AP News Summary at 11:46 p.m. EDT

Leak ruins NASA moon rocket launch bid; next try weeks away

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA has called off a second launch attempt for its new moon rocket because of yet another fuel leak. The test flight is now off for at least a few weeks, if not months. Mission managers decided after Saturday’s scrub to haul the 322-foot rocket back into the hangar for further repairs and system updates. It’s the second delay this week for the most powerful rocket ever built by NASA. The first failed launch attempt on Monday was also troubled by escaping hydrogen. NASA has been waiting years to send the crew capsule atop the rocket around the moon with test dummies, before astronauts take the next flight.

How Archives went from 'National Treasure' to political prey

WASHINGTON (AP) — Never before has the National Archives and Records Administration been caught up in a criminal investigation of a former president. Yet that’s exactly where the agency finds itself after sending a referral to the FBI stating that 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home in January contained dozens of documents with classified markings. Archives workers operate away from the public eye, behind the marble façade of its building in downtown Washington where they stand as guardians and custodians of American history. Today, the institution of record-keepers faces threats and a looming Senate confirmation hearing for President Joe Biden's nominee to be the next archivist could get complicated.

Crash threat over Mississippi skies ends with pilot's arrest

RIPLEY, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a man who stole a plane and flew it over Mississippi after threatening to crash it into a Walmart store faces charges of grand larceny and terroristic threats. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka says 29-year-old Cory Wayne Patterson didn't have a pilot's license but had some flight instruction and was an employee of Tupelo Aviation. Patterson could also face federal charges. No one was injured in the incident. The drama unfolded as tens of thousands of college football fans were headed to north Mississippi for Saturday football games at the University of Mississippi in Oxford and Mississippi State University in Starkville. Tupelo is between those two cities.

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — It's Donald Trump's first rally of the general election season, a Saturday night event in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, with Republican candidates in the pivotal state. While the former president's endorsed picks won many Republican primaries this summer, many of those he backed were inexperienced and polarizing figures now struggling in their November races. That's putting Senate control on the line after it was once assumed to be a lock for Republicans. The stakes are particularly high for Trump as he lays the groundwork for an expected 2024 presidential run amid a series of escalating legal challenges. Chief among them is the FBI’s recent seizure of classified documents from his Florida home.

Gorbachev buried in Moscow in funeral snubbed by Putin

MOSCOW (AP) — Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev has been buried in Moscow after a ceremony attended by thousands of mourners but snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin’s refusal to formally declare a state funeral reflects its uneasiness about the legacy of Gorbachev. Gorbachev has been venerated worldwide for bringing down the Iron Curtain but reviled by many at home for the Soviet collapse and the ensuing economic meltdown that plunged millions into poverty. Gorbachev died Tuesday at the age of 91. He was buried Saturday at Moscow’s Novodevichy cemetery next to his wife Raisa.

Ukraine's nuclear plant partly goes offline amid fighting

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog says the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine was disconnected to its last external power line. But the facility is still able to run electricity through a reserve line amid sustained shelling in the area. International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi said in a statement Saturday that the agency’s experts were told by senior Ukrainian staff that the fourth and last operational line was down. The three others were lost earlier during the conflict. The IAEA experts arrived at Zaporizhzhia on Thursday.

Flashbacks: Charred California town no stranger to wildfire

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A raging California wildfire has displaced thousands of people in the small community of Weed about 50 miles south of the Oregon border. The flames raced from Roseburg Forest Products, which makes wood products, into the Lincoln Heights neighborhood where a significant number of homes burned and residents had to flee for their lives on Friday afternoon. The Mill Fire had spread to more than 6.6 square miles by Saturday evening and was 25% contained. At least two people were injured in the fire. California is in a deep drought as it heads into what traditionally is the worst of the fire season.

Border patrol: 9 migrants die crossing swift Texas river

Officials on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border are searching for more victims after at least nine migrants died while attempting a hazardous crossing of the rain-swollen Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement Saturday that it responded Thursday to a report of a large number of people crossing the Mexican border. The National Weather Service says water levels in the river jumped more than 2 feet in a single day and it was flowing five times faster than usual. CBP says U.S. officials recovered six bodies, while Mexican teams recovered three more. It says U.S. crews rescued 37 migrants from the river and detained 16 more, while Mexican officials took 39 migrants into custody.

Attack raises doubts about Argentine VP's security protocols

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — An apparent assassination attempt on the vice president of Argentina is raising questions about her security protocols and her habit of pressing the flesh with supporters. Cristina Fernández was greeting well-wishers Thursday when a man in the crowd pulled out a handgun, held it inches from her face and pulled the trigger with a distinct click. The loaded .38-caliber semiautomatic weapon evidently jammed, and the man was arrested. Fernández has been the most influential woman in Argentine politics for the past two decades. She has derived political strength from her closeness to the crowds that venerate her.

No. 2 Ohio State wears down No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — C.J. Stroud threw two touchdown passes and Ohio State’s revamped defense gave its vaunted offense time to find its groove as the second-ranked Buckeyes beat No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10. The top-five matchup was a homecoming for first-year Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman, the former Buckeyes linebacker who has made a meteoric rise to lead the Fighting Irish at 36 years old. Freeman is now 0-2 as a head coach after losing a bowl game just weeks after being named Brian Kelly’s successor.