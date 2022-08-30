AP News Summary at 11:57 p.m. EDT

Feds cite efforts to 'obstruct' probe of docs at Trump home

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says it has uncovered efforts to obstruct its investigation into the discovery of classified records at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The assertion was made in a court filing Tuesday night that lays out the most detailed chronology to date of interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the presence of the documents at Mar-a-Lago. In the filing, the Justice Department says FBI agents “uncovered multiple sources of evidence” indicating that Trump and his representatives had failed to fully comply with a subpoena to turn over classified records and that additional classified documents remained at Mar-a-Lago.

Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91

MOSCOW (AP) — Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, has died at 91. He waged a losing battle to salvage a crumbling empire but produced extraordinary reforms that led to the end of the Cold War. The Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow said in a statement that Gorbachev died after a long illness. No other details were given. Though in power less than seven years, Gorbachev unleashed a breathtaking series of changes. They quickly overtook him and resulted in the collapse of the authoritarian Soviet state, the freeing of Eastern European nations from Russian domination and the end of decades of East-West nuclear confrontation.

Mikhail Gorbachev's death mourned as passing of rare leader

BANGKOK (AP) — The passing of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union and for many the man who restored democracy to many European countries under communist rule, was mourned for the loss of of what world leaders described as a rare leader who brought global change and at the time a hope for peace among the superpowers. But the man who died in Moscow on Tuesday at the age of 91, was also reviled by many in his own country who blamed him for the 1991 implosion of the Soviet Union and its diminution as a superpower. The loss of pride and power also led to the eventual rise of Vladimir Putin, who has spent the past quester century trying to restore Russia to its former glory and beyond.

Biden blasts 'MAGA Republicans,' 'sickening' attacks on FBI

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — President Joe Biden is railing against the “MAGA Republicans in Congress” who have refused to condemn the Jan. 6, 2021, assault at the U.S. Capitol and now are increasingly targeting the FBI. Biden tried Tuesday to portray Democrats as the true pro-law enforcement party ahead of the November midterms. He seized on comments from allies of former President Donald Trump who have called for stripping funding from the FBI since it executed a search warrant at Trump’s Florida residence. Biden’s remarks were his first substantive defense of the FBI since the Aug. 8 search at Mar-a-Lago. “I’m opposed to defunding the police; I’m also opposed to defunding the FBI,” he says.

Japan PM apologizes for party's church links, will cut ties

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says his ruling party will cut ties with the Unification Church following a widening scandal trigged by former leader Shinzo Abe’s assassination last month. Widespread cozy ties between members of Kishida governing Liberal Democratic Party and the church have surfaced since Abe’s death in July. The suspect allegedly told police he killed Abe because of his apparent link to the church. Dozens of party members have since acknowledged their ties to the church and related organizations. Kishida purged his Cabinet of seven ministers with church ties earlier in August, but more ministers and aides have admitted ties since. Kishida also apologized over the loss of public trust in politics because of the scandal.

Michigan board to consider abortion rights ballot initiative

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's Board of Canvassers is set to decide whether a ballot initiative that seeks to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution should go before voters in November. The Bureau of Elections determined the initiative's petition received enough signatures to qualify for the ballot last week and recommended the board approve it. The board is scheduled to vote Wednesday. The proposed amendment seeks to replace a 91-year-old state law that bans abortion in all instances except to save the life of the pregnant woman and its inclusion on the ballot is expected to heavily impact the battleground state's election.

New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City will begin posting signs proclaiming the iconic tourist destination Times Square as a “Gun Free Zone.” The 25-block business district in the center of Manhattan is arguably the busiest in the United States. Under a sweeping new state gun law that goes into effect Thursday, it would be one of scores of “sensitive” places, including parks, churches and theaters that would be off limits for guns. The new rules are meant to address a U.S. Supreme Court decision that further expanded Second Amendment gun rights when it invalidated a century-old law that required gun owners to prove they had a compelling need to carry.

Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A surge in fighting on Ukraine's southern front is fueling speculation that the long-awaited Ukrainian counteroffensive to try to turn the tide of the war is underway. Ukraine claims it destroyed bridges and ammunition depots and pounded command posts in the Russian-occupied Kherson region, while Russia says it repelled the attack and inflicted heavy casualties. Ukrainian authorities are keeping the world guessing about their intentions, and cautioning against excessive optimism in a conflict that has seen changing fortunes before. The Ukrainian southern command’s spokeswoman said its forces are preventing the Russians from bringing in reserves, in part by destroying supply lines across the Dnieper River and striking command posts.

Mississippi capital: Water everywhere, not a drop to drink

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city is struggling with multiple water problems — too much on the ground after heavy rainfall in the past week, and not enough safe water coming through the pipes for people to use. Parts of Jackson were without running water Tuesday because flooding worsened problems in one of two water-treatment plants. The city of 150,000 had already been under a boil-water notice for a month because the Health Department found cloudy water that could cause digestive problems. Gov. Tate Reeves has declared a state of emergency for Jackson’s water system. Water is being distributed, for drinking and for flushing toilets.

Prosecutors rest in R. Kelly’s trial-fixing, child porn case

CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors have rested at R. Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago after presenting two weeks of evidence in a bid to prove charges that accuse the singer of enticing underage girls for sex and producing child pornography. Among the last witnesses to testify for the government was a 42-year-old woman, who took the stand Tuesday morning. She went by the pseudonym “Nia.” She was the fourth accuser to testify against the singer at the trial in Kelly’s hometown. Kelly’s legal team now gets its chance to attack the government’s case. The judge told jurors they'll have Wednesday off and will return Thursday morning to hear the first defense witnesses. Closing arguments are expected to happen in the middle of next week.