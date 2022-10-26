AP News Summary at 11:52 p.m. EDT

Fetterman's rocky debate raises anxiety among Democrats

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A new sense of uncertainty has risen over Pennsylvania’s pivotal Senate contest. Democrats are struggling to remain optimistic about John Fetterman’s candidacy after a rocky debate performance. Fetterman took the debate stage Tuesday five months after suffering a stroke. He struggled to complete sentences, and he jumbled words throughout the hourlong event. That was not a surprise for those voters who know him best — Fetterman has never been a smooth orator. But it stirred a fresh sense of anxiety among party leaders and rank-and-file voters. Fetterman's campaign set up a rally for Wednesday night and released a new advertisement seizing on Oz’s comments that abortion laws should be decided partly by “local political leaders.”

Russia's chaotic draft leaves some out in cold, without gear

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial troop mobilization for the war in Ukraine, independent media outlets, human rights activists and draftees themselves have painted a bleak picture. They describe a haphazard, chaotic and ethnically biased effort to round up as many men as possible and push them quickly to the front, regardless of skill or training. The reservists included men without any military experience, some of whom were also unfit for service for medical reasons. There were shortages of gear, with outdated weapons handed out, and squalid living quarters awaited draftees at training camps. One analyst says the hasty call-up will hardly achieve anything other than “slowing down the advances” of Ukrainian troops,

3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Three men have been convicted of supporting a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor. It’s a victory for state prosecutors after months of mixed results in the main case in federal court. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were found guilty Wednesday of providing “material support” for a terrorist act as members of a paramilitary group, the Wolverine Watchmen. They held gun drills with a leader of the scheme, Adam Fox, who was disgusted with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and said he wanted to kidnap her. Defense attorneys argued that the three men had broken ties with Fox when the Whitmer plot came into focus by late summer 2020. In federal court, Fox and an ally were convicted of conspiracy and two more men pleaded guilty. Two others were acquitted.

No US-born Black players on expected World Series rosters

No U.S.-born Black players are projected to be on World Series rosters when the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros meet this week. Only once since Jackie Robinson broke the Major League Baseball color barrier in 1947 has there been a World Series without at least one Black player. It happened in 1950 when the New York Yankees played the Phillies. Slightly over 7% of players on opening day rosters this season were Black. The Astros and Phillies will announce their 26-man rosters several hours before Game 1 on Friday night at Minute Maid Park.

Meta fined $24.7M for campaign finance disclosure violations

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state judge has fined Facebook parent company Meta nearly $25 million for repeated, willful violations of campaign finance disclosure laws. The penalty issued by King County Superior Court Judge Douglass North on Wednesday was the maximum allowed. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson argued that the maximum was appropriate considering that he had previously sued Facebook in 2018 for violating the same law. Washington’s transparency law requires ad sellers such as Meta to disclose the names and addresses of those who buy political ads, the target of such ads and the total number of views of each ad. Meta has objected to the requirements. Ferguson described the fine as the largest campaign finance-related penalty ever issued in the U.S.

Russia may again block Antarctic marine protections

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Delegations from Russia and Ukraine are among those meeting in Australia this week to decide the future of Antarctica’s pristine waters. Conservationists say new marine protected areas and rules to prevent overfishing are desperately needed, but that Russia could use its veto-like powers to once again block progress. Achieving the required consensus for new action among this diverse group of 27, which also includes China, the United States and the European Union, has always been an immense challenge. And when two of the members are at war — and relations between China and many Western nations have deteriorated — consensus has become an even bigger obstacle.

Judge considers stopping Phoenix ballot drop box watchers

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge in Arizona says he hopes to decide by Friday whether to order members of a group to stop monitoring outdoor ballot drop boxes in the Phoenix area. The effort by the group Clean Elections USA has sparked allegations of voter intimidation. The groups Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans and Voto Latino asked U.S. District Judge Michael Liburdi on Wednesday to prevent members of Clean Elections USA from gathering within sight of drop boxes in Maricopa County, the state's most populous. The groups also want the judge to stop Clean Elections USA members from following voters and taking photos and videos of them and their cars. The attorney for Clean Elections USA said such a broad restraining order would be unconstitutional.

Musk lugs sink into Twitter HQ as $44B deal deadline looms

Elon Musk posted a video Wednesday showing him strolling into Twitter headquarters ahead of a Friday deadline to close his $44 billion deal to buy the company. Musk also changed his Twitter profile to refer to himself as “Chief Twit” and his location to Twitter's San Francisco headquarters, which he once suggested might be better suited as a homeless shelter. The video showed him carrying a sink through a lobby area. “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” he tweeted. A court has given Musk until Friday to close his April agreement to acquire the company after he earlier tried to back out of the deal.

French leader vows to raise retirement age to 65, up from 62

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is vowing to implement a pension reform that would eventually raise the retirement age by three years to 65 and make younger generations work longer. In an interview on France 2 television, Macron said Wednesday that the changes will start being applied next year and the minimum retirement age to get full pension will be gradually increased from 62 now to 65 by 2031. Yet he says he is “open” to discussion with workers' union the retirement age and making potential amendments to the proposals. A proposed pension overhaul sparked nationwide strikes and protests at the end of 2019 during Macron’s first term. Macron was reelected for a second term in April.

'Kill everyone': Russian violence in Ukraine was strategic

ZDVYZHIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — When Russian troops crossed from Belarus into Ukraine in late February, pressing toward Kyiv, they were ordered to block and destroy “nationalist resistance." That's according to the Royal United Services Institute, a London think tank that has reviewed copies of Russia’s battle plans. Soldiers used lists compiled by Russian intelligence and conducted “zachistki” — cleansing operations — sweeping neighborhoods to identify and neutralize anyone who might pose a threat. They captured, tortured and killed people on the slightest suspicion they might be helping the Ukrainian military. And their leader, who likely approved those orders, was Col. Gen. Alexander Chaiko.