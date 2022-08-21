AP News Summary at 11:59 p.m. EDT

Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as 'Putin's brain'

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say a car bomb killed the adult daughter of an influential political theorist who is often referred to as “Putin’s brain.” The Moscow branch of the Russian Investigative Committee said preliminary information indicated a bomb exploded in the SUV driven by 29-year-old Daria Dugina. She was a TV commentator and the daughter of nationalist philosopher Alexander Dugin. Russian media say the explosion took place as she was returning from a cultural festival she had attended with her father, a vehement supporter of Russia sending troops into Ukraine. An adviser to Ukraine's president denied Ukrainian involvement in the car bomb attack.

Polio in US, UK and Israel reveals rare risk of oral vaccine

LONDON (AP) — Polio viruses recently found in Jerusalem, New York and London were mutated versions of viruses that first originated in vaccines meant to stamp out the paralytic disease. That is a surprising twist in the decades-long effort to eradicate polio. For years, global health officials have used an oral vaccine in an attempt to wipe out the disease in its last remaining strongholds in countries such as Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nigeria. In recent weeks, scientists have found evidence of polio spreading within Israel, the U.S. and Britain. Genetic analyses show that the viruses were linked to the oral vaccine itself.

Russia's war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger

MECKENHEIM, Germany (AP) — It's almost six months since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the consequences are posing a devastating threat to the global economy. Governments, businesses and families worldwide are feeling the effects just two years after the coronavirus pandemic ravaged global trade. Inflation is soaring, and rocketing energy costs have raised the prospect of a cold, dark winter. Europe stands at the brink of recession. High food prices and shortages could produce widespread hunger and unrest in the developing world. Everyone has been hit, from a family-owned company that rustproofs steel parts in Germany to a Pakistani man needing a second job to meet expenses and a Thai street-food vendor wondering how long her business can hold on.

US, S. Korea open biggest drills in years amid North threats

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States and South Korea are holding their biggest combined military training in years as they heighten their defense posture against the growing North Korean nuclear threat. The drills could draw an angry response from North Korea, which has pushed its weapons testing activity to a record pace this year. The Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises will continue through Sept. 1 in South Korea and include field exercises involving aircraft, warships, tanks and potentially tens of thousands of troops. Similar drills were canceled or shrunk in recent years due to COVID-19 or to create space for diplomacy. North Korea last week harshly criticized South Korea's president for continuing military exercises with the U.S.

Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Election officials say a decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in Kansas has been confirmed with a partial hand recount. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted votes at the request of two activists who questioned the conduct of the election without providing evidence of problems. The results were confirmed Sunday when Sedgwick County released its results a day after missing a state deadline. Voters on Aug. 2 rejected a ballot measure that would have removed protections for abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution and allowed the Legislature to further restrict abortion or ban it. It failed by 18 percentage points, or 165,000 votes statewide.

3 officers suspended after video shows man repeatedly hit

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers have been suspended following social media outrage over a video that seemingly shows two county deputies and a Mulberry officer striking a suspect under arrest. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante said Sunday that two deputies will be suspended during the course of investigations by the Arkansas State Police and sheriff’s department. Police said when the officers confronted the man Sunday morning, he pushed a deputy to the ground and punched the back of his head, leading to his arrest. A video shows three law enforcement officers atop of the suspect, sometimes striking him with clenched fists. Police said the man was taken to a local hospital. He faces charges of terroristic threatening, resisting arrest and other assault charges.

Court puts on hold Graham's testimony in Ga. election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal appeals court has agreed to temporarily put on hold a lower court’s order requiring that U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal efforts to overturn then-President Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential election loss in Georgia. A subpoena had instructed the South Carolina Republican to appear before the special grand jury on Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May on Monday denied Graham’s request to quash his subpoena and on Friday rejected his effort to put her decision on hold while he appealed. Graham’s lawyers appealed to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. A three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit on Sunday issued an order temporarily pausing May’s order declining to quash the subpoena.

Defense in school shooter's trial set to present its case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz are about to present their case for why they believe he should be sentenced to life in prison and not death. Lead public defender Melisa McNeill is expected to give her opening statement on Monday and then begin her team's case. They will be trying to persuade at least one juror that their 23-year-old client should not be executed for the 2018 massacre at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead. Prosecutors recently spend three weeks presenting their case. It included surveillance video of the shootings, graphic photos and a tour of the sealed off building, which remains bloodstained.

On Ukraine’s front line, a fight to save premature babies

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, three hospitals in government-controlled areas of the country’s war-torn Donetsk region had facilities to care for premature babies. Now, there's just one. The Pokrovsk Perinatal Hospital's only remaining neonatologist lives there, half the time joined by her 3-year-old son. Doctors say the stress of war and rapidly worsening living conditions are leading to more frequent birth complications. When air-raid sirens sound, they remain at work since the newborns in the hospital’s above-ground incubation ward can't be disconnected from lifesaving machines. The doctors say the the journey west to a maternity hospital outside the war zone also remains too risky for the area's pregnant women.

Lopez and Affleck celebrate marriage with friends, family

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “I do” again this weekend. But instead of in a late night Las Vegas drive through chapel, this time it was in front of friends and family in Georgia, a person close to the couple who was not authorized to speak publicly said Sunday. According to People Magazine, the wedding was held at Affleck’s home outside of Savannah, Georgia, with all of their kids present for the proceedings on Saturday. The celebrity couple were officially married last month in Las Vegas, which Lopez shared with fans in her “On the J Lo” newsletter.