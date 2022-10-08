AP News Summary at 11:46 p.m. EDT

Blast on bridge to Crimea hurts Russian supply lines, pride

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is moving to tighten security along a key bridge to Crimea after an explosion caused part of the bridge to collapse. The Kerch bridge is an important supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. The 12-mile-long bridge is also a symbol of Russia's claim to control the territory, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the blast early Saturday. Russian authorities say it was caused by a truck bomb, which set some train tanker cars on fire. Train and automobile traffic on the bridge were suspended temporarily. Automobile service was restored later in the day on just part of the bridge.

'I love you, mommy': 4-year-old Thai day care victim mourned

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — At least 24 of the 36 victims of Thursday’s massacre at a day care center in Thailand were children, mostly preschoolers. One day after their short lives were snuffed out, their desperate families spent hours waiting for their children’s bodies to be released. Among those waiting was Tukta Wongsila, whose 4-year-old daughter was killed in the attack. Her daughter's nickname was Plai Fon. In Thai, it means “the end of the rainy season” _ a time of happiness. Now, the happiness that the chubby-cheeked child had symbolized for her family is shattered. In its place is an unfathomable agony over what happened to Plai Fon. Tukta was finally allowed to see her daughter's body and wept afterwards.

In her own words: Justice Jackson speaks volumes from bench

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson said before the Supreme Court's term began that she was “ready to work.” The first Black woman on the high court and its newest justice made that clear during arguments in the opening cases this past week. The numbers tell the story. She spoke almost 4,600 words over nearly six hours, and that was about 50% more than any other justice. That's according to the creator of a blog that highlights court-related data. Given the conservatives' edge on the court, the liberal Jackson's vote in some of the most contentious cases probably doesn't matter to the outcome. But her performance during arguments seemed to show she intends to make herself heard.

Town employee quietly lowered fluoride in water for years

RICHMOND, Vt. (AP) — Residents of a small community in Vermont were blindsided last month by news that one official in their water department quietly lowered fluoride levels nearly four years ago. The revelation in Richmond is worrying the town's residents about their children's dental health and transparent government. Kendall Chamberlin is the town water superintendent. He says he had concerns about fluoride levels and sourcing of the mineral. He later apologized and blamed his actions on a “misunderstanding.” The case also highlights the enduring misinformation around water fluoridation. Though it's considered one of the great health achievements of the 20th century, many people remain skeptical.

Breonna Taylor warrant details deepen mistrust in police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Revelations about the warrant that led to the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor are scratching old wounds in Louisville, Kentucky. An officer admitted to falsifying information in the request for a search warrant that accused Taylor of harboring a drug dealer. Numerous police reforms are in the works, and the U.S. Justice Department is reviewing the city's policing practices. Four officers now await trial on federal charges. But people who protested her killing say all the heartache, injuries and abuse that followed the botched raid could have been avoided. They still want top-ranking officers fired, and meanwhile they say all charges should be dropped against people arrested for protesting.

Harvey Weinstein goes on trial in LA, where he once reigned

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Five years after women’s stories about him made the #MeToo movement explode, Harvey Weinstein is going on trial in Los Angeles, where he once was king of the Oscars. Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in New York. Jury selection starts Monday for his second trial. He's been indicted on four counts of rape and seven other counts of sexual assault involving five women. Weinstein was an innovator in aggressive campaigns that turned into Oscar gold for many of his films. Prosecutors will try to convince jurors that he took advantage of that power to commit major sexual crimes.

UN: Ukraine nuclear power plant loses external power link

BERLIN (AP) — The U.N. nuclear watchdog says that Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe, has lost its last remaining external power source as a result of renewed shelling and is now relying on emergency diesel generators. The International Atomic Energy Agency said that the plant’s link to a 750-kilovolt line was cut at around 1 a.m. Saturday. It cited official information from Ukraine as well as reports from IAEA experts at the site, which is held by Russian forces. All six reactors at the plant are shut down but they still require electricity for cooling and other safety functions. The IAEA said plant engineers have begun work to repair the damaged power line.

Vegas showgirls describe shock of stabbings that left 2 dead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Victims of a quick series of stabbings on the Las Vegas Strip are describing the shock and horror of the unexpected attack on a group of showgirls and others outside a casino that left two people dead and six injured. Police arrested 32-year-old Yoni Barrios after a short chase blocks from where they say he attacked four showgirls Thursday and ended up stabbing eight people. Prosecutors say he’ll be charged with two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder. One of the showgirls who's been released from the hospital told KLAS-TV she couldn't believe what was happening. She says she started running and yelling, “He has a knife!"

Jalen Milroe, No. 1 Alabama escape Texas A&M, 24-20

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Milroe threw for three touchdowns in his first start and No. 1 Alabama made a final goal-line stand to escape with a 24-20 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday night in a battle of backup quarterbacks. Playing without injured Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) needed two late stops from Will Anderson Jr. and the defense. Haynes King, subbing for injured starter Max Johnson, drove the Aggies (3-2, 1-2) 69 yards in the final 1:50. Jordan Battle appeared to end the threat with an interception in the end zone, but Brian Branch was flagged for pass interference. That set up one final shot from the 2 with three seconds left, but King’s pass to Stewart fell incomplete.

NFL's concussion protocol modified after Tagovailoa review

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to modify the league’s concussion protocol following a joint investigation into the league’s procedures after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury against the Buffalo Bills last month. The league and players’ union said in a joint statement Saturday that the Dolphins followed the league’s protocol after the injury, but the outcome of the Tagovailoa case “was not what was intended when the Protocol was drafted.” As a result, language addressing abnormality of balance/stability was added to the league’s protocol.