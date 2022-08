AP News Summary at 12:06 p.m. EDT

Trump search affidavit to be released, portions blacked out

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is set to release a heavily blacked-out document explaining the justification for an FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida estate earlier this month, when agents removed top secret government records and other classified documents. The document, expected by noon, is likely to offer at least some new details about an ongoing criminal investigation that has brought fresh legal peril for Trump just as he lays the groundwork for another presidential run. Justice Department officials are expected to have removed sensitive details about witnesses, and the scope and direction of the probe, but even a redacted affidavit may contain some fresh revelations.

Powell: Fed could keep lifting rates sharply 'for some time'

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a stark message Friday: The Fed will likely impose more large interest rate hikes in coming months and is resolutely focused on taming the highest inflation in four decades. Powell acknowledged that the Fed’s continued tightening of credit will cause pain for many households and businesses as its higher rates further slow the economy and potentially lead to job losses. “These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation,” Powell said in the written version of a high-profile speech he is giving at the Fed’s annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole. “But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain.”

Fears of a radiation leak mount near Ukrainian nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities have begun distributing iodine tablets to residents near Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in case of a radiation leak, amid mounting fears that the fighting around the complex could trigger a catastrophe. The move came a day after the plant was temporarily knocked offline because of what officials said was fire damage to a transmission line. The incident heightened dread of a nuclear disaster in a country still haunted by the 1986 disaster at Chernobyl.

Britain to see 80% spike in energy bills as crisis deepens

LONDON (AP) — British residents will see an 80% increase in their annual household energy bills. The U.K.’s energy regulator announced Friday that costs will go from 1,971 pounds a year to 3,549 pounds in October. It follows a record 54% annual spike in April. The costs are roiling the British economy, which has the highest inflation rate among the Group of Seven wealthiest democracies and seen disruptive strikes for months as workers push for pay to keep pace with the increasingly expensive cost of living. Charities, public health leaders and even energy firms warn of catastrophic effects on poorer people already struggling to afford essentials.

Secret Service recovers $286M in stolen pandemic loans

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Secret Service said Friday that it has recovered $286 million in fraudulently obtained pandemic loans and is returning the money to the Small Business Administration. An investigation initiated by the Secret Service’s Orlando office found that alleged conspirators submitted Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications by using fake or stolen employment and personal information. They then used an online bank to conceal and move their criminal proceeds. The Secret Service worked with the bank to identify roughly 15,000 accounts and seize $286 million connected to the accounts.

Student loan relief highlights burden on Black borrowers

On average Black borrowers carry a heavier burden of student loan debt than white borrowers. The disparity reflects a racial wealth gap in the U.S. — one that some advocates say the debt relief plan does not do enough to narrow. One in four Black borrowers would see their debt cleared entirely under the administration’s plan, which cancels $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that earn less than $250,000. Wisdom Cole, national director of the NAACP Youth & College Division, said more work needs to be done to make higher education accessible and affordable.

Some cities could be left behind on lead pipe replacements

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal infrastructure bill signed last year provides $15 billion to help communities find and replace lead water pipes. But many cities don’t know where their lead pipes are. Some states have prepared for the money doing surveys so they can quickly dig up the pipes when they get it. Others have not yet located their lead problems. If they delay, cities could lose out on the money. Lead exposure can lower IQ, stunt development and cause behavior problems in children. There are millions of lead pipes underground, concentrated mostly in the Midwest and Northeast.

EPA to designate 'forever chemicals' as hazardous substances

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency says it's designating “forever chemicals” used in cookware, carpets and firefighting foams as hazardous substances. That clears the way for quicker cleanup of the group of toxic compounds known as PFAS. Designation as a hazardous substance under the Superfund law means releases of two chemicals in that group called PFOA and PFOS at certain levels would have to be reported. The EPA could then require cleanups to protect public health and recover cleanup costs. The Natural Resources Defense Council calls the EPA's Friday announcement an important step to clean contaminated sites nationwide. The American Chemistry Council represents major chemical companies and says the EPA proposal is “expensive" and "unworkable."

Serena's example: Tennis icon's impact felt in Black America

NEW YORK (AP) — After nearly three decades in the public eye, few can match Serena Williams' array of accomplishments, medals and awards. Through it all, the 23-time Grand Slam title winner hasn’t let the public forget that she’s a Black American woman who embraces her responsibility as a beacon for her people. Now Williams has indicated she is getting ready to hang up her tennis racket for good, perhaps even right after the U.S. Open. That tournament starts Monday. But no matter how her swan song plays out, Williams’ icon status on and off the court, as well as her impact as a role model in the Black community, are indelible.

Watson case revives old fight for massage therapy industry

CLEVELAND (AP) — Michelle Krause grapples with the challenge of telling people she is a massage therapist. It's just easier to say she works in finance or nutrition. She's among the hundreds of massage therapists attending the American Massage Therapy Association’s three-day national convention in Cleveland, which began Thursday. It's an opportunity to talk about a job made more difficult amid the pandemic. There was the 2021 attack on three Atlanta-area massage businesses in which eight people were killed. And then there's the lingering stain of NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson’s ongoing case that has perpetuated the sex worker stigma around the industry. These professionals are trying to move forward, focusing on education, ethics, vetting potential customers and setting boundaries.