AP News Summary at 11:47 a.m. EDT

Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty in tax evasion case

NEW YORK (AP) — A top executive at former President Donald Trump’s family business has pleaded guilty to evading taxes. The deal could potentially make him a star witness against the company at a trial this fall. Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg admitted at a court hearing Thursday that he dodged taxes on lavish fringe benefits he got from the company. Weisselberg is the only person to face criminal charges so far in the Manhattan district attorney’s long-running investigation of the company’s business practices. It is accused of helping some employees avoid income taxes by failing to report their full compensation. Trump is not charged in the case.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is meeting the U.N. chief and Turkey’s leader in Lviv near Ukraine’s border with Poland. Thursday's talks will focus on the recent deal to resume Ukraine’s grain exports, the volatile situation at a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant and efforts to help end the war. Turkey and the United Nations helped broker an agreement last month clearing the way for Ukraine to export 22 million tons of grain stuck in its ports since Moscow invaded Feb. 24. The U.N. chief will focus on containing the volatile situation at a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant, while Turkey's leader will try to expand grain exports from Ukraine.

Mideast's Jordan River: Rich in holiness, poor in water

ALONG THE JORDAN RIVER (AP) — Symbolically and spiritually, the Jordan River in the Middle East is of mighty significance to many as where the Bible says Jesus got baptized. Physically, the Lower Jordan River of today is a lot more meager than mighty. Environmentalists have for years been warning that the Lower Jordan River, which runs south from the Sea of Galilee, is particularly threatened by decades of water diversions and by pollution. Only a tiny fraction of its historical water flow now reaches its terminus in the Dead Sea. The transboundary river's history and water have been as politically fraught as holy, intertwined with the entanglements of the decades-old Arab-Israeli conflict. This has fueled its decline and complicates efforts to save it.

Fewer Americans file for jobless benefits last week

WASHINGTON (AP) — Slightly fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market continues to be the strongest segment of the U.S. economy. Applications for jobless aid for the week ending August 13 fell by 2,000 to 250,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Last week’s number, which raised some eyebrows, was revised down by 10,000. The four-week average for claims, which evens out some of the week-to-week volatility, fell by 2,750 to 246,750. Unemployment applications generally reflect layoffs and are often seen as an early indicator of where the job market is headed.

Saudi doctoral student gets 34 years in prison for tweets

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Saudi court has sentenced a doctoral student and women’s rights advocate to 34 years in prison for spreading “rumors” on Twitter and retweeting dissidents. The decision has drawn growing global condemnation. Court documents obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday show the unusually harsh ruling, so far unacknowledged by Saudi Arabia. It comes amid Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s intensified crackdown on dissent, even as his ruled has granted Saudi women the right to drive and new freedoms. Al-Shehab was detained during a family vacation to the kingdom in January 2021 just days before she planned to return to her studies in the the United Kingdom.

Designer Armani and guests flee wildfire on Sicilian island

MILAN (AP) — Firefighters are putting out the remnants of two wildfires on a Sicilian island that forced fashion designer Giorgio Armani and dozens more to flee vacation villas overnight. The head of the region’s civil protection agency said Thursday that arson was suspected in the wildfires that forced some 30 people to seek refuge in boats or on safer parts of the island of Pantelleria. Armani's press office says he and his and guests evacuated as flames neared the Italian designer's villa but the fire stopped short of the property. Meanwhile, heat wave forecasts for Spain and Portugal could frustrate efforts to control wildfires burning in those countries.

Climate Migration: Flooding forces Bangladesh family to flee

BHOLA, Bangladesh (AP) — Mohammad Jewel and Arzu Begum were forced to flee Ramdaspur village in Bangladesh last year when the Meghna River flooded and destroyed their home. The couple and their four sons moved to the capital, Dhaka, where they struggle to pay their rent and food bills on their small incomes. The low-lying country is home to 130 rivers and is particularly prone to flooding which has worsened due to climate change. Bangladesh is expected to have about a third of South Asia’s internal climate refugees by 2050.

Disqualified for disabilities, railroad workers fight back

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific has already lost three lawsuits over the way it removes employees with health conditions because of safety concerns, and the prospect of hundreds more lawsuits looms over the railroad. The lawsuits were originally going to be part of a class-action case before a federal appeals court decided the cases must be pursued individually. The first few lawsuits have now been tried with verdicts over $1 million coming in all three cases, but more than 200 more discrimination complaints are still pending with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that are likely to turn into lawsuits. Union Pacific has vigorously defended its policy in court, and the railroad says it is designed to protect its workers and the public from significant injury risks.

Gas-powered muscle cars drive into the sunset, turn electric

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Thundering gas-powered muscle cars will be closing in on their final Saturday-night cruises in the coming years. That's because automakers are replacing the vehicles with super-fast cars that run on batteries. Stellantis’ Dodge brand has long been the performance flag-bearer of the company formerly known as Fiat Chrysler. Now it is officially moving toward electricity. On Wednesday night, Dodge unveiled a battery-powered Charger Daytona SRT concept car. One like it will be in showrooms in 2024 as the sun sets on some petroleum models. Other automakers are moving — or have moved — in the same direction.

B1G deal: Big Ten lands $7 billion, NFL-style TV contracts

The Big Ten has announced its new, seven-year media rights deal with Fox, NBC and CBS that is believed to be the richest ever struck with a college sports conference. A person familiar with the contracts tells The Associated Press that the conference's soon-to-be 16 member universities eventually will share more than $1 billion in revenue per year. Starting in 2024, when USC and UCLA join the conference, Big Ten football Saturdays will be structured similar to the NFL. That means three marquee games being carried in consecutive time slots on three different major TV networks.