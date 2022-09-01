AP News Summary at 11:50 a.m. EDT

UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine nuclear plant amid fighting

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — A U.N. inspection team has arrived at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on a mission to safeguard it from catastrophe. It reached the site Thursday amid fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces that prompted the shutdown of one reactor and underscored the urgency and the danger of the task. The 14-member team from the International Atomic Energy Agency reached Europe’s biggest nuclear plant in a convoy of SUVs and vans, after months of negotiations to get inside the complex and take steps to prevent a disaster on the continent.

Trump documents: Judge to hear arguments on outside expert

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida is set to hear arguments Thursday afternoon on whether to appoint an outside legal expert to review government records seized by the FBI last month in a search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. Lawyers for Trump say the appointment of a special master is necessary to ensure an independent inspection of the documents. They say a review would allow for “highly personal information” such as diaries or journals to be separated from the investigation and returned to Trump. The Justice Department says an appointment is unwarranted because investigators have completed their review of potentially privileged records and identified “a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information.”

Low on water, prep football adapts in Mississippi's capital

A water crises in Mississippi's capital city has forced high school football coaches to adjust on the fly. High school football is a big part of the state's cultural identity. Coaches and players are trying to adapt and figure out ways to practice and play games. Coaches say drinking water isn't much of a problem, but keeping everything clean is difficult. Some are taking uniforms to laundromats or even to their own houses to keep programs running. Many Jackson residents have been without running water in their homes and businesses this week because of breakdowns in the city’s main water treatment plant.

Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’

Local law enforcement agencies from suburban Southern California to rural North Carolina have been using an obscure cellphone tracking tool, at times without search warrants, that empowers them to follow people’s movements months back in time. Public records and internal emails obtained by The Associated Press show police have used the database known as “Fog Reveal” to search hundreds of billions of records drawn from 250 million devices. The data enables law enforcement to assemble so-called “patterns of life.” It's been used in criminal investigations ranging from the murder of a nurse in Arkansas to tracing the movements of a potential participant in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Peltola beats Palin, wins Alaska House special election

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola has won the special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat, besting a field that included Republican Sarah Palin. Peltola, who is Yup’ik, will become the first Alaska Native to serve in the House and the first woman elected to Alaska’s House seat, which was held for 49 years by Republican Don Young. Young died in March. This was the first statewide ranked choice voting election in Alaska. Peltola’s victory is a boon for Democrats, particularly coming off better-than-expected performances in special elections around the country this year following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Peltola says she is honored and humbled by the support she's received.

For exiled Uyghurs, UN report is long-awaited vindication

BEIJING (AP) — The U.N.’s long-delayed report on mass detentions and other rights abuses against Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in China's far-western Xinjiang region has been welcomed by survivors as an acknowledgement of abuses they say they faced at the hands of the Chinese state. The assessment released by the U.N. human rights office concluded that Beijing's crackdown in Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity and called for “urgent attention” from the world to address them. Survivors say the significance of the assessment is that the weight and authority of the United Nations lends credibility to their accusations.

More kids are repeating a grade. Is it good for them?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — As some children struggled to keep up with school in the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic, many states saw significant increases in the number of students held back to repeat grades. Twenty-four of the 28 states that provided data for the most recent academic year saw increases, according to an Associated Press analysis. Three states — South Carolina, West Virginia and Delaware — saw retention more than double. Experts have cautioned about risks to students’ social lives and academic futures, but many parents have asked for do-overs to help their children recover.

Putin pays tribute to Gorbachev but won't attend his funeral

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has paid tribute to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev but will not attend the weekend funeral, a decision reflecting the Kremlin’s ambivalence about Gorbachev’s legacy. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin's working schedule wouldn't allow him to attend Saturday's funeral, adding that the Russian leader on Thursday visited a Moscow hospital where Mikhail Gorbachev’s body is kept to lay flowers at his coffin. Asked if Gorbachev will be given a state funeral, Peskov said the funeral will have “elements” of state funeral, such as honorary guards, and the government will help organize them. He wouldn’t elaborate how the ceremony will differ from a full-fledged state funeral.

Watering while Black: anatomy of a pastor's Alabama arrest

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (AP) — A Black pastor plans to sue an Alabama city whose white police officers placed him in handcuffs after he refused to identify himself while watering flowers for his neighbor on private property. Footage from one of the officers' body cameras shows how quickly a previously noneventful evening on a quiet residential street in Childersburg devolved into yet another potentially explosive situation involving a Black man and white law enforcement authorities in the United States.

China demands US drop tech export curbs after Nvidia warning

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government is calling on Washington to repeal technology export curbs after chip designer Nvidia Corp. said a new product might be delayed and some work might be moved out of China. The latest controls add to mounting U.S.-Chinese tension over technology and security. American officials say they need to limit the spread of technology that can be used to make weapons. Nvidia said buyers of its A100 graphics processing chips and development of the newer H100 might be affected. China's Commerce Ministry accused Washington of abusing export controls to limit semiconductor sales to China. It said trade curbs would disrupt supply chains and global economic recovery.