AP News Summary at 11:52 a.m. EST

Democrats hold small but shrinking lead in key Arizona races

PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans have narrowed considerably in key Arizona races. Election officials have been chipping away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and attorney general Wednesday, while Republicans were optimistic the late-counted ballots would break heavily in their favor, as they did in 2020. It could take several days before it’s clear who won some of the closer contests. With Republicans still in the hunt, it remained unclear whether the stronger-than-expected showing for Democrats would extend to Arizona.

Biden to meet China's Xi on Monday for Taiwan, Russia talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will meet Monday with China's President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of next week’s Group of 20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia. The face-to-face meeting comes amid increasingly strained U.S.-China relations. It will be the first in-person meeting between the leaders of the world’s two biggest economies since Biden became president in January 2021. And it comes weeks after Xi was awarded a norm-breaking third, five-year term as the Chinese Communist Party leader during the party’s national congress. The White House announced the meeting on Thursday and said the two leaders would discuss “deepening lines of communication.”

GOP nudges closer to House win; Senate could hinge on runoff

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans inched closer to a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinges on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races. The midterm election defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership. There was a strong possibility that, for the second time in two years, the Senate majority could come down to a runoff in Georgia next month, with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker failing to earn enough votes to win outright. In the House, Republicans were within a dozen seats Wednesday night of the 218 needed to take control.

Trump urged to delay 2024 launch after GOP's uneven election

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was supposed to be a red wave that former President Donald Trump could triumphantly ride to the GOP nomination as he prepares to launch another White House run. Instead, Tuesday night’s disappointing results for Republicans are raising new questions about Trump’s appeal and the future of a party that has fully embraced him, seemingly at its peril, while at the same time giving new momentum to his most potent potential rival. Indeed, some allies were calling on Trump Wednesday to delay his planned announcement, saying the full focus needs to be a runoff election in Georgia that could again determine control of the Senate.

US consumer inflation eased to 7.7% over past 12 months

WASHINGTON (AP) — Price increases moderated in the United States last month in the latest sign that the inflation pressures that have gripped the nation might be easing as the economy slows and consumers grow more cautious. Consumer inflation reached 7.7% in October from a year earlier and 0.4% from September. The year-over-year increase, a slowdown from 8.2% in September, was the smallest rise since January. A measure called core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy, rose 6.3% in the past 12 months and 0.3% from September. The numbers were all lower than economists had expected, and they raised the possibility that the Federal Reserve could decide to slow its interest rate hikes.

Russia says troops begin to withdraw from key Ukrainian city

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia says its troops began pulling out of a strategic Ukrainian city amid growing signs it was following through on a retreat that would mark a turning point in the grinding war. Ukrainian officials acknowledged Moscow’s forces had no choice but to flee Kherson but remained cautious. It was difficult to know what was happening in the industrial port city. A forced pullout from Kherson would mark one of Russia’s worst setbacks yet, recalling its retreat from the capital in the early days of the war. Recapturing Kherson could allow Ukraine to win back lost territory in the south.

Tropical Storm Nicole topples beachfront homes into ocean

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole has sent multiple homes collapsing into the Atlantic Ocean. Nicole made landfall as a hurricane early Thursday near Vero Beach, Florida, but the brunt of the damage was along the East Coast well north of there, in the Daytona Beach area. Its damaging coastal surge was hitting beachfront properties in Daytona Beach Shores that lost their last protections during Hurricane Ian. Nicole is expected to dump lots of rain over a large area of the southeastern United States, with up to six inches falling over the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Taliban official: Women banned from Afghanistan's gyms

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A Taliban official says women are banned from using gyms in Afghanistan. The rule, which comes into force this week, is the group's latest edict cracking down on women's rights and freedoms. A spokesman from the Ministry of Virtue and Vice said on Thursday that the ban was being introduced because people were ignoring gender segregation rules and that women were not wearing the headscarf, or hijab. Women are also banned from parks. The Taliban overran the country last year, seizing power in August 2021. They have banned girls from middle school and high school and restricted women from most jobs. The U.N. says the ban is another example of the Taliban's “continued and systematic erasure” of women from public life.

Egypt: COP27 Focus should be climate, not jailed activist

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry indicated no shift in position with regard to a jailed activist who is on a hunger and water strike. In an interview with The Associated Press Shoukry said the Egyptian government had intervened to halve the cost of food and make soft drinks free. Asked about the case of Alaa Abdel-Fattah, where prison authorities intervened medically on Thursday after he went on hunger strike over his imprisonment, Shoukry made clear it was not a priority for him as chair of the 27th annual climate talks.

Michelle Obama shares personal stories of coping in new book

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michelle Obama says she wrote another book because everyone from her daughters to her girlfriends to strangers who wrote her letters wanted to know how to cope in these anxious times. The former first lady tells People magazine in an interview published on its website Thursday that she wrote “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” to share her coping strategies. The book is set for release on Tuesday. Mrs. Obama says she thinks people learn through stories. Mrs. Obama also is scheduled to open a monthlong, six-city tour on Tuesday to promote the book. The former first lady released her best-selling memoir, “Becoming,” in 2018.