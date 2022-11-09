AP News Summary at 11:57 p.m. EST

Trump urged to delay 2024 launch after GOP's uneven election

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was supposed to be a red wave that former President Donald Trump could triumphantly ride to the GOP nomination as he prepares to launch another White House run. Instead, Tuesday night’s disappointing results for Republicans are raising new questions about Trump’s appeal and the future of a party that has fully embraced him, seemingly at its peril, while at the same time giving new momentum to his most potent potential rival. Indeed, some allies were calling on Trump Wednesday to delay his planned announcement, saying the full focus needs to be a runoff election in Georgia that could again determine control of the Senate.

GOP nudges closer to House win; Senate could hinge on runoff

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans inched closer to a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinges on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races. The midterm election defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership. There was a strong possibility that, for the second time in two years, the Senate majority could come down to a runoff in Georgia next month, with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker failing to earn enough votes to win outright. In the House, Republicans were within a dozen seats Wednesday night of the 218 needed to take control.

Democratic edge shrinks in Arizona Senate, governor races

PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans have narrowed considerably in key Arizona races. Election officials have been chipping away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads Wednesday in key races for U.S. Senate, governor and secretary of state, while Republicans were optimistic the late-counted ballots would break heavily in their favor, as they did in 2020. It could take several days before it’s clear who won some of the closer contests.

Russia's Putin won't attend upcoming G-20 summit in Bali

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia next week, avoiding a possible confrontation with the United States and its allies over his war in Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders are to attend the summit in Bali that starts Nov. 15. The summit was to have been the first time Biden and Putin would have been together at a gathering since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Instead, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation. The G-20 is the biggest of three summits being held in Southeast Asia this week and next. It's unclear if Lavrov will represent Russia at all of them.

100,000 Russian troops killed or injured in Ukraine, US says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff says Russia's announced retreat from Kherson in southern Ukraine and a potential stalemate in fighting over the winter could provide both countries an opportunity to negotiate peace. Army Gen. Mark Milley says “well over 100,000 Russian soldiers" have been killed or wounded, with similar figures on the Ukrainian side. He says as many as 40,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed. Milley made the remarks at The Economic Club of New York on Wednesday.

Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida-bound storm has strengthened into Hurricane Nicole after pounding the Bahamas and state officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. It’s a rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida, where only two hurricanes have made landfall since recordkeeping began in 1853 — the 1935 Yankee Hurricane and Hurricane Kate in 1985. At 10 p.m. EST, about 75 miles (125 kilometers) east-northeast of West Palm Beach, Florida, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said. Its maximum sustained winds were recorded at 75 mph (120 kph), and the system was moving west at 13 mph (20 kph).

Facebook parent Meta cuts 11,000 jobs, 13% of workforce

Facebook parent Meta is laying off 13% of its employees as it contends with faltering revenue and broader tech industry woes. The move that comes just a week after widespread layoffs at Twitter under its new owner, billionaire Elon Musk. Meta, like other social media companies, enjoyed a financial boost during the pandemic lockdown era because more people stayed home and scrolled on their phones and computers. But as the lockdowns ended and people started going outside again, revenue growth began to falter. An economic slowdown and a grim outlook for online advertising have contributed to Meta’s woes.

Musk seeks to reassure advertisers on Twitter after chaos

Elon Musk is seeking to reassure big companies that advertise on Twitter that his chaotic takeover of the social media platform won’t harm their brands. He acknowledged that some “dumb things” might happen on his way to creating a better, safer user experience. The latest erratic move on the minds of major advertisers was Musk’s decision to abolish a new “official” label on high-profile Twitter accounts just hours after introducing it. Twitter began adding the gray labels to some prominent accounts, including brands like Coca-Cola, Nike and Apple. A few hours later, the labels started disappearing.

Tight California races may determine US House control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A string of California U.S. House races remains in play, and the outcome could make the difference in which party controls the chamber next year. With millions of votes yet to be counted statewide, Republicans hope to pull off surprises in the liberal-leaning state, while Democrats are seeking to protect — and potentially expand — their turf. In Southern California, Democratic Reps. Katie Porter and Mike Levin are locked in close races — despite recent campaign appearances with President Joe Biden. East of Los Angeles, Rep. Ken Calvert, the longest-serving California Republican, trailed Democrat Will Rollins in a partial count.

Russia claims pullout from occupied city; Ukraine skeptical

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s military says it will withdraw from the only Ukrainian regional capital it’s captured but Ukrainian officials and analysts warn it could be a trap. A pullout from Kherson would mark one of Russia’s most significant and humiliating setbacks in the 8-month-old war. Ukrainian authorities cautioned against considering the announced planned retreat from Kherson, a gateway to the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula, and nearby areas as a done deal. Kyiv’s forces have zeroed in on the strategic industrial port city and cut off supply lines in a counteroffensive in eastern and southern Ukraine that has pushed Russian troops out of wide swaths of territory. A military analyst told the AP Russia’s announced retreat could be an ambush and trap.