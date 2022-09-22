AP News Summary at 11:59 p.m. EDT

Trump's legal woes mount without protection of presidency

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s latest legal troubles — sweeping fraud allegations by New York’s attorney general and a stark repudiation by federal judges he appointed — have laid bare the challenges piling up as the former president operates without the protections afforded by the White House. The bluster and bravado that served him well in the political arena are less handy in a legal realm dominated by verifiable evidence, where judges this week have looked askance at his positions. This week alone, he has been sued in New York and a federal appeals court has sharply rejected his legal team's arguments about documents seized from his Florida home.

US urges world to tell Russia to stop its nuclear threats

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States is urging other nations to tell Russia to stop making nuclear threats and end “the horror” of its war in Ukraine. All three countries’ top diplomats spoke at a high-profile U.N. Security Council meeting. But they didn't quite meet. Held alongside the annual U.N. General Assembly gathering of world leaders, the session followed a striking development in the war this week. Russia called up a portion of its reserves for the first time since World War II. At the same time, President Vladimir Putin said his nuclear-armed country would “use all means available to us” to defend itself if its territory is threatened.

Tears and hugs for Russians called up to fight in Ukraine

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is escalating its military and political campaign to take over Ukrainian territory. Russian army reservists were rounded up to fight while pro-Moscow authorities prepared for voter referendums starting Friday that could lead to the annexation of four Russian-held regions of Ukraine. A day after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization to bolster his troops in Ukraine, dramatic scenes of tearful families bidding farewell to men departing from military mobilization centers in Russia appeared Thursday on social media. Germany's interior minister offered concrete support to potential deserters. She said that anyone who “courageously opposes Putin’s regime and therefore puts himself in the greatest danger” can apply for asylum.

Officials: Navy bribery case fugitive tried to get to Russia

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Officials say a fugitive Malaysian defense contractor nicknamed “Fat Leonard” at the center of a Navy bribery scandal was trying to head to Russia before Venezuelan authorities captured him. Interpol Venezuela Director General Carlos Garate Rondon said in an Instagram post Wednesday that Leonard Glenn Francis would be handed over to Venezuelan officials to start extradition proceedings. U.S. officials say Francis was under home arrest in San Diego when he cut off his GPS ankle bracelet and escaped on Sept. 4, prompting an international manhunt. Francis was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in 2015 to bribing Navy officers to help his ship servicing company, then overcharging the military at least $35 million.

'Knocking on famine's door': UN food chief wants action now

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. food chief is warning that the world is facing “a perfect storm on top of a perfect storm" when it comes to hunger. David Beasley is urging donors to give a few days of profits to tackle a crisis with the fertilizer supply right now and prevent widespread food shortages next year. Beasley says that when he took the helm of WFP 5 1/2 years ago, only 80 million people around the world were headed toward starvation. But climate problems increased that to 135 million. The COVID-19 pandemic, which began in early 2020, doubled it. Finally, Russia invaded Ukraine in February, sparking a crisis that has pushed the number to 345 million.

Biden vows US won't walk away from storm-struck Puerto Rico

SAN SALVADOR, Puerto Rico (AP) — President Joe Biden says the full force of the federal government is ready to help Puerto Rico recover from the devastation of Hurricane Fiona. Speaking in New York Thursday, he said hundreds of FEMA and other federal officials are already on the ground with more help coming. He said his message to the people of Puerto Rico is: “We’re with you. We’re not going to walk away.” Meanwhile, Bermuda and Canada’s Atlantic provinces are preparing for a major blast from the Category 4 storm. It's expected to pass overnight near Bermuda, where officials are opening shelters.

Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have suspended coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season. The move takes effect immediately and with no guarantee he will be back with the franchise. The Celtics said Thursday night that Udoka was suspended for “violations of team policies.” Earlier Thursday, two people with knowledge of the matter said Udoka was being sanctioned because of an improper relationship with a member of the organization. Those people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not reveal that detail publicly.

US aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea for joint drills

BUSAN, South Korea (AP) — The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan has arrived in the South Korean port of Busan ahead of the two countries’ joint military exercise that aims to show their strength against growing North Korean threats. The joint drills will be the first involving a U.S. aircraft carrier in the region since 2017. The allies have revived large-scale military drills this year, responding to North Korea’s resumption of major weapons testing and increasing threats of nuclear conflicts with Seoul and Washington. The South Korean navy said the training is meant to boost the allies’ military readiness and show “the firm resolve" of the South Korea-U.S. alliance for the sake of peace on the Korean Peninsula.

At least 9 killed as Iran protests over woman's death spread

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Clashes between Iranian security forces and protesters have killed at least nine people since the violence erupted over the weekend. That's according to a tally on Thursday by The Associated Press, based on statements from Iran's state-run and semiofficial media. The demonstrations in Iran began as an outpouring of anger over the death last week of a young woman held by the country’s morality police for allegedly violating its strictly enforced dress code. The government has largely shut down internet access in an attempt to rein in the protests, in which many have called for the overthrow of Iran's ruling clerics.

Millennials, assembled: At UN, younger leaders rise

Millennial leaders are rising at the United Nations General Assembly. Shaped by the borderless internet, growing economic inequality and an increasingly dire climate crisis, the Generation Y cohort of presidents, prime ministers, foreign ministers and other “excellencies” is making their mark at the largest gathering of world leaders. This week at the UN offers a glimpse of the latest generation of leaders in power, as a critical mass of them – born generally between 1981 and 1996 – now represent and rule countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa.