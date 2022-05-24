AP News Summary at 11:43 a.m. EDT

After 3 months, Russia still bogged down in Ukraine war

When Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, it had hoped to overtake the country in a blitz lasting only days or a few weeks. Many Western analysts thought so, too. Three months later, however, Moscow appears to be bogged down in what increasingly looks like a war of attrition, with no end in sight and few successes on the battlefield. There was no quick victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s powerful forces that would allow the Kremlin to control most of Ukraine and establish a puppet government. Instead, Russian troops got bogged down on the outskirts of Kyiv and other big cities amid stiff Ukrainian defenses.

2022 midterms: What to watch in Georgia, Texas, elsewhere

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia takes center stage in Tuesday’s primary elections as Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger try to fight back challengers endorsed by Donald Trump. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is testing Republican voters’ tolerance for controversy in her primary. In Alabama, three Republicans are in a tight race for the nomination to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby. In Arkansas, former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is a front-runner for the Republican nomination for governor. In two Texas runoffs, Attorney General Ken Paxton is trying to hold off Land Commissioner George P. Bush, while congressman Henry Cuellar is facing a progressive challenger.

Review suggests Israeli fire killed reporter, no final word

JENIN, West Bank (AP) — Who killed Shireen Abu Akleh? A reconstruction by The Associated Press lends support to assertions that the veteran Palestinian-American reporter was killed by Israeli fire. Any conclusive answer is likely to prove elusive because of deep distrust between the two sides. Each is in sole possession of potentially crucial evidence. Eyewitness accounts, as well as videos taken during an Israeli raid in the Jenin refugee camp on May 11, pinpoint the location of the Israeli soldiers, Palestinian militants and a group of reporters, including Abu Akleh. The soldiers had a clear line of fire, and there is no visual evidence of any militants near her.

Ukraine: 200 bodies found in basement in Mariupol's ruins

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say workers digging through the rubble of an apartment building in Mariupol found 200 bodies in the basement. It was a grim reminder of the horrors still coming to light in the ruined city that has seen some of the worst suffering of the 3-month-old war. An adviser to Mariupol's mayor said Tuesday that the bodies were decomposing and a stench permeated the neighborhood. Perched on the Sea of Azov, Mariupol was relentlessly pounded during a monthslong siege that finally ended last week. Russian forces already held the rest of the city, where an estimated 100,000 people remained out a prewar population of 450,000. Many were trapped without food, water, heat or electricity.

Search for Supreme Court leaker falls to former Army colonel

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Gail Curley began her job as Marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court less than a year ago, she would have expected to work mostly behind the scenes: overseeing the court’s police force and the operations of the marble-columned building where the justices work. Earlier this month, however, Curley was handed a bombshell of an assignment — overseeing an investigation into the leak of a draft opinion and apparent votes in a major abortion case. People who know Curley describe the former Army colonel as the right kind of person to investigate a highly charged leak: smart and unlikely to be intimidated but also apolitical and private.

Economy bigger priority than punishing Russia: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans are becoming less supportive of punishing Russia for launching its invasion of Ukraine if it comes at the expense of the U.S. economy, a sign of rising anxiety over inflation and other challenges. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. It finds that while broad support for U.S. sanctions has not faltered, the balance of opinion on prioritizing sanctions over the economy has shifted. Americans interviewed by the AP detail how they've had to cut back on driving and spending and want the White House to focus on domestic concerns, even as many people have sympathy for Ukraine.

Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger faces Trump ally

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger drew the wrath of former President Donald Trump when he refused to try to overturn Trump's loss to Democratic challenger Joe Biden in 2020. Now, the Republican incumbent is facing a tough primary challenge. He has three opponents in Tuesday's race, including Trump-endorsed U.S. Rep. Jody Hice. On the Democratic side, five candidates are fighting for their party’s nomination. All of them have championed voting rights and criticized a sweeping election law passed by Republicans in the General Assembly in 2021. The law shortened the period to request an absentee ballot and added an ID requirement, among other things.

Mothers pass torch to daughters in abortion's forever war

NEW YORK (AP) — Generations of women came together for a Manhattan protest against the U.S. Supreme Court’s anticipated ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. There were women who have been fighting for nearly a half century to hold on to abortion rights; there were daughters who now face the prospect of a long battle to regain those rights. The abortion war would seem to be a forever war. So mothers who joined their daughters at the May 14 protest, marching to Manhattan on the Brooklyn Bridge, were not only raging against the court and its expected decision; they were entrusting their cause to another generation.

Ex-White House press secretary Jen Psaki hired by MSNBC

NEW YORK (AP) — Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki has officially landed at MSNBC, where she is expected to make appearances on the network’s cable and streaming programs as well as host a new original show. Psaki will also appear on NBC and during MSNBC’s primetime special election programming throughout the midterms and 2024 presidential election. Psaki most recently served as White House spokesperson for the first 16 months of the Biden administration. She previously served as White House communications director under former President Barack Obama and as the spokeswoman for the Department of State.

Stock market slump unsettling Americans eying retirement

Americans on the cusp of retiring are facing a tough choice as they watch their nest eggs shrink: Stay the course or keep working. A stock market slump this year has taken a big bite out of investors’ portfolios, including retirement plans like 401(k)s. The S&P 500, the benchmark for many index funds, is down about 17% since its all-time high in early January. The sharp reversal after a banner 2021 for Wall Street has been particularly unsettling for those who have been planning to retire sooner, rather than later, and banking on a healthier stock portfolio to help fund their post-work lifestyle.

