AP News Summary at 11:44 p.m. EDT

Ukraine reclaims more territory, reports capturing many POWs

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops expanded their territorial gains by pushing all the way back to the country’s northeastern border in places. They also claimed to have captured a record number of Russian soldiers. The gains on Monday were part of the lightning advance that forced Moscow to make a hasty retreat. A spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence says Russian troops are surrendering en masse. A Ukrainian presidential adviser said there were so many POWs that the country was running out of space to accommodate them. Blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flags fluttered over newly liberated towns across the wide swath of reclaimed land. The Ukrainian military said it had freed more than 20 settlements in 24 hours.

Putin's Russia struggles for response to Ukrainian blitz

Ukraine's counteroffensive in the northeastern part of the country seemed to catch Russia by surprise in the nearly 7-month-old war. The rapid and reportedly chaotic troop withdrawal in the Kharkiv region, in which some weapons and ammunition were left behind, was a huge blow to Russian prestige. It was its largest military defeat in Ukraine since Moscow pulled back its forces from areas near Kyiv after a botched attempt to capture the capital early in the invasion. The Ukrainian blitz appears to have left the Kremlin and President Vladimir Putin struggling for a response. That has angered Russian military bloggers and nationalists, and even exposed some internal political rifts.

Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — As Queen Elizabeth II’s four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital to St. Giles' Cathedral. There, a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a “constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.” Crowds lined the street for the solemn procession, just as they did a day earlier when the queen's coffin was slowly driven down from Balmoral Castle. King Charles III, dressed in an army uniform, was accompanied by Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. The coffin will remain at the cathedral until Tuesday so the public in Scotland can pay their respects to Elizabeth, who died last week at 96.

Justice Dept. OK with 1 Trump pick for Mar-a-Lago arbiter

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says it's willing to accept one of Donald Trump’s picks for an independent arbiter to review documents seized during an FBI search of the former president’s Florida home last month. The accommodation could help accelerate the selection process and shorten any delays caused by the appointment of the so-called special master. The judge in the case, granting a request from the Trump team, said last week that she would appoint a neutral arbiter to go through the records and weed out any that may be covered by executive privilege or attorney-client privilege.

'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso' top Emmys; 1st time winners shine

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Emmy Awards have spread honors around repeat winners – Zendaya, Jason Sudeikis and Jean Smart – and some first timers, like Sheryl Lee Ralph and Quinta Brunson of “Abbott Elementary.” Zendaya and Sudeikis won their second acting Emmys Monday, while Smart won back-to-back trophies for “Hacks.” So did Sudeikis' comedy “Ted Lasso,” which claimed the top comedy prize and “Succession,” which took home the top drama honor. Ralph gave a rousing speech after winning supporting comedy actress on her first nomination. Brunson, who created “Abbott Elementary” also took home a trophy, with the best comedy series still to come. Lee Jung-jae of “Squid Game” won best drama actor.

Goddess gowns, Old Hollywood glam and pink rule Emmy carpet

NEW YORK (AP) — Hannah Waddingham paired her Dolce & Gabbana goddess gown with bedazzled high top sneakers, and Elle Fanning went Old Hollywood glam at the Emmys on Monday. The heat and humidity was oppressive on the gold carpet in Los Angeles. There was a strong showing of pink and red. Natasha Rothwell of “The White Lotus” chose red for a gown with balloon short sleeves and a hot commodity on fashion carpets — pockets! Megan Stalter also went for red in a sheer dress that celebrated her curves. Jen Tullock of “Severance” was in the red zone, a thigh high slit and structured sleeve number by Thierry Mugler, worn with drop pearl earrings. Mark Indelicato was in the red club, sort of. Indelicato’s hair was bright red and his black tux sported long split tails like a train.

Russia's war in Ukraine the backdrop to pope's Kazakh visit

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan (AP) — Russia’s war in Ukraine and the Holy See’s strained relations with China are the backdrop to Pope Francis’ visit to Kazakhstan. Francis was flying Tuesday to the Kazakh capital to meet with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He also will be ministering to a tiny Catholic community and participating in an interfaith conference during his three-day visit. Another noteworthy aspect of his visit will be the missed opportunity: Francis was supposed to have met with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church on the sidelines of the conference. But Patriarch Kirill, who has justified the war in Ukraine, cancelled his trip last month.

Prosecutor: R. Kelly 'degraded' girl for his 'sick pleasure'

CHICAGO (AP) — A prosecutor has described R. Kelly as a sexual predator who parlayed his fame to abuse minors. Addressing jurors during closing arguments Monday Kelly's child pornography and trial-fixing trial, Elizabeth Pozolo says one of his accusers said he took advantage of her youth. She says: "He repeatedly abused her. He performed degrading acts upon her for his own sick pleasure.” She says the Kelly and his co-defendants recovered child pornography videos and hid evidence before Kelly’s 2008 trial, at which he was acquitted. The prosecutor says they covered up the fact that “R. Kelly … the R&B superstar … is actually a sexual predator.”

Teacher shortages are real, but not for the reason you heard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Everywhere, it seems, the return to school has been shadowed by worries of a teacher shortage. The U.S. education secretary has called for investment to keep teachers from quitting. A teachers union leader has described it as a five-alarm crisis. In reality, there is little evidence to suggest that educators are leaving in droves. Certainly, many schools have struggled to find enough educators. But the challenges are related more to hiring, especially for non-teaching staff positions. Schools flush with federal pandemic relief money are creating new positions and struggling to fill them at time of low unemployment and stiff competition.

Seahawks survive Russell Wilson's return, top Broncos 17-16

SEATTLE (AP) — Geno Smith threw two first-half touchdown passes, Denver fumbled twice at the 1-yard line in the second half, and the Seahawks beat the Broncos 17-16 in Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle. Brandon McManus missed a 64-yard field goal attempt with 20 seconds left and the Seahawks escaped with another wild victory involving Wilson at quarterback. Except this time Wilson was the opponent and there will be plenty of questions about Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett’s late-game clock management and decisions in his first game. Denver faced fourth-and-5 at the Seattle 46 and had three timeouts left, but the Broncos ran significant time off the clock before Hackett called timeout and decided to have McManus try the long field goal.