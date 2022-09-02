AP News Summary at 12:01 p.m. EDT

Lower US job gain in August could aid Fed's inflation fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added a healthy number of jobs last month, yet slowed their hiring enough to potentially help the Federal Reserve in its fight to reduce raging inflation. The economy gained 315,000 jobs in August, a still-solid figure that pointed to an economy that remains resilient despite rising interest rates, high inflation and sluggish consumer spending. Friday’s report from the government also showed that the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, up from a half-century low of 3.5%. Yet that increase was also an encouraging sign: It reflected a long-awaited rise in the number of Americans who came off the sidelines and started looking for work.

Red flag laws get little use as shootings, gun deaths soar

An Associated Press analysis found many U.S. states barely use “red flag” laws that allow police to take guns away from people threatening to kill, a trend blamed on lack of awareness of the laws and a reluctance to enforce them even as gun deaths soar. The AP found the 19 states and the District of Columbia that have such laws used them 15,049 times since 2020, fewer than 10 per 100,000 adult residents. Experts called that woefully low and not nearly enough to make a dent in gun violence, considering the millions of firearms in circulation across the country.

Trump search inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month found top secret records in an office and storage room, along with empty folders with classified banners on them and more than 10,000 government records without any classification markings at all. That's according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public by the Justice Department on Friday. The inventory reveals in general terms the contents of 33 boxes taken from Mar-a-Lago during the Aug. 8 search. It shows the extent to which newspapers, magazines and other items were commingled among documents that investigators say were marked as classified, including at the top-secret level.

Biden: Mississippi governor 'has to act' on Jackson water

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — President Joe Biden says his administration has offered Mississippi “every single thing available” to address the water crisis that has gripped the state’s capital. He says the governor, Republican Tate Reeves, has to act. Biden didn't say whether he'd talked to Reeves. Residents in Jackson have long struggled with a faulty water system. They were already under a boil-water order before flooding exacerbated problems at one of the city’s two water treatment plants this week, leaving many residents without any water at all. Reeves declared a state of emergency. Residents have been lining up at water distribution points to get bottled water for drinking and water to flush their toilets.

Argentina authorities investigate man who tried to kill VP

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Judicial and law enforcement authorities were investigating Friday whether a Brazilian citizen who appears to have tried to assassinate Argentina’s politically powerful Vice President Cristina Fernández was a lone gunman or whether he was part of a larger organization. Fernando André Sabag Montiel is a 35-year-old street vendor who has lived in Argentina for decades. The assassination attempt has shaken Argentina, a country with a history of political violence, and allies of Fernández, who was president 2007-2015, have called for a march in downtown Buenos Aires to express their support and repudiate the incident. President Alberto Fernández, who is not related to the vice president, a former president herself, said the pistol did not discharge when the man tried to fire it.

NASA aims for Saturday launch of new moon rocket after fixes

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is counting down toward a Saturday launch of its new moon rocket, its second attempt in a week. Fuel leaks and a bad engine sensor foiled Monday's try. Managers say they've fixed the leaks and will work around the faulty sensor, in hopes of finally getting the test flight off. Delayed for years, the 322-foot rocket is the most powerful ever built by NASA. On top is an empty crew capsule that will fly around the moon and back over the course of six weeks. NASA wants to wring out the capsule before putting astronauts aboard the next planned flight in two years.

As teachers worry, kids at Ukraine cadet school wait for war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Unique in Ukraine, the children at Volodymyr the Great school on the outskirts of Kyiv are training to become military cadets, starting at the age of 7. The weekday boarding school is intended to teach the children discipline. But as students return to class with the country at war, some say they are eager to join the fight. Their worried teachers say they hope the war will end before their students graduate, and are giving them additional homework and activities to try and stop them dwelling excessively on the war.

Beijing taps into anti-West resentment to counter UN report

BEIJING (AP) — After a new U.N. report concluded that China's crackdown in its far-west Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity, China is using a well-worn tactic to deflect criticism: blame a Western conspiracy. At home, it’s found a willing audience. But abroad, it’s angered Uyghurs and alienated foreigners. The result has been a splintering of views on Xinjiang in China and the West, a gap that threatens to fracture already-poor relations. With independent information censored, the authorities have been largely successful in shaping the narrative within China’s borders, and many Chinese now wonder what all the fuss about Xinjiang is about.

Knock, knock: Jehovah's Witnesses resume door-to-door work

Jehovah’s Witnesses have resumed knocking on doors again after a 30-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. From coast to coast, members of the Christian denomination fanned out in cities and towns Thursday to share literature and converse about God for the first time since March 2020. Members have continued evangelizing during the pandemic through letters and phone calls. But they have missed the warmth of in-person interactions and say it is the most effective and rewarding way to get their message out. In the words of one Witness, door-knock evangelizing “feels Christ-like.”

Yoga sect allegedly exploited women to lure men like Domingo

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Former members of a sect-like Argentine group say women in the group were called “geishas” and “slaves.” Leaders of the group are accused of sexually exploiting women to lure wealthy and powerful men who could provide money and other benefits. One of the men was allegedly opera star Placido Domingo. The sprawling investigation has led to more than 20 members of the group being arrested and more sought, including six in the United States. While investigators in Argentina say Domingo was a “consumer of prostitution,” he isn't accused of a crime. Prostitution is legal in Argentina.