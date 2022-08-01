AP News Summary at 11:58 p.m. EDT

Biden: Killing of al-Qaida leader is long-sought 'justice'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul. Biden is hailing the operation as delivering “justice” while expressing hope that it brings “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. The president said in a Monday evening address from the White House that U.S. intelligence officials tracked al-Zawahri to a home in downtown Kabul where he was hiding out with his family. The president approved the operation last week and it was carried out Sunday. Al-Zawahri and Osama bin Laden plotted the 9/11 attacks.

Watching al-Qaida chief's 'pattern of life' key to his death

WASHINGTON (AP) — The seeds of the U.S. counterterrorism operation that killed al-Qaida's leader were planted over many months. Years of efforts by U.S. intelligence operatives under four presidents to track Ayman al-Zawahri paid dividends earlier this year, when they located him at a safe house in Kabul, Afghanistan. U.S. officials say they built a scale model of the house, knew al-Zawahri was partial to sitting on the home’s balcony and became familiar with his movements by constructing what they called “a pattern of life." Around sunrise Sunday in Kabul, two Hellfire missiles fired by a U.S. drone killed him.

More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms are hitting flooded Kentucky mountain communities. The rain fell Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37, and hundreds of others remain unaccounted for. Radar indicated that up to 4 more inches of rain fell Sunday. The National Weather Service warns that slow-moving showers and thunderstorms could provoke more flash flooding through Tuesday morning.

Ukraine seeks to retake the south, tying down Russian forces

Even as the Russian war machine crawls across Ukraine’s east, trying to achieve the Kremlin’s goal of securing a full control over the country’s industrial heartland of the Donbas, Ukrainian forces are scaling up attacks to reclaim territory in the south. The Ukrainian troops have made inroads into the Russian defenses and used U.S.-supplied rocket launchers to strike bridges and military infrastructure in the south, forcing Moscow to divert its forces from the Donbas to counter the new threat. With the war in Ukraine now in its sixth month, the coming weeks may prove decisive for the outcome of the conflict.

California governor declares monkeypox state of emergency

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor has declared a state of emergency to speed efforts to combat the monkeypox outbreak. It makes California the second state in three days to take the step. Nearly 800 cases have been reported in the state. Gov. Gavin Newsom said his declaration Monday will help California coordinate a government-wide response. He says the state will continue to work with the federal government to secure more vaccines, raise awareness about reducing risk, and stand with the LGBTQ community fighting stigmatization. The move came after a similar declaration in New York state on Saturday, and in San Francisco on Thursday.

EXPLAINER: Is Alex Jones’ trial about free speech rights?

CHICAGO (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrived at the start of his Texas defamation trial for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School attack as a hoax with the words “Save the 1st” scrawled on tape covering his mouth. Jones says the case is an assault on the First Amendment. Lawyers for the parents suing him say his repeated false claims about the shooting fall well outside the bounds of protected speech. Jones appeared to sabotage his chance to fully argue that his statements were protected by refusing to turn over evidence to the plaintiffs. That led the judge to essentially declare the plaintiffs the winner before the trial began. Instead, the trial is about how much Jones must pay.

Al-Zawahri's path went from Cairo clinic to top of al-Qaida

CAIRO, Egypt (AP) — The doors of jihad opened for Ayman al-Zawahri as a young doctor in a Cairo clinic. That’s when a visitor arrived with a tempting offer: a chance to treat Islamic fighters battling Soviet forces in Afghanistan. With that offer in 1980, al-Zawahri embarked on a life that over three decades took him to the top of the most feared terrorist group in the world, al-Qaida, after the death of Osama bin Laden. At that point, he was already an experienced militant who had sought the overthrow of Egypt’s “infidel” regime since the age of 15. Al-Zawahri was killed over the weekend by a U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan. He was 71.

EXPLAINER: Who was al-Zawahri — and why did US kill him?

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan this weekend killed Ayman al-Zawahri, who helped Osama bin Laden plot the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and helped ensure al-Qaida survived and spread in the years after. President Joe Biden on Monday announced the killing of al-Zawahri, delivering a significant counterterrorism win just 11 months after American troops left the country. The al-Qaida leader evaded U.S. capture for 21 years after the airliner attacks that in many ways changed America and its relations with the rest of the world.

Browns QB Watson suspended 6 games, NFL weighs appeal

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games after being accused by two dozen women in Texas of sexual misconduct during massage treatments, in what a disciplinary officer said was behavior “more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL.” The punishment handed out by the game’s disciplinary officer, former federal judge Sue L. Robinson, fell well short of what the NFL had asked for: an open-ended suspension of at least a year for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Watson, who played for four seasons with Houston before being traded to Cleveland in March, recently settled 23 of 24 lawsuits filed by women alleging sexual harassment and assault during the treatments in 2020 and 2021.

Democrat Sinema's views on economic bill remain shrouded

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's views remained a mystery as party leaders eye votes later this week on their emerging economic legislation. Both parties are pointing to dueling studies that in turn laud or belittle the measure’s impact. Democrats will need all of their 50 votes for the energy and health care measure to move through the Senate. A Sinema spokesperson suggests the Arizona lawmaker would take her time revealing her decision. Hannah Hurley said Sinema wants to see what the Senate parliamentarian rules, a process that could take days and result in changes in the legislation.