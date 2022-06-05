AP News Summary at 12:02 p.m. EDT

Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian airstrikes have hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv for the first time in weeks, sending up plumes of black smoke. Russia claims the airstrikes destroyed tanks donated from abroad. Ukraine says they hit a train repair shop. It says Russia is seeking to destroy the country's ability to export goods. Russia President Vladimir Putin has warned that any Western deliveries of long-range rocket systems to Ukraine would prompt Moscow to hit “objects that we haven’t yet struck.” Ukrainian nuclear plant operator Energoatom, meanwhile, said one cruise missile buzzed the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear plant. It warned that even a fragment of a missile could ignite a nuclear catastrophe Ukraine said Russian airstrikes also continued in the east.

Pope Francis fuels new speculation on future of pontificate

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has added fuel to rumors about the future of his pontificate. The Vatican announced Saturday he would visit the central Italian city of L’Aquila in August for a feast initiated by Pope Celestine V, one of the few pontiffs who resigned before Pope Benedict XVI stepped down in 2013. That has added to unsourced speculation in Italian and Catholic media that the 85-year-old Francis might be planning to follow in Benedict’s footsteps, given his increased mobility problems. Those rumors gained steam last week when Francis announced a consistory to create 21 new cardinals scheduled for Aug. 27. Sixteen of those cardinals are under 80 and eligible to vote in a conclave to elect Francis’ successor.

Will she wave? Festive pageant caps queen's Platinum Jubilee

LONDON (AP) — A colorful street pageant celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s life and highlighting Britain’s diversity has paraded through central London. It's the final day of a holiday weekend honoring the monarch’s 70 years on the throne. Royal fans are hoping to see another glimpse of the 96-year-old queen at Buckingham Palace. The royal flag has been raised at the palace, signaling that the queen is there. With the ringing of bells at Westminster Abbey, a spectacular military parade featuring 200 horses began the ceremony, marching down the Mall to the palace. Thousands of performers followed, including troupes of dancers and giant puppets. When the parade ended, thousands of fans flooded the Mall to full capacity, listening to music and hoping to see the queen.

Nadal tops Ruud for 14th French Open title, 22nd Slam trophy

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal beat Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the French Open final for his 14th championship at Roland Garros and 22nd Grand Slam title overall. Those add to two records Nadal already owned. His victory Sunday came two days after his 36th birthday and made him the oldest title winner in the history of the clay-court tournament. The Spaniard’s first triumph there came in 2005 at age 19. No man or woman ever has won the singles trophy at any major event more than his 14 in Paris. And no man has won more Grand Slam titles than Nadal. The eighth-seeded Ruud is a 23-year-old from Norway who was participating in his first major final.

Trump's Ukraine impeachment shadows war, risks GOP response

WASHINGTON (AP) — Even the staunchest defense hawks in the Republican Party stood virtually united by Donald Trump’s side when the then-president was impeached in late 2019 after pressuring Ukraine’s leader for “a favor” and withholding $400 million in military aid. But when Russia invaded Ukraine this February, Republicans and Democrats cast aside impeachment politics, rallied to Ukraine’s side and swiftly shipped billions for the country's defense. The question ahead is whether the rare bipartisanship on Capitol Hill is resilient enough to withstand Trump’s isolationist influences on his party. Or will Republicans who yielded to Trump’s “America First” approach do so again, putting military and humanitarian support for Ukraine at risk.

Students of color push back on calls for police in schools

After the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, schools around the country pledged to boost security measures and increased the presence of law enforcement on campus — partly to reassure parents and students. But police inside schools can make some students more uneasy, not less. Especially for Black students and other students of color, their personal experiences with policing can leave them feeling unsafe and alienated from school when they see officers on campus. Researchers have found that Black students report feeling less safe around police officers than their white peers.

3 dead, 11 wounded in downtown Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say gunfire killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in one of downtown Philadelphia's most popular entertainment districts late Saturday night. Philadelphia Police Inspector D. F. Pace says officers were patrolling the downtown area when they heard multiple gunshots and witnessed several suspects firing into a large crowd just before midnight. Police say two men and a woman were among those killed in the shooting. Their names were not made public by authorities. The conditions of those who were wounded by gunfire remains unknown. Police have recovered two handguns. No arrests have been made.

Inflation divide: The wealthy splurge, the poorest pull back

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans at the low end of the income rung are once again struggling to make ends meet. A confluence of factors — the expiration of federal stimulus checks and surging inflation on staples like gas and food — are driving an even bigger wedge between the haves and have-nots. While wealthier shoppers continue to splurge, low-income shoppers have pulled back faster than expected in the past two months. They’re focusing on necessities while turning to cheaper items or less expensive stores. And they’re buying only a little at a time. It’s a reversal from a year or so ago when low-income shoppers, flush with money from the government and buoyed by wage increases, were able to spend more freely.

Biden scrambles to avoid Americas Summit flop in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When leaders gather this week in Los Angeles at the Summit of the Americas, the focus is likely to veer from policy issues like migration, climate change and inflation and instead shift to something Hollywood thrives on: the drama of the red carpet. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador tops a list of leaders threatening to stay home to protest the U.S.’ exclusion of authoritarian leaders from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Experts say the event could turn into a embarrassment for the Biden administration. Some progressive Democrats have criticized it for bowing to pressure from exiles in the swing state of Florida and barring communist Cuba.

Abortion rights advocates say they need more men's voices

NEW YORK (AP) — In the decadeslong struggle for abortion rights, some men have played an active supporting role, through organizations and as legislators and abortion providers. But advocates say more are needed, especially in the face of a looming U.S. Supreme Court decision that could overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision establishing a nationwide right to abortion. Men who are currently involved in the struggle say there's plenty of room for others to step up and do more. They aren't suggesting that men take over a movement that for obvious reasons needs to be led by women. But they say more men could join protests and donate their time in other ways.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0