AP News Summary at 11:46 p.m. EDT

Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe apparently shot, in heart failure

TOKYO (AP) — NHK public television says Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in heart failure after apparently being shot during a campaign speech in western Japan. NHK says Abe was rushed to a hospital Friday. A male suspect was arrested at the scene. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the apparent attack in Nara. He was standing while making a campaign speech. The attack was a shock in a country that’s one of the world’s safest and with some of the strictest gun control laws. In Japan, officials sometimes use the term heart failure to describe situations where victims are no longer alive but before death is formally declared. It was not immediately clear how serious Abe’s injuries were or if he was displaying vital signs.

One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced his resignation amid a mass revolt by top members of his government. His departure marks an end to three tumultuous years in power in which he brazenly bent and sometimes broke the rules of British politics. Months of defiance ended almost with a shrug as Johnson stood outside No. 10 Downing St. and conceded that his party wanted him gone. He said: “Them’s the breaks.” The brash, 58-year-old politician who took Britain out of the European Union and steered it through COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine was brought down by one scandal too many — this one involving his appointment of a politician who had been accused of sexual misconduct.

Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will take executive action on to protect access to abortion, according to three people familiar with the matter, as he faces mounting pressure from Democrats to be more forceful on the subject after the Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to the procedure two weeks ago. He is expected to formalize instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Biden’s actions before they were officially announced.

WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession charges on the second day of her trial in a Russian court in a case that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. Her abrupt guilty plea came amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her freedom nearly five months after her arrest amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine. A senior Russian diplomat said earlier that no action could be taken by Moscow on Griner until the trial was over. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport while returning to play basketball in Russia. Police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

Putin to Ukraine: Russia has barely started its action

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Kyiv that it should quickly accept Moscow's terms or prepare for the worst, adding ominously that Russia has barely started its action. Speaking Thursday at a meeting with leaders of the Kremlin-controlled parliament, Putin accused Western allies of fueling the hostilities, charging that “the West wants to fight us until the last Ukrainian.” He added menacingly that "largely speaking, we haven’t even yet started anything in earnest.” He declared that Russia remains ready to sit down for talks to end the fighting, adding that “those who refuse to do so should know that the longer it lasts the more difficult it will be for them to make a deal with us.”

'New normal' for 8-year-old twin wounded in July 4 shooting

Sports-loving Cooper Roberts and his twin brother, Luke, loved the Fourth of July parade in their bucolic Chicago suburb. But now the family is envisioning a “new normal” for Cooper who was struck in the chest in a hail of gunfire that left dozens of others wounded and seven dead. Tony Loizzi, a family spokesperson, explained during a Zoom call with reporters Thursday that he already has undergone several surgeries, and is on a ventilator at the University of Chicago Comer Children’s Hospital, his spine severed and his condition critical. Luke and the boy’s mother, Keely Roberts, who is the superintendent of the 2,300-student Zion Elementary School District, also were hurt but not as seriously.

Lone Mississippi abortion clinic seeks legal path to reopen

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Attorneys for Mississippi’s only abortion clinic are asking the state Supreme Court to block a law that bans most abortions and to let the clinic reopen next week. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is at the center of the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that upended abortion rights nationwide. As of Thursday, Mississippi bans most abortions. The clinic performed its last procedures Wednesday. In arguments filed Thursday, clinic attorneys said the Mississippi Constitution has a right to privacy that includes abortion. Also Thursday, North Dakota’s only abortion clinic filed a lawsuit seeking to block a law that will abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling

Biden trip promotes budding Arab-Israeli security ties

WASHINGTON (AP) — Once-unthinkable coordination between Israeli and Arab militaries is coming into greater focus as Joe Biden heads into his first Middle East trip as president. The budding Arab-Israeli security alliance is heightening debates over whether the U.S.-backed initiative between former enemies strengthens regional defenses against Iran or risks plunging the region into greater war. The Israeli-Arab security overtures have multiplied since the 2020 Abraham Accords normalized relations between Israel and four Arab League nations. Biden defends his meeting next week with Saudi rulers he had once shunned by saying he is going in part at Israel’s request.

Yellowstone floods reveal forecasting flaws in warming world

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Flooding that devastated Yellowstone National Park last month has generated calls from weather experts for changes to the way the government issues weather forecasts as extreme weather becomes more frequent. Government forecasters warned of rising Yellowstone rivers but failed to predict the calamitous June flooding that happened in the park and in neighboring Montana areas. Experts say forecasting models based on historical records have become outdated as climate change bakes the planet. A National Weather Service meteorologist says officials were flying blind as river levels rose, with no way to predict where the impacts would be. Hundreds of homes were damaged but no lives lost in the Yellowstone floods.

James Caan, Oscar nominee for 'The Godfather,' dies at 82

James Caan, the curly-haired tough guy known to movie fans as the hotheaded Sonny Corleone of “The Godfather” and to television audiences as the dying football player in the classic weeper “Brian’s Song” and the casino boss in “Las Vegas,” has died. He was 82. His manager Matt DelPiano said he died on Wednesday. Caan grew unhappy with filmmaking in the 1980s but returned and introduced himself to a new generation playing Walter, the workaholic, stone-faced father of Buddy’s Will Ferrell in “Elf.” He returned to full-fledged stardom opposite Kathy Bates in “Misery” in 1990.