were running an errand or doing a favor or finishing out a shift. One came from volunteering at a food bank. Another had been tending to her husband at his nursing home. Most were in their 50s and beyond, and were destined for more, even if just the dinner they planned to make. Their paths crossed with a young man driven by racism and hatred, and now their families are left to grieve and remember those lost.

Mariupol fighters in Russian hands; both sides claim wins

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Hundreds of Ukrainian fighters left the vast steel plant in Mariupol where they mounted a dogged last stand and turned themselves over to Russian hands. That signals the beginning of the end of a siege that became a symbol of Ukraine’s resistance to Moscow’s invasion. Russia on Tuesday called the operation a mass surrender. The Ukrainians avoided using that word but said the garrison had completed its mission, and that they were working to pull out the fighters that remain.

FDA clears COVID booster shot for healthy kids ages 5 to 11

U.S. regulators have authorized a COVID-19 vaccine booster for healthy children ages 5 to 11. Everyone 12 and older already was supposed to get one booster dose for the best protection against the newest variants of the coronavirus. Some people, including those 50 and older, can choose a second booster. The Food and Drug Administration’s action Tuesday now opens a third Pfizer shot to elementary-age kids, too -- at least five months after their last dose. There is one more hurdle. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must decide whether to formally recommend the booster for this age group.

Abortion resistance braces for demands of a post-Roe future

When desperate people can’t obtain abortions near home -- when they need plane tickets, bus fare, babysitters -- they reach out to groups like the Midwest Access Coalition. The demand has become staggering. And is expected to grow exponentially if the U.S., Supreme Court guts Row v. wade. Already, state after state has tightened restrictions, pushing pregnant people further from home, for some hundreds of miles away. Helpless to prevent the coming crisis, the groups' goal is to assist abortion seekers one by one, either legally by helping them travel, or illegally if that’s what it eventually comes down to.

Pennsylvania governor race divides Republicans, unites Dems

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — As Pennsylvania Republicans prepare to choose a nominee for governor, some party officials are twisted in knots over the possibility of a primary victory by a candidate many see as too far to the right to win statewide this fall. Doug Mastriano, a retired U.S. Army colonel and state senator since 2019, has led polls in GOP field that includes nine candidates listed on the ballot. Mastriano is endorsed by Donald Trump, despite a number of party officials urging the former president not to do, fearing Mastriano can't win the politically divided state. The Democrats, meanwhile, are united in Tuesday’s primary behind the state’s two-term elected attorney general, Josh Shapiro, who is uncontested.

FBI investigating Dallas' Koreatown shooting as hate crime

DALLAS (AP) — The FBI has opened a federal hate crime investigation into last week’s shooting at a hair salon in Dallas’ Koreatown area that injured three people. The Dallas FBI field office is working with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas and the U.S. Department of Justice’s civil rights division on the investigation. An FBI spokeswoman declined further comment, citing the ongoing investigation. Three women were injured in the shooting last week at Hair World Salon. Dallas police say they have arrested a suspect in the case and plan to release more details at a press conference later Tuesday.

AP Exclusive: Black Lives Matter has $42 million in assets

NEW YORK (AP) — A new, 63-page IRS tax filing shared exclusively with The Associated Press shows the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation Inc. ended its last fiscal year with nearly $42 million in net assets. The foundation spent more than $37 million on grants, real estate, consultants, and other expenses. And it has invested $32 million in stocks from the $90 million it received as donations amid racial justice protests in 2020. Release of this tax filing, the first public accounting of the BLM foundation's finances since incorporating in 2017, comes on the heels of controversy over its purchase of a $6 million property in Los Angeles.

In Buffalo, Biden condemns racism, mourns new victims

BUFFALO (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are in Buffalo, New York, to show solidarity with the community after a white supremacist targeted Black people at a supermarket and left 10 people dead. It's the deadliest racist attack since Biden took office last year, and it's another manifestation of the bigotry Biden vowed to confront while running for president. Biden says it was the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and President Donald Trump's ambivalent reaction that drove him to run. Biden visited a memorial in Buffalo before meeting with victims' families.

N. Zealand attack survivor heartbroken by Buffalo killings

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A survivor of the New Zealand mosque shootings three years ago says extremists should see that the violence that day achieved none of the gunman's aims. Temel Atacocugu continues to recover from his wounds and said he was heartbroken over the shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. The man accused of killing 10 Black people in Buffalo was allegedly inspired by the New Zealand shootings. Brenton Tarrant subscribed to the white supremacist “great replacement” theory and aimed to sow racial discord that would force nonwhite people to leave. But if anything, the opposite happened in New Zealand as Muslims and non-Muslims embraced each other in a shared and enduring grief.

Nearly 43,000 people died on US roads last year, agency says

DETROIT (AP) — Nearly 43,000 people were killed on U.S. roads last year, the highest number in 16 years as Americans returned to the highways after the pandemic forced many to stay at home. Traffic deaths rose 10.5% over 2020, the largest percentage increase since the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began its fatality data collection in 1975. Preliminary figures from the agency show that 42,915 people died in traffic crashes last year, up from 38,824 in 2020. Final figures will be released in the fall. Americans drove about 325 billion more miles last year than they did in 2020, an 11.2% jump that contributed to the rise in deaths.

