AP News Summary at 12:11 p.m. EDT

Leaders pledge arms and EU path for Ukraine in Kyiv visit

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The leaders of four European Union nations visited Ukraine, vowing to back Kyiv's bid to become an official candidate to join the bloc in a high-profile show of support for the country fending off a Russian invasion. French President Emmanuel Macron also promised Ukraine six more powerful truck-mounted artillery guns. Macron said at a news conference Thursday that he and the other leaders “are doing everything so that Ukraine alone can decide its fate.” The visit by Macron and the leaders of Germany, Italy and Romania was a show of support amid Kyiv’s fears that Western resolve to help it could wane.

1/6 panel probes Trump pressure on Pence to reject election

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 committee is plunging into Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to salvage the 2020 election by pressuring Vice President Mike Pence to reject the electoral count — powers Pence didn't have. Thursday's hearing is expected to focus on how Trump latched onto a strategy from conservative law professor John Eastman to pressure Pence days before the vice president was to preside over the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress to certify Joe Biden’s election victory. Testimony is expected from the vice president’s counsel, Greg Jacob, and a retired federal judge, Michael Luttig, who called the plan “incorrect at every turn.”

Wall Street gets back to tumbling after 1-day reprieve

NEW YORK (AP) — Markets worldwide are back to tumbling on Thursday as worries about a fragile economy roar back to the fore. The S&P 500 was 2.9% lower in midday trading, more than reversing its blip of a 1.5% rally from a day before. Analysts had warned of more big swings given deep uncertainties about whether the Federal Reserve and other central banks can tiptoe the narrow path of hiking interest rates enough to slow high inflation but not so much that they cause a recession. Wall Street fell with stocks across Europe after central banks there followed up on the Fed's rate hike on Wednesday.

Fed's aggressive rate hikes raise likelihood of a recession

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has pledged to do whatever it takes to curb inflation, now raging at a four-decade high and defying the Fed’s efforts so far to tame it. Increasingly, it seems, doing so might require the one painful thing the Fed has sought to avoid: A recession. A worse-than-expected inflation report for May helped spur the Fed to raise its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of point Wednesday and to signal that more large rate hikes are likely coming. Economic history suggests that aggressive, growth-killing rate hikes could be necessary to finally control inflation. And typically, that is a prescription for a recession.

Election deniers quiet on fraud claims after primary wins

Dozens of Republican candidates who sought Donald Trump’s endorsement have spent months parroting the former president's baseless claims of 2020 election fraud. But they've been quiet about any such concerns when declaring victory in their own primary elections this spring in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and elsewhere. Such inconsistency has become a hallmark of so-called election deniers in Republican primary contests across key political battleground states. In Nevada on Tuesday, Republican secretary of state candidate Jim Marchant was one of several election deniers who secured places on the November ballot without questioning the legitimacy of the results in their own races.

Campus sex assault rules fall short, prompting overhaul call

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — As many victims of campus sexual assault see it, guidelines put in place to protect them at colleges have a long way to go to fulfill the promise of Title IX. A polarizing Trump-era policy means that students who report abuse face a live hearing in which they could be cross-examined by a person of their accuser’s choosing. President Joe Biden is expected to announce new rules as soon as this month. Meanwhile, many students have opted out entirely, never reporting the abuse. Or they’ve chosen to go an informal route, in which the accused might be asked not to take classes with the accuser, or to switch schools.

Floodwaters from Yellowstone surge through eastern Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s largest city has restarted its water plant after shutting it down amid record flooding that’s caused widespread damage in Yellowstone National Park and surrounding communities. The city of Billings had asked residents to conserve water because it was down to a limited supply after shutting its treatment plant when the Yellowstone River hit record high levels. City officials said Thursday the plant was back to full capacity. But the slug of floodwater from rain and melting snow continued to move downstream. By Friday morning it was expected to reach Miles City in eastern Montana. Local authorities said there was no immediate risk to the city of more than 8,000 people.

In Louisiana, Native Americans struggle to recover from Ida

ALONG BAYOU POINTE-AU-CHIEN, La. (AP) — As another hurricane season gets started, many Native American residents in southeast Louisiana are still struggling to recover from last year's Hurricane Ida. Native Americans have lived in the bayous of southeast Louisiana for hundreds of years and have strong connections to the land and waterways. But coastal erosion has eaten away at their land and made them more vulnerable to storms. Tribal official Cherie Matherne of the Pointe-au-Chien Indian Tribe lost her home to Ida as did most of her neighbors and fellow tribal members. She says it will take years before people can get back to their lives.

Production at bedeviled baby formula factory halted by storm

Severe weather has forced Abbott Nutrition to pause production at a Michigan baby formula factory that had just restarted. The company said late Wednesday that production for its EleCare specialty formula has stopped, but it has enough supply to meet needs until more formula can be made. Abbott says it needs to assess damage and re-sanitize the factory after severe thunderstorms and heavy rains swept through southwestern Michigan Monday evening. The company didn’t indicate how much damage the factory sustained. Abbott had restarted the Sturgis, Michigan, factory on June 4 after it had been closed since February due to contamination.

Revlon, beauty icon in crowded market, files for bankruptcy

NEW YORK (AP) — Revlon, a cosmetics maker that broke racial barriers and dictated beauty trends for much of the last century, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company has been a mainstay on store shelves since its founding 90 years ago in New York City as it oversaw a stable of household names, from Almay to Elizabeth Arden. Revlon failed to keep pace with changing tastes, however, slow to follow women as they traded flashy red lipstick for more muted tones in the 1990s. The company will continue to operate as it restructures debt.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0