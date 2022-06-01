AP News Summary at 12:05 p.m. EDT

Uvalde school police chief says he’s still cooperating

The school district police chief who served as on-site commander during last week’s deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas, says he’s talking daily with investigators, contradicting claims from state law enforcement that he’s stopped cooperating. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo told CNN in a brief interview Wednesday that he’s speaking regularly with Texas Department of Public Safety investigators. Nineteen children and two teachers died in the attack at Robb Elementary School, the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. Also Wednesday, the district announced that students and staff would not be returning to the Robb Elementary campus. Plans are still being finalized on where students will attend classes in the fall.

West promises Ukraine more, better arms to fend off Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Western nations promised more and more advanced arms to bolster Ukraine’s defense as its troops battled a grinding Russian offensive that was closing in on capturing a key city in the east. Germany said Wednesday it will supply Ukraine with modern anti-aircraft missiles and radar systems. The U.S. will unveil a new weapons package later in the day that will include high-tech, medium-range rocket systems. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told lawmakers that the IRIS-T SLM missiles it will send are “the most modern air defense system that Germany has.” Western arms have been critical to Ukraine’s success in stymieing Russia’s much larger and better equipped military.

Africans see inequity in monkeypox response elsewhere

OSUN, Nigeria (AP) — As health authorities in Europe and elsewhere scramble to roll out vaccines and drugs to stamp out the biggest monkeypox outbreak beyond Africa, some doctors are acknowledging an ugly reality: The resources needed to prevent the disease have long been available, just not to the Africans who have dealt with it for decades. Although most cases of the smallpox-related disease are mild, authorities in numerous European countries and the U.S. are offering to immunize people at high-risk and considering the use of antivirals. Some African outbreak experts said the vaccines should be shared according to need and pointed out that they haven't always had enough.

Leader of now-defunct Colombian drug cartel dies in US jail

MIAMI (AP) — An elderly leader of the former Cali cartel that smuggled vast amounts of cocaine from Colombia to the United States in the 1980s and 1990s has died in a U.S. prison. The lawyer for Gilberto Rodríguez Orejuela says the kingpin died Tuesday night. He was in his 80s. In 2020, a judge had denied Rodríguez Orejuela early release on compassionate grounds from a prison in Butner, North Carolina. His lawyer David O. Markus said at the time that Rodríguez Orejuela suffered a range of health problems. He and his brother, Miguel, built a huge criminal enterprise that succeeded the Medellin cartel once run by Pablo Escobar.

Sanctioned Russian oligarch's megayacht hides in a UAE creek

RAS AL-KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — In the dusty, northern-most sheikhdom of the United Arab Emirates, one of the world’s largest yachts sits in a quiet port. So far, it has avoided the fate of other luxury vessels linked to sanctioned Russian oligarchs. The 118-meter (387-foot) Motor Yacht A also shows the UAE’s neutrality amid Russia’s war on Ukraine. The country remains a magnet for Russian money and its oil-rich capital sees Moscow as a crucial OPEC partner. Since Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, the UAE has offered a refuge for Russians, both those despairing of their country’s future as well as the mega-wealthy concerned about Western sanctions. The superyacht belongs to Andrey Melnichenko, an oligarch worth some $23.5 billion.

Gridlock could delay COVID funds until fall -- or longer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration foresees unnecessary deaths if lawmakers don’t approve billions of dollars more to brace for the pandemic’s next wave. Yet the push to provide the money is in limbo in Congress. It's the latest victim of election-year gridlock that’s already stalled or killed a host of Democratic priorities. President Joe Biden’s request for funds for vaccines, testing and treatments has run into opposition from Republicans. And the GOP has complicated the election-year fight by fusing it with the politically precarious issue of immigration. If the issue isn't resolved soon, the next best chance of handling it may not come until the fall.

Hinckley nears full freedom 41 years after shooting Reagan

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Washington is set to preside over an important hearing for the man who shot President Ronald Reagan more than 40 years ago. John Hinckley is set to be released from restrictive conditions he has lived under since he shot Reagan and several others in 1981. U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman said in September that he would free Hinckley from all the remaining restrictions on June 15 as long as Hinckley continued to do well. Officials say Hinckley has, and Wednesday’s hearing, which Hinckley will not attend, is not expected to alter those plans.

California to unveil groundbreaking slave reparations report

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations for African Americans will release a report Wednesday documenting in detail the harm perpetrated by the state and recommending ways to address those wrongs. The recommendations include expanding voter registration, making it easier to hold violent police accountable and improving Black neighborhoods. The report to be released by the state Department of Justice marks the halfway point for the two-year reparations task force. The task force voted in March to limit reparations to descendants of enslaved and free African Americans who were in the United States at the end of the 19th century.

Cosby faces sex abuse allegations again as civil trial opens

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Bill Cosby is again facing sex abuse allegations in court as a civil trial begins in California. Opening statements are Wednesday in the trial stemming from the lawsuit of 64-year-old Judy Huth, who alleges Cosby forced her to perform a sex act at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 when she was 16 years old. Huth's attorneys will outline the evidence they plan to present, which includes the testimony of Huth. Cosby's attorneys, who say no sexual abuse happened, are likely to emphasize that the burden of proving the nearly 50-year-old case lies entirely with the plaintiffs. Cosby's representatives say the comedian is not likely to attend the trial because glaucoma has left him blind.

Pinkett Smith talks hair-loss 'shame,' outcome of Oscar slap

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jada Pinkett Smith turned her husband’s Oscar-night blowup into a teachable moment on “Red Table Talk,” her Facebook Watch show. She discussed her hair-loss disorder, alopecia, saying that thousands of others with it reached out to her after the Oscars. Wednesday's “Red Table Talk” guests included the mother of a 12-year-old who was bullied over her hair loss and killed herself. Pinkett Smith also addressed her husband Will Smith's on-stage slap of Chris Rock at this year's Oscars. Smith smacked the comedian after he joked about Pinkett Smith's shaved head. She said she hopes the two men can “heal, talk this out, and reconcile.”

