AP News Summary at 11:50 a.m. EDT

Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has dramatically escalated its standoff with the West over the war in Ukraine, cutting natural gas off to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria and threatening to disconnect even more nations. European leaders decried Wednesday the move as “blackmail.” A day after the United States and other Western allies vowed to speed more and better military supplies to Ukraine, the Kremlin used its most essential export as leverage. The tactic could eventually force targeted nations to ration gas and deal another blow to economies suffering from rising prices. It could also deprive Russia of badly needed income to fund its war effort. Benchmark gas prices in Europe shot up on the news.

Russia releases US Marine vet as part of prisoner exchange

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia and the United States have exchanged prisoners. Russia released a Marine veteran jailed in Moscow while the U.S. released a convicted Russian drug trafficker serving a prison sentence in Connecticut. Wednesday's exchange occurred as Russia’s war with Ukraine has driven relations with the U.S. to their lowest point in decades. Russia gave up Trevor Reed, a Texas resident arrested in 2019 after Russian authorities said he assaulted an officer. The U.S. returns Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot who'd been serving 20 years for conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into the U.S. President Joe Biden says negotiations for Reed's release “required difficult decisions.” Americans still jailed in Russia include WNBA star Brittney Griner.

What Musk's past tweets reveal about Twitter's next owner

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brash, outspoken and sometimes juvenile, Elon Musk has long been a prolific user of Twitter, the social media platform he now hopes to buy. Musk’s past tweets show how the world’s richest man has used social media to craft his public image as a billionaire unafraid to offend people. They could also provide a glimpse into how Musk might run the platform. For Musk, Twitter has been a tool to promote his enterprises and punch back at critics. His tweeting has also gotten him in trouble with government regulators and led to big fines for Musk and his company Tesla.

McKinsey exec faces questions on opioid, FDA consulting work

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top McKinsey executive is answering congressional questions about his company’s consulting work for the Food and Drug Administration even as it advised opioid drugmakers on boosting sales. The hearing before a House committee is part of an investigation into the consulting giant's role in the opioid crisis that has been linked to 500,000 overdose deaths. Congressional investigators recently reported that McKinsey allowed its staffers to simultaneously advise opioid drugmakers like Purdue Pharma and their federal regulator, the FDA. The overlapping work spanned more than a decade and included contracts worth over $65 million. The company says it didn't advise the FDA on specific drugs or policies affecting opioids.

Shanghai seeks 'societal zero COVID' with rounds of testing

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Shanghai city authorities say a taxing, one-month lockdown of China’s largest city may be eased in some neighborhoods if new COVID-19 testing shows the virus is no longer spreading in the community. Residents in Beijing, meanwhile, were carefully watching for word on whether the capital city would lock down as its own, much smaller outbreak grew. Shanghai’s outbreak is China’s largest of the pandemic and has tested China’s zero-tolerance strategy of trying to stop the spread of the virus entirely. Nervous Beijing residents have been stockpiling food and supplies in recent days, following Shanghai’s troubles under lockdown. Beijing city officials were quick to promise that they were ensuring grocery stores would be well-stocked.

Supreme Court Notebook: Breyer's last chance to hypothesize

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fertile mind of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has conjured a stream of hypothetical questions through the years that have, in the words of a colleague, “befuddled” lawyers and justices alike. Breyer was at it once again Tuesday, inventing a prison inmate named John the Tigerman in a case involving transporting an inmate for a medical test. Breyer called him “the most dangerous prisoner they have ever discovered.” Breyer has one more chance with Wednesday's arguments, the last of more than 2,000 arguments in which he has taken part during 28 years on the high court. Breyer announced in late January that he was retiring.

Trump drawn to celebrity in weighing midterm endorsements

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republicans hoping to emerge from crowded primaries this year have spent tens of thousands of dollars hiring operatives with ties to former President Donald Trump. They're betting those connections will give them a leg up on landing critical endorsements that will help them win. But as Trump has gotten off the fence and weighed in on some of the year’s most competitive primaries, that strategy has proven a bust. In two of the states that will kick off the midterm season next month, Ohio and Pennsylvania, the former president instead aligned himself with celebrity candidates backed by Fox News hosts and family members.

Ideas on mute? Study: Remote meetings dampen brainstorming

A new study says if you want to brainstorm during a meeting, it works better in person than over remote video conferencing. Wednesday's study in the journal Nature looks at pairs of engineers who tried to brainstorm ideas. In-person meetings generated 17% more ideas on average — and better ones at that. Researchers suggest that on video calls people stared at the other person instead of letting their eyes and minds wander, which dampens creativity. In real life, they tend to look around more because staring can be rude.

One-fifth of reptiles worldwide face risk of extinction

WASHINGTON (AP) — A comprehensive new assessment of thousands of reptiles species has found that 21% are considered endangered, critically endangered or vulnerable to extinction. The list of vulnerable species includes such iconic reptiles as the king cobra and the Galapagos marine iguana. Most of the world’s species of sea turtles are also threatened. Worldwide, the greatest threat to reptile life is habitat destruction. Reptiles that live in forest areas are more likely to be threatened with extinction than desert-dwellers — in part because forests face greater human disruptions. The research was published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

Column: Draft cements the marriage of Las Vegas and NFL

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Expect the usual NFL draft theatrics this week, with Commissioner Roger Goodell on hand in Las Vegas to announce and greet the first-rounders and fans partying like their team just won the Super Bowl. As the draft begins Thursday, the marriage between the league and the gambling town it demonized for so long is nearly complete, with both parties richer for the hookup. AP Sports Columnist Tim Dahlberg says the only real surprise is, four years after sports betting began spreading nationwide, how normal it all seems.

