AP News Summary at 12:17 p.m. EDT

UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.N. atomic watchdog agency is urging Russia and Ukraine to establish a “nuclear safety and security protection zone” around the Zaporizhzhia power plant amid mounting fears the fighting could trigger a catastrophe in a country still haunted by the Chernobyl disaster. The report was issued Tuesday following a visit to the plant experts from the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency last week. It said shelling should stop immediately.

New UK leader promises to tackle energy crisis, economy

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss says she will “tackle the issues that are holding Britain back” in her first speech as the leader of the country. Speaking Tuesday outside 10 Downing St. hours after being formally appointed by Queen Elizabeth II, Truss said she would focus on tackling Britain’s energy crisis, struggling economy and overburdened health service. She promised to grow the economy and make the U.K. an “aspiration nation,” but acknowledged the country faces “severe global headwinds” because of COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine. Britain is facing its worst cost-of-living crisis in decades, with inflation above 10% and energy bills soaring for both businesses and households.

Video fills in details on alleged Ga. election system breach

ATLANTA (AP) — Security video from a rural county in Georgia shows local election and Republican Party officials were present when voting equipment was accessed in what the secretary of state's office calls an unauthorized breach. Some of the video footage counters claims the local officials have made about their involvement. The breach in Coffee County is one of several around the country in which allies of former President Donald Trump were seeking access to sensitive voting information after his loss in the 2020 election. Election security experts worry the information obtained — including copies of software and hard drives — could be exploited by those who want to interfere with future elections.

Canada police hunt remaining suspect in stabbing attacks

WELDON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Canadian police are hunting for the remaining suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in an Indigenous community and nearby town in the province of Saskatchewan after finding the body of his brother amid a massive manhunt for the pair. Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead Monday near the stabbing sites and authorities believe his brother and fellow suspect, Myles Sanderson, 30, is injured, on the run and likely in the provincial capital of Regina, said police chief Evan Bray. RCMP Commanding Officer Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said authorities are not sure of the cause of death yet but the injuries were not self-inflicted.

Uvalde students go back to school for 1st time since attack

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Students in Uvalde are going back to school for the first time since a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in a classroom attack that shocked the country. Children began arriving at Uvalde Elementary before dawn, walking through newly installed 8-foot (2.4-meter) metal fencing that surrounds the campus and past a state trooper standing guard outside an entrance. Colorful flags hung inside the hallways, and teachers wore turquoise shirts that read “Together We Rise & Together We Are Better” on the back. State troopers were parked on every corner outside the school. The district announced in late June that the scene of the assault, Robb Elementary, would be permanently closed.

Typhoon batters S. Korea, preparations minimize casualties

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A powerful typhoon has hit South Korea, dumping 3 feet of rain, destroying roads and knocking down power lines, but officials say the death toll of six could have been higher if not for proactive evacuations and school closures. Government officials had put the nation on high alert for days as Typhoon Hinnamnor approached, warning of potentially historic destruction. After grazing the resort island of Jeju and hitting the mainland near the port city of Busan, Hinnamnor weakened over the sea. It still caused damage in the southern city of Pohang, where five people were found dead and at least five others remain missing. The storm submerged roads and buildings, triggered landslides and flooded a shopping mall.

East Med especially at risk as world heats up, report warns

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The eastern Mediterranean and Middle East are warming almost twice as fast as the global average, with temperatures projected to rise up to 5 degrees Celsius (9 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century if no action is taken to reverse the trend, a new report says. The region will experience “unprecedented” heat waves, more severe and longer-lasting droughts and dust storms and rainfall shortages that will “compromise water and food security” for the region’s 400 million people, according to a summary of the report released Tuesday.

Airlines count on business travelers to keep recovery going

DALLAS (AP) — The summer vacation season is winding down, and for airlines that means the return of business travelers is very important. Leisure travel in the United States is roughly back to pre-pandemic levels, but airlines say business is still about 25% below 2019 levels. Business travelers generally pay higher fares, so the absence of so many of them has an outsized impact on airline revenue and profit. The Global Business Travel Association predicts that corporate travel won’t fully return until mid-2026. Experts say business travel is lagging behind because many white-collar workers still have not returned to their offices, and some trips are being replaced by video meetings.

Column: Mickelson wins part of the battle, loses the war

Some big changes coming to the PGA Tour are what Phil Mickelson was pushing nearly 20 years ago. So maybe Mickelson should feel vindicated. But even if won the battle, he might end up losing the war, according to AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. Mickelson's actions are a lot like his style of golf. His imagination is only as good as his ability to pull off the shot. His image has taken a beating for his heavy involvement in Saudi-funded LIV Golf. And now that the tour is moving toward the elite playing against each other more often, Mickelson is no longer welcome on the PGA Tour.

Full of intrigue, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ dazzles Venice

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Olivia Wilde’s "Don’t Worry Darling" had its world premiere Monday night a the Venice International Film Festival. There’s the eagerness for the film itself, a mid-century styled psychological thriller. There’s also the arrival of Harry Styles, whose otherworldly fame and following made the Timothée Chalamet mania seen on Friday seem downright quaint. Also of high interest was the press conference as rumored behind-the-scenes drama in the making of the film has exploded in the past few weeks, but Wilde declined to comment on the rumors and gossip.