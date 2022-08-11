AP News Summary at 11:42 a.m. EDT

Trump's bond with GOP deepens after primary wins, FBI search

NEW YORK (AP) — In battleground Wisconsin, Donald Trump’s pick for governor defeated the favorite of the Republican establishment. In Connecticut, a state where compassionate conservatism was born, a Senate candidate who promoted Trump’s election lies prevailed over the state GOP’s preference. And in Washington, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell joined congresswoman and conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene in defending Trump against an unprecedented FBI search. That was only this week. As the 2022 midterm season enters its final phase, the Republicans on the November ballot are tied to the divisive former president as never before — whether they like it or not.

Gas prices dip just below $4 for the first time in 5 months

U.S. gas prices have dipped under $4 a gallon for the first time in more than five months. AAA says the national average is $3.99 for a gallon of regular. That's down 15 cents in just the last week, and 68 cents in the last month. Gasoline peaked at around $5.02 a gallon on June 14. Motorists in California and Hawaii are still paying above $5, and other states in the West are paying close to that. The cheapest gas is in Texas and several other states in the South and Midwest. The decline reflects falling prices for crude oil, which have dipped close to $90 a barrel from over $120 a barrel in June.

Russia struggles to replenish its troops in Ukraine

The Kremlin has refused to announce a full-blown mobilization as Russia suffers military losses in its invasion of Ukraine which is nearing its sixth month. Such a move could be very unpopular for President Vladimir Putin. Russia is engaged instead in a covert recruitment effort that includes using prisoners to make up for the manpower shortage. This also is happening amid reports that hundreds of soldiers are refusing to fight and are trying to quit the military. Authorities seem to be pulling out all the stops to bolster enlistment although the Defense Ministry denies any “mobilization activities” are happening. Billboards urge men to join up and authorities have set up mobile recruiting centers.

Wildfires spread, fish die off amid severe drought in Europe

PARIS (AP) — More than 1,000 firefighters in France are struggling to contain a huge wildfire burning through pine forests. The fires come as Europe is suffering under a severe heat wave and drought. In Poland and Germany, low water levels and possible pollution have produced a mass die-off of fish in the Oder River, which runs between them. In France, which is enduring its worst drought on record, flames raged through pine forests overnight, illuminating the sky with an intense orange light in the Gironde region and neighboring Landes. Water levels along Germany’s Rhine River are at risk of falling so low that it could become difficult to transport goods — including critical energy items like coal and gasoline.

'Disturbing': Experts troubled by Canada’s euthanasia laws

TORONTO (AP) — Canada arguably has the world’s most permissive euthanasia rules, but human rights advocates say those regulations devalue the lives of disabled people. They say the regulations also are prompting doctors and health workers to suggest the procedure to those who might not otherwise consider it. Families say that has led to disturbing conversations and controversial deaths. The current law allows people with serious disabilities to choose to be killed in the absence of any other medical issue. Next year, Canada is set to allow people to be killed exclusively for mental health reasons. Some critics say the system warrants further scrutiny.

Cause sought for Indiana house explosion that killed 3

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities are working to determine the cause of a house explosion in a southern Indiana neighborhood that killed three people and left another person hospitalized. The explosion Wednesday afternoon in Evansville damaged 39 homes and Fire Chief Mike Connelly told reporters Thursday morning that crews had not yet completed thorough searches of all of them due to instability of the structures. He says 11 of the damaged homes were uninhabitable and finding a cause is expected to be a “very tedious" and lengthy process. Connelly says injuries to the fourth victim weren’t considered life-threatening. Evansville is located along Indiana’s border with Kentucky and the blast left debris strewn over a 100-foot radius.

Life gradually returns a year after fire chars Sierra Nevada

LONE PINE, Calif. (AP) — One year after a wind-whipped wildfire charred a craggy mountainside above Lone Pine, California, signs of life are slowly returning. Tiny clusters of white and purple wildflowers stand out against blackened trees. Green shoots of Horsetail as thin as yarn strands break from the ground below scorched branches. A fistful of new leaves emerges from within an incinerated stump. It’s the start of a long recovery. It's a cycle that’s being repeated more often across the West as climate change brings drier, hotter seasons and more fires. It can be five years before ground cover fully recovers, and hotter fires are killing more trees.

US wholesale inflation fell in July for 1st time in 2 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices at the wholesale level fell from June to July, the first month-to-month drop in more than two years and a sign that some of the U.S. economy’s inflationary pressures cooled last month. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — declined 0.5% in July. It was the first monthly drop since April 2020 and was down from a sharp 1% increase from May to June. The easing of wholesale inflation suggests that consumers could get some relief from relentless inflation in the coming months.

Big Mac is coming back: McDonald's to reopen in Ukraine

CHICAGO (AP) — McDonald’s will begin reopening some of its restaurants in Ukraine in the coming months. The burger giant closed its Ukrainian restaurants after Russia’s invasion nearly six months ago but has continued to pay its more than 10,000 employees in the country. McDonald’s said Thursday that it plans to gradually begin reopening some restaurants in the capital, Kyiv, and western Ukraine, where other companies are doing business farther from the fighting. McDonald’s has 109 restaurants in Ukraine but didn’t say how many would reopen, when that would happen or which locations would be first. McDonald's has sold its 850 restaurants in Russia.

Madrid starts Spanish league defense aiming for title sweep

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid starts the Spanish league season overflowing with confidence that it can retain the domestic title despite Barcelona spending big to add top talent to its team. Madrid visits the newly promoted Almería on Sunday. Madrid has already won the UEFA Super Cup and is aiming to defend its Spanish league and Champions League titles in addition to winning the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup. Barcelona hosts Rayo Vallecano on Saturday with questions about whether Robert Lewandowski and other newcomers can make their competitive debuts. Barcelona may need to sell more club assets to meet the league's financial rules on registering new players.