AP News Summary at 11:48 a.m. EDT

One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced his resignation amid a mass revolt by top members of his government. His departure marks an end to three tumultuous years in power in which he brazenly bent and sometimes broke the rules of British politics. Months of defiance ended almost with a shrug as Johnson stood outside No. 10 Downing St. and conceded that his party wanted him gone. He said: “Them’s the breaks.” The brash, 58-year-old politician who took Britain out of the European Union and steered it through COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine was brought down by one scandal too many — this one involving his appointment of a politician who had been accused of sexual misconduct.

What's next for UK? Boris Johnson quits, but not gone yet

LONDON (AP) — Boris Johnson has stepped down as Conservative Party leader. But the scandal-tarnished politician remains Britain’s prime minister for now. Johnson’s resignation Thursday sparks a party contest to replace him as leader. All Conservative lawmakers are eligible to run and party officials could open the nominations within hours. Party lawmakers will vote in a series of elimination rounds until two candidates are left. The winner will then be decided by all members of the Conservative Party nationwide. The winner will become both Conservative leader and prime minister. Johnson says he intends to stay in office until that happens. But many in the party say he must leave sooner because he no longer has the authority to govern.

Griner appears in court, pleads guilty in Russia drugs trial

MOSCOW (AP) — Jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner has pleaded guilty to drug possession during her trial in Moscow but said she had no intention of committing a crime. Representatives for Griner confirmed to The Associated Press that the WNBA star pleaded guilty to drug possession charges. Russian news reports quoted Griner as saying through an interpreter at the court hearing Thursday that she had acted unintentionally because she was packing in haste. Griner was detained in February at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport after vape canisters with cannabis oil allegedly were found in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of large-scale transportation of drugs. A U.S. Embassy official handed Griner a letter from President Joe Biden.

Ukrainians cling to life at front line: 'We are patriots'

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Russia's invasion of Ukraine grinds into its fifth month, some residents close to the front lines remain in shattered and nearly abandoned neighborhoods. One such place is Kharkiv's neighborhood of Saltivka, once home to about half a million people. Only perhaps dozens live there now, in apartment blocks with no running water and little electricity. While some towns and villages around the capital, Kyiv, have begun rebuilding, other places cannot. In Saltivka, shops are closed and apartment blocks gape with broken windows. Tall grass overtakes abandoned playgrounds. Soldiers’ trenches are abandoned. In a few apartments that are now ripped open, laundry still hangs on the line.

EXPLAINER: Should red-flag law have stopped parade shooting?

CHICAGO (AP) — Days after a rooftop gunman killed seven people at a parade, attention has turned to how the assailant obtained multiple guns and whether the laws on Illinois books could have prevented the Independence Day massacre. Illinois gun laws are generally praised by gun-control advocates as tougher than in most states. But they did not stop Robert E. Crimo III from carrying out the attack in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. One focus is on the state’s so-called red-flag law, which is intended to temporarily take away guns away from people with potentially violent behavior. Nineteen states and the District of Columbia have such laws.

Ex-cop Chauvin to get federal sentence for Floyd's killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is about to learn his sentence for federal civil rights violations in the killing of George Floyd. A plea deal is in place that will extend his time behind bars while shifting him to possibly more favorable conditions in a federal prison. It calls for 20 to 25 years in prison. But the final decision Thursday is up to U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson. Prosecutors last month asked for the full 25 on the grounds that Chauvin’s actions were cold-blooded and needless. The defense has asked for 20 years, saying Chauvin has accepted responsibility for what he did.

Florida man sentenced in death threat to Minnesota Rep. Omar

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A federal court judge sentenced a former Trump supporter to three years probation for an emailed threat to kill Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and three other congresswomen. Sixty-seven year old David George Hannon of Sarasota, Florida also must pay a $7,000 fine, undergo mental and substance abuse treatment and have no contact with the Democratic lawmakers. Hannon's daughter told the judge that her father felt like President Donald Trump told him to act out, and he now regrets being a Trump supporter. Hannon pleaded guilty in April to threatening a federal official. The judge noted Hannon's remorse, age and health problems in deciding against a prison sentence.

Dems want to tax high earners to protect Medicare solvency

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats want to boost taxes on some high earners and use the money to extend the solvency of Medicare. It's the latest step in their attempt to craft a scaled-back version of the economic package that collapsed last year and then push it through Congress this summer. Democratic aides tell The Associated Press they expect to submit their Medicare plan to the chamber’s parliamentarian in the coming days. They've already done that with other provisions aimed at reducing prescription drug costs. It's the latest sign that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia are moving toward a compromise.

China lashes out at US, British intelligence services

BEIJING (AP) — China is calling the United States “the biggest threat to world peace, stability and development," continuing its sharp rhetoric in response to U.S. accusations of Chinese spying and threats to the international order. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian’s comments Thursday came a day after the head of the FBI and the leader of Britain’s domestic intelligence agency raised fresh alarms about the Chinese government. They warned business leaders that Beijing is determined to steal their technology for competitive gain. The heightened tone comes ahead of a meeting Saturday between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations' ministers summit in Bali, Indonesia.

US stocks gain ground while bond market signals caution

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday and put major indexes on track for weekly gains. The S&P 500 rose 0.9%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq rose 1.5%. Small-company stocks outpaced the broader market in a signal that investors are confident about the economy. Energy stocks jumped along with oil prices, which reversed course from Wednesday's big drop. The bond market, though, is still signaling worries about a potential recession. The yield on the two-year Treasury is above the 10-year yield, a relatively rare thing seen by some investors as an ominous sign.