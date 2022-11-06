AP News Summary at 11:50 a.m. EST

GOP eyes midterm wins as Biden warns of threats to democracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are eyeing major gains in Tuesday’s elections and appealing to supporters over the final weekend of the 2022 campaign to sideline Democrats. President Joe Biden and his two most recent Democratic predecessors say the prospect of GOP victories could undermine the future of American democracy. More than 39 million people have already voted early or by mail in an election that will decide control of Congress and key governorships. Biden is set to campaign in suburban New York on Sunday. Former President Donald Trump plans a Miami rally. He's hoping a strong GOP showing on Election Day will generate momentum for the 2024 run that he's expected to launch soon.

Will voters stick with Biden outlook or take US another way?

WASHINGTON (AP) — With his party’s control over Congress teetering on the brink, President Joe Biden has traveled the country this fall trying to turn the midterm elections into a choice between two visions for America. On Tuesday, voters will decide whether to stick with his outlook or take the country in a different direction. Biden is dealing with difficult challenges in elections that will set the dynamics for the rest of his first term. Presidents tend to see their party suffer major setbacks in their second year in office, and in addition, Biden is saddled with a cloudy economic picture and the limits of his own popularity.

Kyiv prepares for a winter with no heat, water or power

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, is warning residents that they must prepare for the worst this winter if Russia keeps striking the country’s energy infrastructure. Vitali Klitschko says that means he cannot rule out residents having no electricity, water or heat in the freezing cold. He said Ukrainian workers are doing everything they can to restore services, but the public must prepare themselves. Rotating blackouts were beginning Sunday in Kyiv and nearby regions. Elsewhere, Russian forces were stepping up their strikes in the fiercely contested eastern province of Donetsk. The region's governor says the strikes have almost completely destroyed the power plants that serve the city of Bakhmut and the nearby town of Soledar.

World in crisis a grim backdrop for UN climate talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Envoys from around the globe gathered Sunday in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on tackling climate change amid a multitude of competing crises. Notching up a first small victory, negotiators agreed after two frantic days of preliminary talks to formally discuss the question of vulnerable nations receiving money for the loss and damage they’ve suffered from climate change. The issue has weighed on the talks for years, with rich nations including the United States pushing back against the idea of climate reparations. The outgoing chair of the talks, British official Alok Sharma, urged countries to stay focused on curbing global warming. He warned that “inaction is myopic and can only defer climate catastrophe.”

Cesspool or civility? Elon Musk's Twitter at a crossroads

The discourse was never all that civil on Twitter. The loudest voices often drown out softer and more nuanced takes — after all, it’s much easier to rage-tweet at a perceived enemy than to try to find common ground, whether the argument is about transgender kids or baseball. While some amount of chaos is expected after a corporate takeover, Elon Musk’s murky plans for Twitter — especially around misinformation and hate speech — are raising alarms about where one of the world’s most high-profile information ecosystems is headed. All that seems certain is that for now, at least, as Elon Musk goes, so goes Twitter.

West Virginia's opioid crisis transcends partisan politics

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's opioid crisis is transcending partisan politics as city council candidates from three different parties tackle the issue in the capital of Charleston. Republican candidate Dr. Frank Annie, Democrat Joe Solomon and independent Sheena Griffith have all come face-to-face with the problem during their interactions with the community. The three say not enough has changed more than a year after the city was declared the scene of the country's "most concerning HIV outbreak” due to IV drug use. Still, local officials are divided on how best to handle the crisis. It's urgent that they get it right, with millions of dollars from legal settlements with opioid manufacturers and pharmacies on the way.

EXPLAINER: Qatar's vast wealth helps it host FIFA World Cup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar is home to some 2.9 million people, but a small fraction of that — around one in 10 — are Qatari citizens. They enjoy massive wealth and benefits fueled by Qatar’s shared control of one of the world’s largest reserves of natural gas. Oil and gas have made the 50-year-old country fantastically wealthy and influential. When World Cup fans descend on Qatar this month to attend the tournament, they’ll arrive at one of the world’s newest airports, where expensive artwork, indoor water installations and luxury designer shops relay Qatar’s vast wealth. When visitors step out into the capital, Doha, they’ll see modern skyscrapers, man-made islands, architecturally stunning museums and a stream of luxury hotels.

Chebet and Lokedi of Kenya win NYC Marathon races in debuts

NEW YORK (AP) — Evans Chebet of Kenya won the New York City Marathon men’s race in his debut after Daniel Do Nascimento collapsed 21 miles in. Chebet finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 41 seconds, which was 13 seconds ahead of Shura Kitata of Ethiopia. Sharon Lokedi of Kenya won the women’s race in her debut at the event. Lokedi was running her first-ever marathon and finished in 2:23:23. Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the men’s wheelchair race for the fifth time by shattering the course record. He tied Kurt Fearnley for most-ever victories in the men’s wheelchair race. Susannah Scaroni won the women's wheelchair race, also besting the previous course mark.

Banned book lesson thrusts Oklahoma teacher into campaign

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A high school English teacher from Norman, Oklahoma, intended to spark a discussion in her classroom when she covered her bookshelves with butcher paper and a sign that read: “Books the state doesn't want you to read." Instead, Summer Boismier found herself out of a job and at the center of a political firestorm. The Republican candidate for state superintendent even called for Boismier's teaching license to be suspended. She and other teachers have found themselves at the center of a renewed conservative interest in public education as a political issue. The movement has broadened, with some people focusing on issues they say clash with conservative values _ such as teaching about social justice, gender, race and history.

Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — This week's total lunar eclipse is the last one for three years. Tuesday's total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America in the predawn hours. Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific can catch it after sunset. Totality will last nearly 1 1/2 hours as Earth passes directly between the moon and sun. The so-called blood moon will appear red from the light of Earth's sunsets and sunrises. At the peak of the eclipse, the moon will be more than 242,000 miles away. The next total lunar eclipse won’t be until 2025.