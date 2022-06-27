AP News Summary at 11:47 p.m. EDT

46 dead after trailer carrying migrants found in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Officials say 46 people were found dead in and near a tractor-trailer and 16 others were taken to hospitals in a presumed migrant smuggling attempt into the United States. Police Chief William McManus said a city worker at the scene was alerted to the situation by a cry for help shortly before 6 p.m. Monday. He said officers arrived to find a body on the ground outside the trailer and a partially opened gate to the trailer. Fire Chief Charles Hood said 12 of those taken to hospitals were adults and four were children. He said they were hot to the touch and dehydrated, and no water was found in the trailer.

Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine

KREMENCHUK, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say scores of civilians are feared killed or injured after a Russian missile strike hit a crowded shopping mall in the central city of Kremenchuk. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the number of victims “unimaginable” and labeled it a “terrorist attack.” He said more than 1,000 shoppers and staff were inside at the time of the attack. Zelenskyy stressed that the target presented “no threat to the Russian army” and had “no strategic value.” Late Monday, Ukraine's emergency services reported at least 16 people were dead and about 60 wounded. Rescuers worked into the night to search for victims.

Supreme Court's abortion ruling sets off new court fights

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Judges have temporarily blocked abortion bans in Louisiana and Utah, while a federal court in South Carolina said a law sharply restricting the procedure would take effect there immediately. The decisions emerged as the battle over whether women may end pregnancies shifted from the nation’s highest court to courthouses around the country. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday to end constitutional protection for abortion opened the gates for a wave of litigation. One side sought quickly to put statewide bans into effect, and the other tried to stop or at least delay such measures. Much of Monday’s court activity focused on “trigger laws,” adopted in 13 states that were designed to take effect swiftly after the ruling.

Lawyer who advised Trump says federal agents seized phone

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer who aided former President Donald Trump’s efforts to undo the 2020 election results says in a federal court filing that federal agents have seized his cell phone. John Eastman says the agents took his phone as he left a restaurant last Wednesday evening. Federal law enforcement officials conducted similar activity around the country that day as part of broadening investigations into efforts by Trump allies to overturn the election results. The action was disclosed in a filing in federal court in New Mexico in which Eastman challenges the legitimacy of the warrant.

3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri

MENDON, Mo. (AP) — Three people were killed and dozens others were injured Monday when an Amtrak passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a dump truck and derailed in a remote, rural area of Missouri. A Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman says two of the people who died were on the train and one was in the truck. It was not immediately clear exactly how many people were hurt, the patrol said, but hospitals reported receiving more than 40 patients from the crash and were expecting more. Officials say Amtrak's Southwest Chief was carrying about 207 passengers and crew members when the collision happened near Mendon at a rural intersection on a gravel road with no lights or electronic controls. The Highway Patrol said seven cars derailed.

US officials back in Venezuela in a bid to rebuild ties

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Senior Biden administration officials have quietly traveled to Caracas in the latest bid to rebuild relations with the South American oil giant as the war in Ukraine drags on, driving higher gas prices and forcing the U.S. to recalibrate other foreign policy objectives. The delegation that arrived Monday in Caracas includes Ambassador James Story, who heads the U.S. government’s Venezuelan Affairs Unit out of neighboring Colombia, said a State Department spokesperson on the condition of anonymity so as not to interfere with diplomatic discussions. It also includes Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy on hostage affairs.

Jan. 6 panel calls surprise hearing to present new evidence

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 panel says it is calling a surprise hearing on Tuesday to present “recently obtained evidence.” The hearing comes after Congress left Washington for a two-week recess. Lawmakers on the panel investigating the 2021 insurrection said last week that there would be no more hearings until July. The subject of the hearings is so far unclear. A spokesman for the panel declined to comment. Among other investigative evidence, the committee recently obtained new footage of Trump and his inner circle taken both before and after Jan. 6, 2021 from British filmmaker Alex Holder. A lawyer for Holder declined to comment.

Supreme Court backs coach in praying on field after games

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says that a high school football coach who knelt and prayed on the field after games is protected by the Constitution. It's a decision that opponents say will open the door to “much more coercive prayer” in public schools. The court ruled 6-3 for the coach with the court’s conservative justices in the majority and its liberals in dissent. The justices in the majority emphasized that the coach’s prayer happened after the game was over. The liberal justices in the minority said there was evidence that the coach’s prayer at the 50-yard-line had a coercive effect and it let him incorporate his “personal religious beliefs into a school event.”

Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment

ELMAU, Germany (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has underscored the urgency of helping his country’s military improve its position against Russia during a video meeting with leading economic powers. Zelenskyy, in his remarks on Monday to the Group of Seven summit, addressed the delicacy of the moment for Ukraine in its war with Russia. The Ukrainian leader's comments came as G-7 leaders prepared to unveil plans to pursue a price cap on Russian oil, raise tariffs on Russian goods and impose other new sanctions. The G-7 leaders in turn pledged to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes.”

Female referee at men's World Cup wants the game to shine

TOKYO (AP) — Yoshimi Yamashita of Japan is one of three women picked by FIFA to be referees at the upcoming men's soccer World Cup in Qatar. It opens on Nov. 21. It’s the first time a woman will be in charge on soccer’s largest stage. Stephanie Frappart of France and Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda are the other women who were selected. There are 36 referees in total. FIFA has also named three female assistant referees in a pool of 69: Neuza Back of Brazil, Karen Diaz Medina of Mexico, and Kathryn Nesbitt of the United States. Yamashita says her job is to help “bring out the attractiveness of soccer.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0