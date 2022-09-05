AP News Summary at 11:44 a.m. EDT

Red wave crashing? GOP momentum slips as fall sprint begins

NEW YORK (AP) — The great red wave is looming. But as the 2022 midterm elections enter a final two-month sprint, leading Republicans fear their party’s advantage may be slipping. That's even as Democrats confront their president’s weak standing, deep voter pessimism and the weight of history. The shifting political landscape follows a string of President Joe Biden’s legislative victories on climate, health care and gun violence, just as Donald Trump’s hand-picked candidates in electoral battlegrounds struggle to broaden their appeal. But nothing has undermined the GOP’s momentum more than the Supreme Court’s decision to end abortion protections, which triggered a backlash even in the reddest of red states over the summer.

Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Conservative Party has chosen Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as the party’s new leader, and she will take office Tuesday as the U.K.'s new prime minister to steer the country through an acute cost-of-living crisis. Truss’ selection was announced Monday in London after a leadership election in which only about 170,000 dues-paying members of the Conservative Party were allowed to vote. Truss beat rival Rishi Sunak, the government’s former Treasury chief. She faces immediate pressure to deliver on her promises to tackle the economic crisis walloping the U.K. Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled to formally name Truss as Britain’s prime minister on Tuesday.

Liz Truss: An heir to Thatcher intent on shaking up Britain

LONDON (AP) — Britain's soon-to-be new leader Liz Truss is the child of left-wing parents who grew up to be an admirer of Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Now she is taking the helm as prime minister herself with a Thatcherite zeal to transform the U.K. One colleague who has known Truss since university says she is “a radical” who wants to “roll back the intervention of the state” in people’s lives just as Thatcher once did. Conservatives have embraced her promises to slash taxes and red tape. But she will face stiff challenges from day one with Britain facing soaring inflation and a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

Canadian police hunt for suspects after 10 stabbed to death

REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — Canadian police are searching for two men suspected of stabbing 10 people to death in an Indigenous community and a nearby town. The attacks was one of the nation’s deadliest mass killings. The massive manhunt entered its second day Monday. Authorities have said some of the victims were targeted and others appeared to have been chosen at random. The series of attacks took place on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon in Saskatchewan province. Officials have given no motive for the crimes, but a senior Indigenous leader suggested drugs were somehow involved. Police believe the suspects were last spotted around midday on Sunday in the provincial capital of Regina. That's about 335 kilometers south of where the stabbings happened.

Ukraine says nuclear plant offline after Russian shelling

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Europe’s largest nuclear plant has been knocked off Ukraine’s electricity grid after its last transmission line was disconnected as a result of a fire caused by Russian shelling. That's according to the facility’s operator Monday. Energoatom said Monday that Russian forces have kept up “intensive shelling” of the area around the Zaporizhzhia plant in recent days. The International Atomic Energy Agency said last Saturday that the plant had lost its last main line to the grid but was still sending power to the grid through a reserve line. The IAEA still has two experts at the plant. The U.N. agency and Energoatom weren't immediately available for comment.

'Tale of two borders': Mexicans not seen at busy crossings

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — The Border Patrol is seeing a dramatic shift in the type of migrants who come across the busiest places on the U.S.-Mexico. Migrants are now coming from more than 100 countries, and Mexicans are virtually absent. Mexicans still cross at other, more remote areas, where they may be more likely to escape detection. But migrants from countries outside Mexico and Central America's Northern Triangle countries accounted for 41% of all stops the Border Patrol made from October to July. That's up from 12% three years ago. A pandemic rule that denies many a chance to seek asylum is driving change.

16 Uvalde fourth graders waited an hour with wounded teacher

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — When Elsa Avila looks at the scar that runs down her torso, she can't help remember May 24, when a gunman stormed her fourth grade wing at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers and leaving her and others wounded. For one hour, she waited motionless on the floor of her classroom as her 16 students took care of her and one another, waiting for the promised help. Now, as Uvalde families prepare to return to school on Tuesday, she and other survivors continue to heal physically and emotionally as parents call for accountability and gun safety.

Israeli army: 'High possibility' soldier killed reporter

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli army says there was a “high possibility” that a soldier killed a well-known Al Jazeera journalist. A senior military official announced the results of an internal investigation Monday. He said a soldier opened fire after misidentifying Shireen Abu Akleh as a militant during an operation in the occupied West Bank last May. But he says it is impossible to know whether Israeli fire killed her. The Palestinians blamed Israel for the killing. Israel initially said she may have been killed by militant fire, but later said a soldier may have hit her by mistake during an exchange of fire.

Lawyer's mission: Translate Tenn.'s bewildering abortion ban

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chloe Akers considers herself a grizzled criminal defense attorney. Until a few months ago, she didn’t spend much time thinking about abortion. For all her 39 years, abortion was not a crime, so she’d never imagined having to defend someone accused of performing one. Then the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Akers pulled up Tennessee’s criminal abortion statute. She was shocked. It makes performing an abortion a Class C felony. There are no exceptions, not even to save a mother's life. Akers quit her job and is now touring the state explaining abortion law to doctors, and the intricacies of pregnancies to lawyers who might soon have to defend them.

Excitement rises as ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ arrives in Venice

VENICE, Italy (AP) — The Venice Film Festival is buzzing with anticipation for Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” which is having its world premiere Monday night a the Venice International Film Festival. There’s the eagerness for the film itself, a mid-century styled psychological thriller. There’s also the arrival of Harry Styles, whose otherworldly fame and following may make the Timothée Chalamet mania seen on Friday seem downright quaint. Also of high interest was the press conference as rumored behind-the-scenes drama in the making of the film has exploded in the past few weeks, but Wilde declined to comment on the rumors and gossip.