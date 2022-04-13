AP News Summary at 11:55 p.m. EDT

Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location

NEW YORK (AP) — The man accused of shooting 10 people on a Brooklyn subway train has been arrested and charged with a federal terrorism offense. Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said the motive remains unclear, and there is no indication the suspect has ties to terror organizations. The 62-year-old Frank R. James was taken into custody Wednesday, about 30 hours after the violence. A message seeking comment was sent to a lawyer representing him. Two law enforcement officials say the suspect called police to say he could be found at a McDonald’s in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood. The two officials weren’t authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Presidents from countries on Russia's doorstep visit Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The presidents of four countries on Russia’s doorstep have underscored their support for Ukraine in a visit to the embattled country. Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia all worry they may face Russian attack in the future if Ukraine falls. The trip Wednesday by the countries' presidents comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to continue his bloody offensive until its “full completion.” In the Odesa region, Gov. Maksym Marchenko said Ukrainian forces struck the guided-missile cruiser Moskva — the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet — with two missiles and caused “serious damage.” The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the ship was damaged but not that it was hit by Ukraine — it said ammunition on board detonated as a result of a fire.

Texas keeping most truck inspections despite border gridlock

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he will continue truck inspections that have gridlocked the U.S.-Mexico border for days. The two-term Republican governor said Wednesday he would not repeal his new policy at all bridges until there are more assurances of security. Abbott did lift inspections at one international bridge after announcing what he said was an agreement for more enhanced security with Nuevo Leon, Mexico. But the most dramatic backups of commercial trucks along Texas’ 1,200-mile border have occurred at other bridges that do not share a border with Nuevo Leon.

When Biden 'speaking from his heart' doesn't speak for US

WASHINGTON (AP) — There’s no such thing as a purely personal opinion from the Oval Office on major matters of policy. But in several remarks about the Ukraine war in recent weeks, President Joe Biden has been voicing opinions that are not in step with U.S. — and his — policy. He's labeled Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal. He's appeared to advocate regime change in Moscow. And now he's branded Russian war actions as genocide. In each case, the White House has sought to clarify his remarks, and to say he is not changing policies but “speaking from his heart.”

Video: Michigan cop on Black man's back, fatally shot him

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Video shows a Michigan police officer struggling with a Black man over a Taser before fatally shooting him in the head while the man was face down on the ground. Grand Rapids police released video from different sources Wednesday, nine days after Patrick Lyoya was killed during a traffic stop. Key footage came from a passenger in the car. Video shows Lyoya trying to run and a struggle over the officer’s Taser. The new police chief in Grand Rapids says he released the videos in the spirit of transparency. State police are investigating the shooting. Chief Eric Winstrom says the shooting is a “tragedy.” City Manager Mark Washington says he's bracing for “shock” and “anger” by the public.

'Prophet of Doom': Subway suspect left ranting video clues

NEW YORK (AP) — The suspect arrested in the Brooklyn subway shooting that left 10 people wounded by gunfire also left behind a trove of angry YouTube videos. Police were studying them Wednesday for a possible motive. Frank James seemed to vent about nearly everything in his videos. Racism in America, his struggles with mental illness, New York City’s new mayor, 9/11, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Black women. In one, he said: “This nation was born in violence, it’s kept alive by violence or the threat thereof, and it’s going to die a violent death."

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads guilty to forcible touching

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has pleaded guilty to forcibly kissing a worker at a New York nightclub in 2018, calling himself a “celebrity figure” who meant no harm. Gooding also publicly apologized for the first time to two other women who accused him of similar behavior in separate encounters. His admissions were part of a plea deal that came nearly three years after the Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” star was arrested. The case saw several delays as his lawyers sought to get charges reduced or dismissed. Wednesday's deal lets Gooding avoid any possibility of jail time if he continues “alcohol and behavior modification” counseling for six months.

France's Le Pen warns against sending weapons to Ukraine

PARIS (AP) — French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has warned against sending any more weapons to Ukraine. She also called for a rapprochement between NATO and Russia once Moscow’s war in Ukraine winds down. Le Pen is an outspoken French nationalist who has long ties to Russia. She is seeking to unseat President Emmanuel Macron in France's April 24 presidential runoff. On Wednesday, Le Pen pledged to pull France out of NATO’s military command and dial back French support for the whole European Union. Her domestic critics and France’s EU partners both worry that a possible Le Pen presidency could undermine Western unity as the U.S. and Europe seek to support Ukraine and end Russia’s ruinous war against its neighbor.

Heal Thyself: Most who tear Achilles tendon can skip surgery

LONDON (AP) — New research suggests that surgery may not be needed for most Achilles tendon tears. Doctors have long been divided over whether it’s better to fix a torn Achilles tendon with surgery or just treat it with a brace and physical therapy. In the biggest-ever study investigating which treatment is best, scientists in Norway tracked 526 patients who had standard surgery, minimally invasive surgery, or no surgery. They reported Wednesday that they found only slight differences in how everyone had recovered about a year later, although there was a slightly higher chance of a re-injury in those who didn't have surgery.

