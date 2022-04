AP News Summary at 12:21 p.m. EDT

Strike kills 50 at Ukraine rail station crowded with people

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A missile hit a train station where thousands of people had flocked to flee in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities said 50 people died Friday's strike. They also warned they expect to find more evidence of war crimes in areas abandoned by Russian troops. Photos from the scene showed bodies covered with tarps on the ground and the remnants of a rocket with the words “For the children” painted on it in Russian. The office of Ukraine’s prosecutor-general said about 4,000 civilians were in and around the station. Most were women and children heeding calls to leave the area before Russia launches a full-scale offensive in the country’s east. The Russian Defense Ministry denied attacking the station in Kramatorsk. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed Russia’s military.

Doctors, crater disprove Russia's hospital airstrike misinfo

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Accounts by three doctors at a Ukrainian maternity hospital hit by an airstrike and an analysis of the crater disprove Russian misinformation about the March 9 attack that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child. An Associated Press team of journalists was in Mariupol the day of the airstrike and raced to the scene. Their images prompted a massive Russian misinformation campaign that continues to this day to blame Ukraine for deaths in the city. The latest effort is an interview done by Russian media with a new mother who survived the attack and cast doubt on whether it was an airstrike. But three doctors and two munitions analysts say the size of the crater, strength of the shockwave and scale of the destruction leave no doubt of an airstrike.

Jackson will join more diverse and conservative high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will join a Supreme Court that is both more diverse than ever and more conservative than it’s been since the 1930s. She’s likely to be on the losing end of a bunch of important cases, including examinations of the role of race in college admissions and voting rights. The high court, with its 6-3 conservative majority, will take up those cases next term. Jackson is the first Black woman confirmed to the Supreme Court. She won’t join the court for several months, until the court wraps up its work for the summer including its verdict on whether to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion rights.

Jury deadlocked on some charges in Whitmer kidnap plot trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Jurors say they've reached decisions on “several” charges but are deadlocked on others in the trial of four men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Friday is the fifth day of deliberations. The judge told them to keep working. The jury is considering 10 charges in the case against Brandon Caserta, Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr. and Daniel Harris. The men all face the main charge of a kidnapping conspiracy; three of them face other counts related to explosives and a firearm. Croft is from Bear, Delaware, while the others are from Michigan.

Mass shooting suspect served less time due to California law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a suspect arrested in connection with Sunday’s mass shooting near the California state Capitol would likely still be in prison if not for corrections officials’ use of sentencing credits authorized by voters in 2016. Smiley Allen Martin was released in February after serving less than half of his 10-year sentence. He was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. The California District Attorneys Association's executive officer says Martin typically would not have been freed until at least May if not for the earlier release credits. No one has yet been charged with homicide in the shooting.

Why this week's French elections matter to the wider world

PARIS (AP) — With war singeing the European Union's eastern edge, French voters will make a choice in a presidential election that will have an impact beyond the country's borders. France is not only the bloc’s second economy but the only one with veto power at the UN. It’s also continental Europe’s only country with nuclear weapons. Twelve candidates are vying for the presidency, including incumbent and favorite President Emmanuel Macron who is seeking a new term amid a challenge from the far-right. France's role on the European and global stage makes this election — taking place in two rounds starting Sunday —- matter.

Israeli forces kill Palestinian attacker; third victim dies

JERUSALEM (AP) — A third Israeli has died following the attack by a Palestinian man who opened fire into a crowded bar in central Tel Aviv. Two other people were instantly killed in the Thursday evening shooting in an area packed with people in bars and restaurants. Israeli security forces say the attacker was tracked down following an overnight manhunt and killed in an exchange of fire. It was the fourth deadly attack in Israel by Palestinians in less than three weeks and came amid heightened tensions around the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Tens of thousands attended Friday prayers in Jerusalem, with no immediate reports of unrest.

Ex-Goldman Sachs banker convicted in plot to loot 1MDB fund

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Goldman Sachs banker has been convicted on corruption charges accusing him of participating in a $4.5 billion scheme to loot the Malaysian state investment fund, 1MDB. A jury found Roger Ng guilty on Friday at a U.S. trial where jurors heard testimony about tens of millions of dollars in bribes and kickbacks. The embezzlement bankrolled lavish spending on jewels, art, a superyacht and luxury real estate. Ng’s lawyers claimed he was being made a “fall guy” for a higher-ranking Goldman banker who pleaded guilty and testified for the government.

Live Updates | Former champ Johnson closes on Masters lead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Dustin Johnson is stalking the lead early in the sound round of the Masters. The 2020 Masters champion birdied the par-3 fourth hole to move to minus-4, one shot behind Sungjae Im. Johnson put together a tidy 3-under 69 in the opening round on Thursday. His began the second round with three straight pars before hitting an iron to within 5-feet at the fourth then sinking the putt.

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts: A video filmed from a moving car in the Ukrainian city of Bucha after Russia's withdrawal shows the bodies of slain civilians. It was not “staged." A Wisconsin school district does not have a protocol for students who identify as animals. A California reproductive health bill would not allow mothers to kill their babies up to seven days after birth, and COVID-19 vaccines are not causing a form of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome independent of infection with HIV, which has long been established as the cause of AIDS.

