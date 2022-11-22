AP News Summary at 11:53 a.m. EST

'It's the reflex': Veteran helped disarm gunman at gay club

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — An army veteran who helped subdue the gunman at a gay club in Colorado Springs credits his military training and instincts in helping him disarm the attacker. Rich Fierro told reporters Monday how he grabbed the gunman's body armor and began punching him. Authorities say Fierro and another man, Thomas James, stopped the shooter after he began spraying bullets inside Club Q on Saturday night. The rampage killed five people and wounded 17. His daughter's boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, was among those fatally shot.

Indonesian rescuers search through rubble of quake; 268 dead

CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian rescuers used jackhammers, circular saws and sometimes their bare hands to shift the rubble of flattened buildings as they searched for the dead and missing from an earthquake. The 5.6 magnitude quake has killed at least 268 people. With many missing, some remote areas still unreachable and more than 1,000 people injured, the death toll was likely to rise. Hospitals near the epicenter on the densely populated island of Java were already overwhelmed. Patients hooked up to IV drips lay on stretchers and cots in tents set up outside.

World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messi's Argentina 2-1

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Saudi Arabia scored one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever by beating an Argentina team led by Lionel Messi 2-1. Messi’s quest to win the one major title to elude him got off to a shocking start and brought back memories of Cameroon’s 1-0 win over an Argentina team led by Diego Maradona in the opening game of the 1990 World Cup. Goals by Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari in a five-minute span in the second half gave the Saudis their greatest win. Messi stood with his hands on his hips near the center circle and looking stone-faced as Saudi Arabia’s jubilant players ran in all directions around him.

'Stock up on blankets': Ukrainians brace for horrific winter

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say Ukraine could face rolling blackouts through March because Russian airstrikes have caused what they call “colossal” damage to the power grid. To cope in the harsh winter, authorities are urging Ukrainians to stock up on supplies and evacuate hard-hit areas. Russia has been pummeling Ukraine’s power grid and other infrastructure for weeks. That onslaught has caused widespread blackouts and deprived millions of Ukrainians of electricity, heat and water. The head of Ukraine's power grid operator says the attacks have damaged practically every thermal and hydroelectric power plant. In another development, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced $4.5 billion in aid to bolster Ukraine's economic stability and support core government services.

Georgia runoff: Why one Senate seat is crucial for Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have secured their majority in the Senate for the next two years. But holding on to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s seat in Georgia’s runoff next month could be crucial to their success. If Warnock wins the runoff against Republican Herschel Walker, Democrats will have 51 seats. That would make legislating a lot easier than in the current 50-50 Senate, the narrowest possible balance of power. For the last two years, Democrats have had to rely on Vice President Kamala Harris to break ties. The seat would give Democrats the ability to pass bills while losing one vote and likely an extra member on committees.

A rail strike looms and impact on US economy could be broad

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — American consumers and nearly every industry will be affected if freight trains grind to a halt next month. One of the biggest rail unions rejected its deal Monday over concerns about demanding schedules and the lack of paid sick time. The U.S. hasn't seen an extended rail strike in a century. Many businesses only have a few days’ worth of raw materials and space for finished goods. If a strike goes past a few days, makers of food, fuel, cars and chemicals would all feel the squeeze, as would their customers. That’s not to mention the commuters who would be left stranded because many passenger railroads use tracks owned by the freight railroads.

King Charles III welcomes S. African leader for state visit

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III has welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to London for the first state visit of his reign. It will include a formal banquet as well as talks with government leaders focused on investment and green energy. Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, greeted Ramaphosa during a ceremony on Horse Guards Parade near Buckingham Palace. William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, also attended. The visit was organized before the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a nod to her longtime devotion to the Commonwealth. The last state visit by a South African leader was in 1996, when Nelson Mandela was honored two years after he became South Africa’s first Black president.

Man charged with reckless homicide in Apple store crash

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a man is being charged with reckless homicide after crashing his SUV through the front window of an Apple store in Massachusetts. Monday's crash in Hingham, southeast of Boston, killed one person and injured many others. Prosecutors say 53-year-old Bradley Rein was charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle. He was arrested Monday night and is to be arraigned Tuesday in Hingham. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf. The person who died has been identified as 65-year-old Kevin Bradley, of New Jersey. Apple says he was on site to support recent construction at the store.

Bison's relocation to Native lands revives a spiritual bond

BULL HOLLOW, Okla. (AP) — Bison nearly vanished from the Great Plains. Decades later, there's a nationwide resurgence of Indigenous tribes seeking to reconnect with the humpbacked, shaggy-haired animals that occupy a crucial place in centuries-old tradition and belief. Since 1992 the federally chartered InterTribal Buffalo Council has helped relocate surplus bison. The come locations such as Badlands, Yellowstone and Grand Canyon National Parks to 82 member tribes in 20 states. Collectively, they are managing over 20,000 of the animals on their lands. One prominent Native leader says the goal is “to restore buffalo back to Indian country for that cultural and spiritual connection that Indigenous people have with the buffalo.”

Indonesia quake survivor grieves 11 relatives as he rebuilds

CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — Enjot was tending his cows in the hills around his home when the earth shook, toppling his home, badly hurting his sister-in-law and her two children and killing 11 other of his relatives. The 45-year-old became one of the thousands of Indonesians reeling from Monday’s 5.6 magnitude quake, which killed hundreds of people, hurt thousands and disrupted untold numbers of lives. Enjot, who goes by one name like many Indonesians, spends his days rebuilding his life and visiting his sister-in-law and her kids in an overwhelmed hospital.