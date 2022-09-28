AP News Summary at 11:59 a.m. EDT

Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., (AP) — The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian's most damaging winds have begun hitting Florida's southwest coast as the storm approaches landfall. The hurricane's center neared Florida on Wednesday after rapidly intensifying overnight, gaining top winds of 155 mph. That puts Ian just shy of devastating Category 5 hurricane status. Ian is pushing a storm surge that could cause catastrophic damage along the state’s heavily populated Gulf Coast. Forecasters say the Fort Myers region is at highest risk of a surge that could reach 18 feet. Florida's governor is urging residents in that area to "hunker down." At least 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate.

Russia poised to annex occupied Ukraine after sham vote

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is poised to formally annex parts of Ukraine after occupied areas held a Kremlin-orchestrated “referendum” — denounced as illegal and rigged by Kyiv and the West — to live under Moscow’s rule. Armed troops had gone door-to-door with election officials to collect ballots in five days of voting. The results were widely ridiculed as implausible and characterized as a land grab by an increasingly cornered Russian leadership following embarrassing military losses in Ukraine. Russia is calling up 300,000 reservists to fight in the war and warned it could resort to nuclear weapons. The European Commission president urged the European Union’s 27 member countries to slap more sanctions on Russian officials and trade over the “sham referendums.”

EU vows to act if energy lines hit as firms ramp up security

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's top diplomat says the bloc suspects that damage to two underwater natural gas pipelines was sabotage and is warning of retaliation for any attack on Europe’s energy networks. Energy companies are beefing up security. Josep Borell said Wednesday that “all available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act,” He added that any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure "is utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response.” Seismologists say that explosions rattled the Baltic Sea before unusual leaks were discovered on two underwater natural gas pipelines running from Russia to Germany. The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines are leaking, but are not currently delivering fuel to Europe.

UK central bank intervenes in market to halt economic crisis

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England has taken emergency action to stabilize U.K. financial markets and head off a crisis in the broader economy. The move Wednesday comes after the government spooked investors with a program of unfunded tax cuts, sending the pound tumbling and the cost of government debt soaring. The central bank warned that crumbling confidence in the economy posed a “material risk to U.K. financial stability.” The International Monetary Fund also has taken the rare step to urge a member of the Group of Seven advanced economies to abandon its plan to cut taxes and increase borrowing to cover the cost.

Churches defend clergy loophole in child sex abuse reporting

Clergy in 33 states are exempt from laws requiring professionals such as teachers, physicians and psychotherapists to report information about alleged child abuse to police or child welfare officials. That loophole has resulted in an unknown number of predators being allowed to continue abusing children for years despite having confessed the behavior to religious officials. An Associated Press review finds that over the past two decades, more than 130 bills have been proposed in state legislatures to create or amend child sex abuse reporting laws. After intense opposition from religious groups, the clergy privilege remained unchanged. Often, legislative efforts to close the loophole run up against lawmakers who are also church members.

Progressive Democrats frustrated with 2022 primary losses

NEW YORK (AP) — Progressive Democrats are facing a test of their power in November's midterm elections. Their party is heading into the final stretch of the campaign with a robust set of legislative accomplishments. Those include long-term progressive priorities on issues ranging from prescription drug prices to climate change. But the left has also faced a series of disappointments during the primary season. Democratic voters from Ohio to Illinois to Texas rejected high-profile progressive challengers to moderates or incumbent members of Congress. Progressive leaders are urging against reading too much into those losses, particularly in New York, where some voters have been left disoriented or disengaged.

Iran's anti-veil protests draw on long history of resistance

Activists say Iran's current wave of protests are different from previous unrest. Unleashing their anger at the compulsory veil for women, protesters are targeting something central to the identity of Iran's Islamic cleric-led rule. The protests are drawing from a long history of resistance among Iranian women. During the 1979 revolution, the hijab was a sign of breaking with the secular monarchy. But when the new Islamic Republic then made wearing it mandatory, thousands of women marched in protests. Woman have been challenging the rule ever since. The death of a woman arrested for wearing too loose a headscarf has sparked an eruption of anger.

Alzheimer's drug shows promise in early results of study

Shares of Biogen and other drugmakers researching Alzheimer’s disease soared early Wednesday after Japan’s Eisai Co. said its potential treatment appeared to slow the fatal disease in a late-stage study. Eisai announced results late Tuesday from a global study of nearly 1,800 people with early-stage Alzheimer’s. The drugmaker said early results showed that its treatment, lecanemab, reduced patient clinical decline by 27% when compared to a placebo or fake drug after 18 months of the infused treatment. Patients were monitored using a scale that measures how they do in areas like memory, judgement, problem solving and personal care.

World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar

LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar for Europe’s top soccer nations after they played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. The conclusion of the Nations League's group stage showed the likes of France, England and Germany are in far from their best form heading to Qatar. But Spain is on something of a high. Belgium looks like needing Romelu Lukaku to be fit and firing to have a realistic chance at the World Cup. Europe has provided the last four winners of the World Cup.

Fish fossil catch from China includes oldest teeth ever

NEW YORK (AP) — Researchers in China have found a major catch of fish fossils, including the oldest teeth from any species. The scientists describe some of the fossils, which are more than 400 million years old, in a series of studies published Wednesday. Researchers say the fossils can help us understand how ancient creatures evolved their jaws and teeth. When fish got their bite, it was a big moment for evolution and set our ancestors on a new path. But fossils showing this transition are rare. The discoveries in China include new fish species and the oldest teeth ever, which can help fill in the gaps in the fossil record.