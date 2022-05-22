AP News Summary at 11:42 p.m. EDT

Report: Top Southern Baptists stonewalled sex abuse victims

Top Southern Baptists stonewalled and denigrated survivors of clergy sex abuse over almost two decades, according to a scathing investigative report issued Sunday. The Southern Baptist Convention is America’s largest Protestant denomination. The 288-page report states survivors and others repeatedly shared allegations with the Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee. They were met with resistance and outright hostility from within the top administrative committee, the report says. The seven-month investigation was conducted by Guidepost Solutions, an independent firm contracted by the Executive Committee. Last year, delegates at the SBC’s national gathering demanded the committee should not be allowed to investigate itself and set this third-party review into motion.

Russia presses Donbas attacks as Polish leader praises Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s war with Ukraine isn’t confined to Ukraine’s east. Powerful explosions were heard early Monday in the town of Korosten, about 160 kilometers, or 100 miles, west of Kyiv. That report comes from the deputy mayor of Korosten, in the Zhytomyr District in northwest Ukraine. Ukrainian news agencies report the third straight day of apparent attacks in the northwest. On Sunday, Polish President Andrzej Duda went to Kyiv to support Ukraine’s goal of European Union membership, the first foreign leader to address Ukraine’s parliament since Russia invaded. His visit came as Russian and Ukrainian forces battled along a wedge of the country’s eastern industrial heartland, the Donbas.

Biden to lay out in Japan who's joining new Asia trade pact

TOKYO (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to launch a long-anticipated Indo-Pacific trade pact on Monday. The White House says the pact will help the United States work more closely with Asian economies on issues including supply chains, digital trade, clean energy and anticorruption efforts. Countries signing on to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework are set to be announced during Biden’s visit to Tokyo for talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. It’s the latest step by the Biden administration to try to broaden U.S. influence in the Pacific and counter China's economic might in the region.

Vatican airs dirty laundry in trial over London property

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican’s sprawling financial trial may not have produced any convictions yet or any new smoking guns. But recent testimony has provided plenty of insights into how the Vatican operates. The takeaways from recent hearings are of a church bureaucracy that used espionage, allowed outsiders with unverified qualifications to gain access to the Apostolic Palace and relied on a pervasive mantra of sparing the pope responsibility until someone’s neck was on the line. The trial so far has produced an unusual airing of the Vatican's dirty laundry. Pope Francis sought to have a trial to show his willingness to crack down on alleged financial impropriety.

78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A military plane carrying enough specialty infant formula for more than half a million baby bottles arrived Sunday in Indianapolis. It's the first of several flights expected from Europe aimed at relieving a shortage that has sent parents scrambling to find enough to feed their children. President Joe Biden authorized the use of Air Force planes for the effort, dubbed “Operation Fly Formula,” because no commercial flights were available. The nationwide shortage of formula follows the closure of the largest domestic manufacturing plant in Michigan in February due to safety issues.

'A long journey': Volunteers from Belarus fight for Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Belarusians are among the foreign fighters who have volunteered to take up arms in Ukraine against Russian forces. They consider the Ukrainians defending their homeland to be their brethren. And by joining their resistance to Russia’s onslaught, they hope to weaken both the rule of Russian President Vladimir Putin and that of his ally, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. Volunteers heading from Belarus to fight in Ukraine believe that weakening Putin will create a window of opportunity to topple Lukashenko and bring democratic change to Belarus, a nation of nearly 10 million. One fighter says “we understand that it’s a long journey to free Belarus and the journey starts in Ukraine.”

GOP candidate's security clearance becomes issue in SC

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Republican Katie Arrington’s suspended security clearance is becoming an issue in her primary campaign against incumbent South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace. Arrington says Mace is mischaracterizing a dispute that resulted in her departure from a job at the Pentagon. Arrington says her security clearance was suspended in 2021 when officials accused her of an improper disclosure of classified information. Arrington says she did nothing wrong, a contention backed up in an affidavit from the officer who gave her intelligence briefings. The dispute is likely to surface at a debate between the two on Monday. The primary is June 14.

Gangs strangle Haiti's capital as deaths, kidnappings soar

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Gangs are fighting each other and seizing territory in Haiti's capital with a new intensity and brutality. That's horrified and frightened many who feel the country is swiftly unraveling as it tries to recover from the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and the United Nations prepares to debate the future of its presence there. Officials say criminals are gang-raping children as young as 10, burning civilians alive and forcing schools, businesses and hospitals to close. The unrelenting brutality has forced thousands of families to flee their homes after nearly 200 people were killed in recent gang clashes.

Kim, other N. Koreans attend large funeral amid COVID worry

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A large number of North Koreans including leader Kim Jong Un have attended a funeral for a top official despite outside worries about its admitted COVID-19 outbreak. State media photos showed leader Kim Jong Un, his face bare, carrying the coffin of the late official as other men were wearing masks. The photos showed a crowd of soldiers and officials at the cemetery and state media said “a great many” people turned out along streets to express their condolences. North Korea also reported a decline in the number of fevers detected and credited people's efforts for the “favorable” turn in the pandemic. The outbreak's true toll is thought to be much higher than disclosed.

Thomas wins 2nd PGA title in playoff after 7-shot rally

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Justin Thomas is a PGA champion again when he least expected it. Thomas tied a PGA Championship record when he rallied from seven shots behind Sunday at Southern Hills with a 67. That got him into a playoff when Mito Pereira of Chile made double bogey on the final hole. In the three-hole playoff, Thomas made two birdies and took the lead over Will Zalatoris. A par on the last hole was enough for his second PGA title and 15th career win. Zalatoris finished runner-up in a major for the second time in two years.

