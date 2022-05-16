AP News Summary at 11:50 p.m. EDT

Online diary: Buffalo gunman plotted attack for months

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Detailed diary entries online appears to show that the white gunman accused of massacring 10 Black people in a racist rampage at a Buffalo supermarket wrote as early as November about staging a livestreamed attack on African Americans. Materials posted on the chat platform Discord also talk about practicing shooting from a car and scout the grocery store in March. The FBI’s top agent in Buffalo, Stephen Belongia, indicated on a call with other officials Monday that investigators are looking at accused killer Payton Gendron’s Discord activity, citing threads about body armor and taunts to federal authorities. The 18-year-old Gendron has pleaded not guilty to murder. Messages were left with his attorneys Monday. No one answered the door at his family's home.

Ukraine says mission at Mariupol steel mill is complete

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say the regiment that doggedly defended a steel mill as Ukraine’s last stronghold in the port city of Mariupol has completed its mission. The declaration came Monday after more than 260 fighters, including some badly wounded, were evacuated and taken to areas under Russia’s control. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the evacuation to separatist-controlled territory was done to save the lives of the fighters, who endured weeks of Russian assaults in the maze of underground passages below the hulking Azovstal steelworks. An unknown number of defenders stayed behind to await other rescue efforts. Meanwhile, Sweden joined Finland in deciding to seek NATO membership. The move was another diplomatic setback for Moscow.

Accused Buffalo gunman followed familiar radicalization path

The white gunman charged in a deadly, racist rampage inside a Buffalo supermarket didn’t need to travel abroad for tactical training, nor did he need to join an organization of like-minded militants who shared his world view. All Payton Gendron needed on his path to radicalization was exposure on the internet to a stew of hate-filled conspiracies, peddled in some cases by white killers whose massacres he had extensively researched online. The 18-year-old now stands accused in a murderous assault that left 10 Black people dead, and the rant-filled diatribe attributed to him fits an all-too-familiar profile — an aggrieved white man driven to violence by racist extremism.

US deaths from COVID hit 1 million, less than 2 1/2 years in

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has hit 1 million, less than 2 1/2 years into the outbreak. That is a once-unimaginable figure that only hints at the multitudes of loved ones and friends staggered by grief and frustration. The figure is based on data kept by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of dead is equivalent to a 9/11 attack every day for 336 days. It is roughly equal to the number of Americans who died in the Civil War and World War II combined. It’s as if Boston and Pittsburgh were wiped out. Some of those left behind say they cannot return to normal. They replay their loved ones’ voicemail messages. Or watch old videos to see them dance. When other people say they are done with the virus, they bristle with anger or ache in silence.

North Korea reports another fever surge amid COVID-19 crisis

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea reported another large jump in illnesses believed to be COVID-19 and encouraged good health habits as an outbreak spreads through its unvaccinated population. State media also said the military had deployed medical officers to help distribute medicine. The country said Tuesday another 270,000 people were found with fevers and six people died. That raises North Korea's deaths to 56 after more than 1.48 million people became ill with fever since late April. North Korea's outbreak is almost certainly bigger than the tally since it has limited testing capacity. There are also suspicions its death toll is underreported because people fear punishment or are trying to soften the blow to the country's leadership.

North Carolina Rep. Cawthorn seeks nomination after missteps

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn is facing seven challengers in North Carolina’s Republican primary, an early test of whether voters will grant the pro-Donald Trump firebrand another term despite his personal and political stumbles. Several GOP leaders have turned away from the 26-year-old congressman, with some citing a series of unforced errors. He called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “thug." Cawthorn also infuriated fellow Republicans in Congress when he alleged on a podcast that he had been invited to an orgy in Washington. State Sen. Chuck Edwards, Cawthorn’s top rival, received endorsements from U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis and the state’s top GOP legislative leaders. The leading candidate must get above 30% of the votes to avoid a runoff.

Pennsylvania governor race divides Republicans, unites Dems

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — As Pennsylvania Republicans prepare to choose a nominee for governor, some party officials are twisted in knots over the possibility of a primary victory by a candidate many see as too far too the right to win statewide this fall. Doug Mastriano, a retired U.S. Army colonel and state senator since 2019, has led polls in GOP field that includes nine candidates listed on the ballot. Mastriano is endorsed by Donald Trump, despite a number of party officials urging the former president not to do, fearing Mastriano can't win the politically divided state. The Democrats, meanwhile, are united in Tuesday’s primary behind the state’s two-term elected attorney general, Josh Shapiro, who is uncontested.

Authorities: Hate against Taiwanese led to church attack

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Chinese-born gunman was motivated by hatred against Taiwan when he chained shut the doors of a California church and hid firebombs before shooting at a gathering of mainly of elderly Taiwanese parishioners. The attack killed a man who tackled the gunman and possibly saved dozens of lives. Five more people were wounded. David Chou of Las Vegas drove to Orange County on Saturday and the next day attended a lunch held by Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church. Authorities say though he knew no one there, he spent about an hour mingling with about 40 attendees before carrying out his plot.

US allows more baby formula imports to fight shortage

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration has announced new steps to ease the national shortage of baby formula, including allowing more imports from overseas. Officials also reached an agreement to restart a shuttered baby formula factory from Abbott, the largest in the U.S.. Neither step will have an immediate effect on tight supplies that have left many parents searching for formula online or in food banks. After getting the FDA’s OK, Abbott said it will take eight to ten weeks before new products begin arriving in stores. The company didn’t set a timeline to restart manufacturing.

White House moves to loosen remittance, flight rules on Cuba

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it will expand flights to Cuba and lift Trump-era restrictions on remittances that immigrants can send to people on the island. The State Department said Monday that it will remove the current $1,000-per-quarter limit on family remittances and will allow non-family remittances, which will support independent Cuban entrepreneurs. The U.S. will also allow scheduled and charter flights to locations beyond Havana, according to the State Department. And it will move to reinstate the Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program and increase consular services and visa processing.

