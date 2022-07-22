AP News Summary at 11:59 a.m. EDT

Jan. 6 probes: What's next for Congress, criminal cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has wrapped up its public hearings — each featuring revelatory details about the day of violence itself or the weeks of efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election. But that’s hardly the end of the story. Investigations persist in multiple jurisdictions and venues. More hearings are coming in September, and new details are likely to be unearthed. Additional criminal cases against the rioters who stormed the Capitol are a safe bet. And other prosecutions — Georgia Republicans were recently warned that they could face charges — could be on the horizon, too.

"A beacon of hope': Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal

ISTANBUL (AP) — Russian and Ukrainian officials have signed deals to safely export wheat and other food staples across the Black Sea. Ukraine is one of the world's key breadbaskets but a Russian blockade of its ports during the war has threatened food security around the world. The two countries signed separate agreements Friday in Istanbul with Turkey and the U.N. so Ukraine could export 22 million tons of grain and other food stuck in Black Sea ports. The U.N. chief called the deal “a beacon of hope” on the Black Sea that will help millions of hungry people. The head of the Red Cross called the deal “nothing short of lifesaving for people across the world who are struggling to feed their families.”

Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally

NEW YORK (AP) — A man brandishing a sharp object who attacked U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin as the Republican candidate for New York governor delivered a speech in western New York has been charged with attempted assault. The head of the state Republican party chair said the congressman got a small scrape but wasn't seriously injured. Zeldin said in a statement he was able to grab the attacker's wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him. A Monroe County sheriff’s spokesperson identified the attacker as David Jakubonis. It's not clear whether Jakubonis has an attorney who can speak for him.

White House tries to make Biden's COVID a 'teachable moment'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's physician has released a new letter detailing the president's response to COVID treatment. Dr. Kevin O'Connor says Biden’s temperature had registered 99.4 F on Thursday but his fever responded to acetaminophen and has been normal since then. The letter also said Biden had a normal pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation, but it did not provide specific metrics. Biden tested positive for COVID on Thursday and is being treated with the anti-viral Paxlovid. His doctor says he is tolerating treatment well. The White House says Biden is working isolating in the residential areas of the White House with mild symptoms including a runny nose, dry cough and fatigue.

FEMA report: Flood insurance hikes will drive 1M from market

ST. LOUIS (AP) — One million fewer people may purchase federal flood insurance by the end of the decade, according to a financial report obtained by the AP. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has revamped its flood insurance program to more accurately reflect the risk of flooding. The agency told Congress and other officials that enrollment numbers were expected to go up. But the documents received under the Freedom of Information Act show FEMA projects a decline. FEMA says it is still optimistic the program can grow; the assumptions in the report are pessimistic and enrollment hasn't been directly studied. For some, significant price increases are making them rethink the decision to buy insurance and the change come as climate change increases flood risk in many parts of the country.

Bravery of Azovstal defenders recalled at Kyiv funeral

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — For the families and friends of Ukrainian soldiers killed this spring in the siege of the massive Azovstal steel mill in the city of Mariupol, it has been difficult to begin finding closure. Questions of how, where and when their loved ones died remain unanswered, and some remains may never be recovered. Russia has turned over some of the bodies, along with prisoners of war. At a funeral Thursday for a soldier who was finally identified, a former POW captured at the sprawling plant two months ago was able to finally say a farewell to his friend, 26-year-old Ilya Honcharov.

California OKs 'baby bonds' to help combat child poverty

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has approved trust funds for some children from low-income families who lost a parent or caregiver to COVID-19. The Legislature set aside $100 million in the state budget to put into trust funds. The money would accrue interest until the child becomes an adult. Children in the state's foster care system or from low-income families who lost a parent to the coronavirus would be eligible. The Washington D.C. City Council and state lawmakers in Connecticut have approved similar programs known as “baby bonds.” It's part of a surge of new spending in California aimed at combating child poverty.

Monkeypox virus could become entrenched as new STD in the US

NEW YORK (AP) — The spread of monkeypox in the U.S. could represent the dawn of a new sexually transmitted disease, though some health officials say the virus that causes pimple-like bumps might yet be contained before it gets firmly established. Experts don’t agree on the likely path of the virus. Some fear that it's becoming so widespread that it's on the verge of becoming an entrenched STD — like gonorrhea, herpes and HIV. But no one’s really sure, and some say testing and vaccines can still stop the outbreak from taking root. So far, more than 2,400 U.S. cases have been reported as part of an international outbreak that emerged two months ago.

'Heat'-ing up: Michael Mann writes sequel-prequel 'Heat 2'

NEW YORK (AP) — Decades after the release of Michael Mann’s “Heat,” the classic crime thriller has endured in the minds of fans, critics, peers and the director himself. He had so much left to say. Mann says: “There’s always the sense of being shortchanged.” He has finally rounded out the story from his 1995 movie. He has brought back the lethal, calculating criminal Neil McCauley, played by Robert De Niro; and the swaggering detective Vincent Hanna, played by Al Pacino. But he has chosen to re-introduce them through a novel, “Heat 2." The book comes out Aug. 9.