AP News Summary at 11:44 p.m. EST

Biden, Xi to meet face-to-face amid superpower tensions

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden sits down with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday for their first in-person meeting since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago. The meeting takes place amid increasing tensions between the two superpowers as they compete for global influence. Both men are coming into the highly anticipated meeting in Indonesia with bolstered political standing at home. White House aides have repeatedly sought to play down any notion of conflict between the two nations, but relations between the U.S. and China have become increasingly strained throughout Biden’s presidency.

Kherson celebrates Russian exit yet faces huge rebuilding

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Residents of Kherson are celebrating for a third straight day the end of Russia’s eight-month occupation of the southern Ukrainian city. Yet even as they rejoice, authorities are taking stock of the huge extent of the damage left behind by the Kremlin’s retreating forces. A jubilant crowd gathered in Kherson’s main square Sunday, despite the distant thumps of artillery fire that could be heard as Ukrainian forces pressed on to push out Moscow’s invasion force. Kherson, however, still lacks electricity and running water and has shortages of food and medicine. Residents said Russian troops plundered the city, carting away loot as they withdrew last week.

Bomb rocks avenue in heart of Istanbul; 6 dead, dozens hurt

ISTANBUL (AP) — A bomb has rocked a bustling pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul, killing six people and wounding several dozen. Panicked people fled the fiery blast or huddled in cafes and shops. Emergency vehicles rushed to the scene on Istiklal Avenue. That's a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants that leads to the iconic Taksim Square. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the blast a “treacherous attack” and said its perpetrators would be punished. He did not say who was behind the attack but said it had the “smell of terror” without offering details. Turkey was hit by a string of deadly bombings between 2015 and 2017.

Shorter voting window could cut turnout in Georgia runoff

ATLANTA (AP) — There will be only four weeks before the Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker for U.S. Senate. Factoring in the Thanksgiving holiday, many Georgians are likely to be offered only five weekdays of early in-person voting beginning Nov. 28. The primary runoffs held in June showed the time for mail ballots to be received and returned can be very tight. Those changes could produce lower turnout and give Republicans clear advantages. But the runoff next month won’t be for Senate control. Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday with the victory of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada.

Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week. The Group of 20 members begin their talks on the Indonesian resort island Tuesday under the hopeful theme of “recover together, recover stronger.” But the summit’s focus on topics such as health, sustainable energy and digital transformation is likely to be overshadowed by fears of a sputtering global economy and geopolitical tensions. While the U.S. and its allies square off against China, emerging economies like India, Brazil and host Indonesia walk a tightrope between bigger powers.

Pelosi holds open option of another term as House Dem leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — With control of the House still hanging in the balance, Speaker Nancy Pelosi is staying mum on her future plans. But she says congressional colleagues are urging her to seek another term as Democratic leader following a strong showing in the midterm elections. Appearing in Sunday news shows, Pelosi said Democrats are “still alive” in their fight to win the chamber and that she will make a decision on whether to run for House leadership in the next couple weeks. Pelosi says her decision will be affected by family following last month's attack on her husband, but “also my colleagues." She cited a need to move forward “in a very unified way" heading into the 2024 presidential campaign season.

Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show

DALLAS (AP) — Transportation investigators are trying to determine why two historic military planes were seemingly in the same place at the same time just before they collided at a Dallas air show, killing six people. The collision happened Saturday afternoon at the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show at the Dallas Executive Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration says a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed. Videos on social media show two aircraft colliding before they both rapidly descend, causing a large fire and plumes of black smoke to billow into the sky. Citing the Dallas County medical examiner, county Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Sunday that six people were killed.

EXPLAINER: What's happening at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX?

Problems mounted over the weekend for collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which was struggling to account for money that went missing hours after it filed for bankruptcy. The embattled cryptocurrency exchange, short billions of dollars, sought bankruptcy protection Friday after experiencing the crypto equivalent of a bank run. Then, on Saturday, FTX confirmed there was “unauthorized access” to its accounts that caused some funds to vanish. Analysts say hundreds of millions of dollars may have disappeared. The unraveling of the once-giant exchange is sending shockwaves through the industry. Companies that backed FTX are writing down investments, and the prices of bitcoin and other digital currencies have been falling.

Musk's latest Twitter cuts: Outsourced content moderators

Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk is further gutting the teams that battle misinformation on the social media platform as outsourced moderators learned over the weekend they were out of a job. Twitter and other big social media firms have relied heavily on contractors to track hate and other harmful content. But many of those content watchdogs have now headed out the door, first when Twitter fired much of its full-time workforce by email on Nov. 4 and now as it moves to eliminate an untold number of contract jobs.

McCaffrey's TD, stout D lead 49ers past Chargers 22-16

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 7:54 to play, and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Chargers 22-16 in their first game back from a bye week. The Niners returned from the midseason break as healthy as they’ve been all season on offense and with hopes of making a second-half run. Their performance against the short-handed Chargers was a slog at times but proved to be just enough to come out on top. San Francisco fell behind by 10 points in the second quarter before rallying. McCaffrey has now accounted for four touchdowns in three games since arriving from Carolina in a midseason trade.