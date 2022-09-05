AP News Summary at 11:52 p.m. EDT

Canadian police: 1 suspect in stabbings has been found dead

WELDON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Canadian police say one of the suspects in the killing of 10 people in a series of stabbings has been found dead, and his injuries are not self inflicted. Police say his brother, also a suspect, may be injured and remains on the run. Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said Damien Sanderson, 31, has been found dead and the they believe Myles Sanderson, 30, is in Regina, Saskatchewan. Authorities have said some of the victims were targeted and others appeared to have been chosen at random on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the town of Weldon in Saskatchewan province. They have given no motive for the crimes.

Judge grants Trump bid for special master in document search

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has granted a request by former President Donald Trump’s legal team to appoint a special master to review documents seized by the FBI during a search of his Florida home last month. The decision by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon came despite the objections of the Justice Department, which said an outside legal expert was not necessary in part because officials had already completed their review of potentially privileged documents. The appointment may slow the pace of the department’s investigation into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago, but it is not clear whether it will affect any investigative decisions or the ultimate outcome of the probe.

US: Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) — A newly downgraded U.S. intelligence finding says the Russian Ministry of Defense is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets an artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing fight in Ukraine. A U.S. official says the fact Russia is turning to the isolated state of North Korea demonstrates that its military "continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions.” The official spoke Monday on the condition of anonymity to discuss the intelligence determination. U.S. intelligence officials believe that the Russians could look to purchase additional North Korean military equipment.

Red wave crashing? GOP momentum slips as fall sprint begins

NEW YORK (AP) — The great red wave is looming. But as the 2022 midterm elections enter a final two-month sprint, leading Republicans fear their party’s advantage may be slipping. That's even as Democrats confront their president’s weak standing, deep voter pessimism and the weight of history. The shifting political landscape follows a string of President Joe Biden’s legislative victories on climate, health care and gun violence, just as Donald Trump’s hand-picked candidates in electoral battlegrounds struggle to broaden their appeal. But nothing has undermined the GOP’s momentum more than the Supreme Court’s decision to end abortion protections, which triggered a backlash even in the reddest of red states over the summer.

Typhoon batters S. Korea with 3 feet of rain, damaging winds

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The most powerful typhoon to hit South Korea in years has dumped 3 feet of rain, destroyed roads and felled power lines in its southern regions. Around 30,000 homes are without electricity as thousands of people fled to safer ground. Typhoon Hinnamnor grazed the resort island of Jeju and made landfall near Busan and was moving northeast toward the sea with winds of up to 89 miles per hour Tuesday. It is on track to move closer to eastern China later in the week. South Korean officials put the nation on alert about flooding and landslides. Firefighters were fighting blazes at a major steel plant, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether they were caused by the storm.

Biden blasts 'extreme' GOP in Labor Day swing-state trips

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is assailing “MAGA Republicans" and the extreme right in Labor Day remarks to union members. He addressed workers' gatherings in Milwaukee and outside Pittsburgh. Labor Day traditionally kicks off political crunch time, with campaigns scrambling to excite voters for Election Day on Nov. 8. In Milwaukee, Biden said he is not critical of all Republicans, but singled out those who have taken Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign cry to dangerous or hateful lengths. He also paid tribute to organized labor, saying “the middle class built America” but “unions built the middle class.”

Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister

LONDON (AP) — Liz Truss is set to take office Tuesday as Britain's new prime minister to steer the country through an acute cost-of-living crisis. Her selection was announced Monday after a leadership election by the Conservative Party. The current foreign secretary beat Rishi Sunak, the government’s former Treasury chief, in the vote among the party's dues-paying members. Truss faces immediate pressure to deliver on her promises to tackle the economic crisis walloping the U.K. She said after her election that she would deliver on dealing with not just people's energy bills but also long-term supply issues. Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled to formally name Truss as prime minister in a ceremony at the queen's Balmoral estate in Scotland.

Coast Guard ends search for 9 missing in floatplane crash

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for nine people who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters northwest of Seattle. The body of a 10th person was recovered by a good Samaritan on Sunday. The Coast Guard says all next of kin had been notified of Monday's decision to suspend the search. The Coast Guard says the Northwest Seaplanes flight left Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, and was headed to Renton Municipal Airport, the company’s base. The plane went down in Mutiny Bay off Whidbey Island, northwest of Seattle. The NTSB is sending a seven-person team to investigate.

16 Uvalde fourth graders waited an hour with wounded teacher

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — When Elsa Avila looks at the scar that runs down her torso, she can't help but remember May 24, when a gunman stormed her fourth grade wing at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers and leaving her and others wounded. For one hour, she waited motionless on the floor of her classroom as her 16 students took care of her and one another, waiting for the promised help. Now, as Uvalde families prepare to return to school on Tuesday, she and other survivors continue to heal physically and emotionally as parents call for accountability and gun safety.

Tiafoe ends Nadal's 22-match Slam streak in US Open 4th Rd

NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe has ended Rafael Nadal’s 22-match winning streak at Grand Slam tournaments by beating the 22-time major champion 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the U.S. Open’s fourth round. Tiafoe is a 24-year-old from Maryland who is seeded 22nd at Flushing Meadows and reached the second major quarterfinal of his career. He is the youngest American man to get that far at the U.S. Open since Andy Roddick in 2006. This surprise came a day after Nick Kyrgios eliminated No. 1 seed and defending champion Daniil Medvedev. That makes this the first U.S. Open without either of the top two seeded men reaching the quarterfinals since 2000.